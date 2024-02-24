Gloucester’s Michael Toppan takes down all-state title, Haverhill captures first team championship

This time, Toppan threw his hands in the air and shot an invisible arrow into the crowd at Salem High after scoring a 5-3 win over Taunton’s Ethan Harris.

A year ago at the MIAA all-state championship in Reading, the whistle blew and the 190-pound wrestler from Gloucester sunk to the mat, the victim of a 1-point defeat.

SALEM — Michael Toppan made sure the win was his this time around.

“The fact that I lost the title by one point has stuck with me for the last year,” Toppan said. “This year, it was all or nothing.”

The senior allowed an early takedown, but started the second period with an escape, took down Harris, and added back points with 26 seconds to go in the third that clinched his all-state title.

After his twin brother, Jayden, won an all-state title last year at 220 pounds, the two can now both claim the same accomplishment.

“It definitely means a whole lot,” Toppan said. “Not only to us two as drill partners, as brothers, but also to family members, close friends, teammates, and the entire Gloucester public schools.”

The Haverhill boys' wrestling team celebrated its first team title at the MIAA All-State championship Saturday at Salem High. AJ Traub

▪ Following up their win as a team at Division 1 states, Haverhill (115 points) won the championship at all-states. Shawsheen (104.5) and St. John’s Prep (102) took second and third.

It is the first all-state title for Haverhill.

“We have six boys that were born and raised in Haverhill, came up through Haverhill youth, went to public school their whole lives,” said coach Tim Lawlor. “I take a lot of pride in that.”

Brent Nicolosi is the only Hillie to take the top podium step. He clinched the team title with his 11-2 major decision in the 165-pound finals.

“It feels great,” said the senior. “The fact that we’re actually all-state champs is crazy to me. It’s never been done.”

Nicolosi is the eldest of a group that knew they were built for the big tournament, and got to celebrate his 200th victory the day before enjoying the historic team championship.

“He’s been the beacon of our program for four years,” said Lawlor. “To win the all-state finals his senior year, but also to seal the team title in the same match, it just makes sense. That’s who Brent is.”

▪ It was Shawsheen’s star brother duo against MIlford’s star juniors for consecutive bouts in the finals. Junior Sid (138 pounds) and sophomore James Tildsley (144) got the better of the Scarlet Hawks, with Sid defeating Mikey Boulanger, 8-6, by sudden victory takedown, and James blanking Aidan Baum, 5-0.

“I’ve been in those positions since I was a freshman,” said Sid, who won all-states as a freshman by pinning his opponent in triple overtime. “It’s nothing new to me. At the end of the day, winners win.”

After winning his third all-state title, Sid watched James earn his first, the two brothers swapping places in the corner.

“Being able to have the coaches stay in the corner, back-to-back, to just watch him and get off the mat together as a family, that’s what Shawsheen is,” Sid said. “It’s a great feeling.”





MIAA All-State Tournament

at Salem High

106 pounds — Cole Glynn, Central Catholic def. Antoine Jackman, Greater Lowell, 4-2.

113 pounds — Dom Gangi, Methuen def. Nick Desisto, Tewksbury, 1-0.

Advertisement

120 pounds — Peter Rincan, Billerica def. Charlie Lussier, Whitman-Hanson, 4-0.

126 pounds — Yandel Morales, Andover def. Emmett Logan, Lowell, 5-3.

132 pounds — Jonah Paulino, Monty Tech def. Brent Von magnus, Bridgewater-Raynham, 10-3.

138 pounds — Sidney Tildsley, Shawsheen def. Michael Boulanger, Milford, 8-6.

144 pounds — James Tildsley, Shawsheen def. Aidan Baum, Milford, 5-0.

150 pounds — Sawyer Ayotte, Shepherd Hill def. Cyrus Jones, Sharon, 9-6.

157 pounds — Jayden D’Ambrosio, St. John’s Prep def. Vinny DeMaio, Methuen, 5-1.

165 pounds — Brent Nicolosi, Haverhill def. Joey Bolduc, Methuen, 11-2.

175 pounds — Nate Blanchette, Central Catholic def. Aman Khalil, Brockton, 10-0.

190 pounds — Michael Toppan, Gloucester def. Ethan Harris, Taunton, 5-3.

215 pounds — Mason Pellegri, Milton def. Jerameel Vazquez, Hampden Charter East, 2-1.

285 pounds — Thomas Brown, Chelmsford def. Alex Bajoras, St. John’s Prep, 9-1.

Team results — 1. Haverhill, 115; 2. Shawsheen, 104.5; 3. St. John’s Prep, 102; 4. Methuen, 76.5; 5. Tewksbury, 76; 6. Central Catholic, 70; 7. Milford, 60; 8. Sharon, 56; 9. Chelmsford, 55; 10. Gloucester, 54.





