Christian Benteke pots three as Revolution can’t overcome early Giacomo Vrioni dismissal, drop MLS opener at D.C. United

The former Belgian international headed home a cross in the 34th minute, answered a curling Carles Gil equalizer with a second in the 72nd, and outleapt Revolution keeper Henrich Ravas for a third three minutes into second-half stoppage time.

D.C., which has missed the playoffs for four straight seasons, spent much of the match at its Audi Field squandering chances to put away 10-man New England, which won Wednesday night in Panama as part of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Benteke made those misses easy to forgive.

The New England Revolution could not overcome more than an hour shorthanded after Giacomo Vrioni was sent off for two early yellow cards, and D.C. United won the Major League Soccer opener for both teams, 3-1, on Saturday night via a Christian Benteke hat trick.

Each team was credited for five shots on target, but D.C. easily had the better of play, with a 31-10 edge in attempts.

The visitors did have the match’s best early chance, when a 3-on-1 counterattack in the 18th minute landed Wednesday’s scorer Tomás Chancalay a clear shot in the penalty box. Chancalay opted to fire for the near post, though, which D.C. keeper Alex Bono had covered.

Vrioni then made their task much harder. One of New England’s designated players, he lasted just 25 minutes in the nation’s capital, booked first for delaying a restart in the 12th minute, then again for a late tackle on Christopher McVey near the left sideline.

D.C. already had a better than 2-to-1 possession advantage when Vrioni walked off, and needed just nine minutes to take the lead. Capping a period of sustained pressure in which New England blocked a pair of attempts, D.C.’s Pedro Santos crossed a loose ball from the left edge of the box to Benteke. The league’s No. 7 scorer a year ago, with 14 goals in 31 matches, leaped above DeJuan Jones and headed down from six yards away. It was initially ruled Ravas’s foot kept the ball out, but the goal was granted following a review at the next stoppage.

D.C. squandered multiple quality attempts to build the lead before the break, with both Jared Stroud (crossbar) and Benteke (header wide left) missing unmarked from the front of the six-yard. Those misses, plus more in the first third of the second half, stung harder when Gil struck a highlight-reel tally in the 67th.

Collecting a pass from Matt Polster near the right sideline, Gil carved his way through three D.C. defenders to about 20 yards out, then picked the far corner with a curling left-footed shot over Bono. Audi Field quickly went silent, with Gil bowing to the crowd after his effort.

That capped a strong opening to the second half for New England, but just five minutes later, Benteke provided the answer. A Gabriel Pirani effort from in front of the penalty arc was blocked skyward, then headed across the box by Conner Antley to Benteke, who’d snuck behind Dave Romney to the doorstep. Ravas got a piece of Benteke’s sliding effort, but not enough to keep it out of the bottom corner.

Benteke’s brace became three when Aaron Herrera crossed to him in stoppage time, the 33-year-old becoming the sixth MLS player to score a hat trick in a season opener.