Individual awards mean a lot to Jayson Tatum but he believes the Celtics as a team should come first

And the biggest revelation that emerged from All-Star Weekend is that Tatum believes MVP voters, i.e. the media, still hold his 2022 NBA Finals performance against him two years later. In that loss to the Golden State Warriors, Tatum averaged 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 7 assists. Those aren’t exactly terrible numbers until you include his 31 percent shooting on 2-pointers.

With 26 games left on the schedule, including a handful of showcase games beginning with the Knicks matchup, there’s an opportunity for Jayson Tatum to close in on his first MVP award; something he has freely acknowledged is one of his career goals.

NEW YORK — The Celtics entered Saturday’s matchup with the New York Knicks with a magic number of 20 to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they regained their swagger in the past few weeks after a stretch of shaky basketball that was expected.

The Warriors defense blitzed Tatum and he struggled to score at the rim against Andrew Wiggins, who was the second-best player in that series next to Stephen Curry. It’s rather stunning to consider the impact of Wiggins in that series, considering he hasn’t been the same player since.

Tatum has taken his game to the next level. He may not express himself often about his personal goals or touch on how the basketball pundits assess his game, but he does notice what people say.

“Individual awards are important,” he said at All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. “I’m not going to say that they’re not. Everybody wants to win a championship, but you want to be rewarded for the work that you put in, for the things that you go out there and do on the court. They have individual awards for a reason. As a competitor, as a player, you grew up watching your favorite players winning MVP and First Team All-NBA and all that.

“Of course you want to win those things. But you can’t take precedence over playing the right way and doing the things that you have to do in order for your team to essentially be the best team in the league and have a chance to win a championship. Would I love to win? Yes. But apparently us losing the Finals two years ago affects what people think of me now, so I guess I’ve got some ground to make up. Everybody who has a vote, they vote — the criteria is different. Everybody thinks differently. Right, wrong, or indifferent, it is what it is. You can’t tell people what they should look for when they vote. That’s the beauty of it.”

There is always going to be more expected from Tatum because of his athletic prowess, potential and accomplishments at such a young age. He’s a five-time All-Star weeks before his 26th birthday and has played in 94 postseason games, 17th in Celtics history.

Yet, the question is does Tatum need to be the Celtics’ toughest, most resilient player for Boston to win a championship. Does Tatum need to play with more of an edge? He has improved immensely on helping the Celtics with defense, rebounding and assists, even on nights when his shot isn’t falling.

But there is one NBA legend who would like to see more.

“A lot of pressure is on Jayson because he’s the best player,” said TNT analyst and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley. “And if you look at that team last year and I’m sitting there saying you guys are talking about how tough Marcus (Smart) is, and then you make the trade and say we’re bringing in Jrue Holiday for toughness. What about your best player? He’s got to be the toughest one.

“That’s the key. The one thing your best player has to be is mentally tough because he’s the guy. That’s just the way it is and Jayson is the guy. We can’t be talking about how important Marcus Smart is to the team. We can’t be talking about how important Jrue Holiday is to the team. Wait a minute. One guy is all NBA. We think he’s one of the five best players. He’s the guy. That’s the responsibility.”

Tatum’s responsibility is leading the Celtics to their first title in 16 years, by any means necessary. That means he has to be more of a playmaker, defender, rebounder, distributor and floor leader than at any point of his career.

There are going to be players with better statistics because the Celtics are a deeper and more talented team than most. He’s averaging 3 fewer points than last year but he’s shooting a career-best 47.5 percent from the field and his 36.6 3-point percentage is his highest in three years. Add to that a career high in assists and offensive rating, and Tatum is turning in an MVP caliber season without racking up those 40- and 50-point games of his MVP competitors.

The question is how the voters view Tatum’s impact on his team and whether those numbers are impressive enough to sway votes over the likes of Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. If you believe the best player on the best team deserves the MVP, then Tatum is the choice.

But it seems like he needs to do something more, maybe one of those signature scoring nights on the big stage, maybe a triple double or fueling the Celtics to the 60-plus win plateau. More is expected from Tatum because he has the chance to be an all-time great, and his road to the MVP begins Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.