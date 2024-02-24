MIAA boys’ basketball tournament: Here are the seedings and pairings

The D1 field is loaded with contenders, per usual, with great matchups on tap for the preliminary round and first round. Merrimack Valley rivals Andover and Lowell could meet in the Round of 16, and No. 4 North Andover is looking to ride senior Zach Wolinski on a repeat run to the state semifinals.

Worcester North leads the field in Division 1, Malden Catholic sits atop D2, and Wareham is looking to repeat as the top seed in Division 4. Charlestown grabs the top spot in Division 3 following impressive tournament runs to win the Comcast Classic and Boston City League Tournament. Hoosac Valley is the top seed in D5, with New Mission checking in close behind.

Several champions are in prime position to defend their boys’ basketball titles when the MIAA state tournament tips off this week.

The top candidates to dethrone Malden Catholic in D2 include No. 5 Mansfield, No. 7 Sharon, and No. 2 Leominster. St. Mary’s (No. 10) and Watertown (No. 14) have championship history in D3, but start with tough Round of 32 matchups.

While Wareham might be the team to beat in D4, No. 6 Burke, No. 5 Manchester Essex, and No. 2 Bourne are serious contenders, and the Canalmen of Bourne took down Wareham earlier this season.

MIAA boys’ basketball tournament

DIVISION 1

Seeds: 1. Worcester North (19-0); 2. Catholic Memorial (16-4); 3. Franklin (21-1); 4. North Andover (16-4); 5. Xaverian (14-6); 6. BC High (13-7); 7. Central Catholic (13-7); 8. Andover (15-5); 9. Lowell (14-6); 10. Lawrence (15-6); 11. Cambridge (17-3); 12. Springfield Central (15-5); 13. Newton North (14-6); 14. Putnam (14-5); 15. Needham (13-7); 16. Waltham (17-3); 17. Natick (16-6); 18. Taunton (14-6); 19. Attleboro (14-8); 20. St. John’s (Shrewsbury) (8-12); 21. Methuen (11-9); 22. Lincoln-Sudbury (14-6); 23. St. John’s Prep (6-14); 24. Durfee (13-7); 25. Lynn English (16-5); 26. Weymouth (14-7); 27. Arlington (14-6); 28. Peabody (18-2); 29. Haverhill (9-11); 30. Bridgewater-Raynham (11-9); 31. Newton South (10-10); 32. King Philip (11-11); 33. Braintree (10-10); 34. Lexington (12-8); 35. Shrewsbury (10-9); 36. Everett (15-5); 37. Belmont (11-9); 38. Winchester (12-8); 39. Barnstable (14-5); 40. Marshfield (10-10); 41. Beverly (10-10); 42. Boston Latin (12-8).

Tue., Feb. 27 — Preliminary

Winchester at Arlington, 7.

TBA — Preliminary

Barnstable at Weymouth, TBA; Belmont at Peabody, TBA; Beverly at Durfee, TBA; Boston Latin at St. John’s Prep, TBA; Braintree at King Philip, TBA; Everett at Haverhill, TBA; Lexington at Newton South, TBA; Marshfield at Lynn English, TBA; Shrewsbury at Bridgewater-Raynham, TBA.

Thu., Feb. 29 — First round

Taunton at Needham, 5.

TBA — First round

TBA at North Andover, TBA; TBA at BC High, TBA; TBA at Catholic Memorial, TBA; TBA at Central Catholic, TBA; TBA at Franklin, TBA; TBA at Lawrence, TBA; TBA at Lowell, TBA; TBA at Andover, TBA; TBA at Worcester North, TBA; TBA at Xaverian, TBA; Attleboro at Putnam, TBA; Lincoln-Sudbury at Cambridge, TBA; Methuen at Springfield Central, TBA; Natick at Waltham, TBA; St. John’s (Shrewsbury) at Newton North, TBA.

DIVISION 2

Seeds: 1. Malden Catholic (11-9); 2. Leominster (17-3); 3. Pope Francis (17-3); 4. Somerset Berkley (18-2); 5. Mansfield (18-4); 6. Hopkinton (17-3); 7. Sharon (13-7); 8. Holyoke (13-7); 9. Westwood (18-4); 10. Doherty (13-7); 11. Nashoba (16-4); 12. Burlington (14-6); 13. Canton (14-6); 14. Bedford (16-3); 15. Scituate (18-4); 16. Shepherd Hill (15-5); 17. Dartmouth (10-10); 18. Chicopee Comprehensive (14-6); 19. Grafton (14-6); 20. Stoughton (12-10); 21. Whitman-Hanson (16-6); 22. Milford (9-10); 23. Wakefield (13-7); 24. Agawam (12-8); 25. Worcester South (11-9); 26. Northampton (10-10); 27. Reading (15-7); 28. Westborough (13-7); 29. Burncoat (14-6); 30. Amherst-Pelham (9-11); 31. Melrose (13-7); 32. Norwood (11-9); 33. Marblehead (13-7); 34. Archbishop Williams (10-10); 35. Plymouth South (11-9); 36. East Longmeadow (13-7); 37. Middleborough (12-8); 38. Hingham (11-11); 39. Duxbury (10-10); 40. Masconomet (10-10); 41. Bay Path (11-9).

