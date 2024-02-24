Celtics pull away in second half, beat Knicks to win eighth straight

And that is mostly what happened at Madison Square Garden, as the Celtics overpowered the Knicks in the second half and eventually rolled to a 116-102 win, their eighth in a row. By the final minutes, much of the arena had emptied out. But the Celtics fans who were quite outnumbered at the start stuck around have their voices heard.

Saturday night’s spotlight game against the Celtics figured to be a chance for the Knicks to make a loud statement, even if they remain without three injured starters. But when the Celtics have faced opponents with these kinds of opportunities this season, they have mostly just shrugged and smothered them.

NEW YORK — The Knicks have emerged as an Eastern Conference contender this season behind the play of their All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson, reviving interest in a team in a city that has been waiting for a year with potential such as this one for decades.

The Celtics started the third quarter by drilling 9 of 11 3-pointers, helping them snap a 64-64 tie and race to a 20-point lead that was never in great danger after that.

Jaylen Brown made 13 of 24 shots and had 30 points and 8 rebounds for Boston. Kristaps Porzingis added 22 points. The Celtics shot 57.5 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from the 3-point line. Brunson led the Knicks with 34 points and 9 assists.

Brown started the game by drilling a step-back 3-pointer, and that was a harbinger. The All-Star forward added another 2-pointer a few minutes later and then began pulverizing the Knicks at the rim for most of the half.

He has been one of the Celtics’ most efficient first-half offensive players this season, and on Saturday he played at his own pace in the paint. He either backed down smaller defenders or sought opportunities in transition, and the Knicks had no answer.

For Jayson Tatum, the first half was quieter. He was serenaded with ‘MVP’ chants by Celtics fans here the first time he went to the foul line in the first quarter, but they were quickly snuffed out by the ruling majority of Madison Square Garden. Tatum missed the ensuing foul shot anyway and attempted just five shots in the first half, but he also did not force the issue, calmly escaping double teams in more efficient ways.

Although the Celtics shot 60.1 percent from the field in the opening quarter, the Knicks lingered thanks to their own scoring bursts. Neither team had a lead of more than 4 points. Brunson led the way for New York, playing all 12 minutes and scoring a game-high 13 points to pull his team within 30-26 at the start of the second.

The Knicks are missing three injured starters, so Brunson’s trips to the bench can be dangerous for them. But the Celtics did not really capitalize on his second-quarter rest , playing the Knicks even during his seven-minute break.

Midway through the quarter Brown drained a tough turnaround, drove the left baseline and converted a dunk, and grabbed a rebound before rushing upcourt for a layup, helping the Celtics open up a 48-41 lead. Boston started the game 17 for 20 from two-point range.

The Knicks will never win an offensive beauty contest against these Celtics, but they can remain a factor with their fight. In the first half they had a 9-2 edge in second-chance points, including one trip that included a pair of offensive rebounds and ended with a Josh Hart layup as he was fouled with 1:07 left.

The Celtics had a chance on the final possession to stretch their lead to 8 points by halftime, but Precious Achiuwa blocked Brown’s attempt inside with five seconds left and Hart dropped in a layup just before the buzzer, making it 62-58 at the break. It may have been a discouraging result for the Celtics after shooting a blistering 66.7 percent from the field in the half.

The Knicks tied the score at 64 early in the third and had three chances to take the lead on one trip upcourt, but all three shots were off. White hit a 3-pointer at the other end to put Boston back in front, and that seemed to open the faucet.

New York tried to rush Boston’s offense a bit by swarming Tatum and Brown with double-teams, but both just calmly found open teammates, sending the Knicks scrambling and leading to one wide-open 3-pointer after another.

Over the first 6:48 of the third quarter, all five Celtics connected on 3-pointers during a 6 for 7 surge. The last, a clean dart from the left corner by Jrue Holiday, gave Boston an 84-71 lead.

With the Celtics still holding a 13-point advantage a few minutes later, Sam Hauser, Porzingis and Tatum drained three 3-pointers in a row, making Boston 9 for 11 in the quarter and giving it a commanding 97-77 lead. The Knicks at least gave themselves a chance by going on a 7-0 run over the final 82 seconds of the third.

The Knicks then pulled within 99-90 on a Bojan Bogdanovic bank shot with 9:17 left, and they forced a miss at the other end, but it did not matter. During a frenetic, active sequence the Celtics gobbled up four offensive rebounds in a row, with Al Horford tipping in his own miss on the last one. Brown then converted a layup off a steal before Tatum scored inside, silencing the Knicks’ mild run.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.