TBA — Preliminary

Archbishop Williams at Melrose, TBA; Bay Path at Agawam, TBA; Duxbury at Northampton, TBA; East Longmeadow at Burncoat, TBA; Hingham at Reading, TBA; Marblehead at Norwood, TBA; Masconomet at Worcester South, TBA; Middleborough at Westborough, TBA; Plymouth South at Amherst-Pelham, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Leominster, TBA; TBA at Hopkinton, TBA; TBA at Holyoke, TBA; TBA at Malden Catholic, TBA; TBA at Mansfield, TBA; TBA at Westwood, TBA; TBA at Sharon, TBA; TBA at Somerset Berkley, TBA; TBA at Pope Francis, TBA; Chicopee Comprehensive at Scituate, TBA; Dartmouth at Shepherd Hill, TBA; Grafton at Bedford, TBA; Milford at Nashoba, TBA; Stoughton at Canton, TBA; Wakefield at Doherty, TBA; Whitman-Hanson at Burlington, TBA.

DIVISION 3

Seeds: 1. Charlestown (18-2); 2. Old Rochester (17-4); 3. Pittsfield (15-5); 4. Taconic (14-6); 5. Norwell (18-2); 6. Medfield (16-4); 7. Apponequet (11-9); 8. Newburyport (17-3); 9. Tantasqua (13-7); 10. St. Mary’s (15-7); 11. Martha’s Vineyard (14-6); 12. East Boston (15-6); 13. Pembroke (13-7); 14. Watertown (13-7); 15. Salem (13-7); 16. Abington (17-5); 17. Medway (10-10); 18. East Bridgewater (14-6); 19. Shawsheen (14-6); 20. Weston (13-7); 21. Hanover (13-7); 22. Lynnfield (15-5); 23. Dover-Sherborn (12-8); 24. Dennis-Yarmouth (9-11); 25. Hudson (10-10); 26. Lowell Catholic (9-11); 27. Latin Academy (14-6); 28. Cardinal Spellman (9-11); 29. Oakmont (10-10); 30. Springfield International (7-13); 31. Foxborough (5-17); 32. Dighton-Rehoboth (7-13); 33. Nipmuc (15-5); 34. Lynn Classical (11-7); 35. Swampscott (11-9); 36. Greater Lawrence (10-10); 37. Sandwich (10-10); 38. Worcester Tech (13-7); 39. Monty Tech (15-5); 40. Blackstone Valley (11-9).

TBA — Preliminary

Blackstone Valley at Hudson, TBA; Greater Lawrence at Oakmont, TBA; Lynn Classical at Foxborough, TBA; Monty Tech at Lowell Catholic, TBA; Nipmuc at Dighton-Rehoboth, TBA; Sandwich at Cardinal Spellman, TBA; Swampscott at Springfield International, TBA; Worcester Tech at Latin Academy, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Charlestown, TBA; TBA at Pittsfield, TBA; TBA at Norwell, TBA; TBA at Medfield, TBA; TBA at Newburyport, TBA; TBA at Apponequet, TBA; TBA at Old Rochester, TBA; TBA at Taconic, TBA; Dennis-Yarmouth at Tantasqua, TBA; Dover-Sherborn at St. Mary’s, TBA; East Bridgewater at Salem, TBA; Hanover at East Boston, TBA; Lynnfield at Martha’s Vineyard, TBA; Medway at Abington, TBA; Shawsheen at Watertown, TBA; Weston at Pembroke, TBA.

DIVISION 4

Seeds: 1. Wareham (18-3); 2. Bourne (19-1); 3. Monument Mtn. (20-0); 4. Millbury (17-5); 5. Manchester Essex (19-1); 6. Burke (16-4); 7. Clinton (17-3); 8. Lynn Tech (16-2); 9. Georgetown (15-5); 10. David Prouty (17-3); 11. Wahconah (9-11); 12. Tyngsborough (12-8); 13. New Heights Charter (9-2); 14. Nantucket (11-9); 15. Monomoy (14-6); 16. Lunenburg (14-6); 17. Maimonides (14-0); 18. Cathedral (8-8); 19. Carver (13-7); 20. South Hadley (11-9); 21. Greenfield (14-6); 22. Joseph Case (11-9); 23. Hamilton-Wenham (11-9); 24. Blue Hills (16-4); 25. Northbridge (9-11); 26. KIPP Academy (10-10); 27. Millis (9-11); 28. Frontier (10-10); 29. West Bridgewater (6-14); 30. Uxbridge (12-8); 31. Littleton (10-10); 32. Cohasset (11-9); 33. Upper Cape (16-4); 34. Roxbury Prep (14-5); 35. Ayer Shirley (16-4); 36. Gardner (11-9); 37. Madison Park (9-9); 38. St. Mary (Westfield) (17-3); 39. Whitinsville Christian (10-10); 40. Southwick (10-10); 41. Mt. Greylock (11-9); 42. Hampshire (10-10); 43. Northeast (10-10); 44. Bromfield (11-7); 45. South Lancaster (10-7); 46. Excel Academy (11-8); 47. Mystic Valley (11-9); 48. Falmouth Academy (12-6).

TBA — Preliminary

Ayer Shirley at Uxbridge, TBA; Bromfield at Greenfield, TBA; Excel Academy at Carver, TBA; Falmouth Academy at Maimonides, TBA; Gardner at West Bridgewater, TBA; Hampshire at Hamilton-Wenham, TBA; Madison Park at Frontier, TBA; Mt. Greylock at Blue Hills, TBA; Mystic Valley at Cathedral, TBA; Northeast at Joseph Case, TBA; Roxbury Prep at Littleton, TBA; St. Mary (Westfield) at Millis, TBA; South Lancaster at South Hadley, TBA; Southwick at Northbridge, TBA; Upper Cape at Cohasset, TBA; Whitinsville Christian at KIPP Academy, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Manchester Essex, TBA; TBA at Tyngsborough, TBA; TBA at Monument Mtn., TBA; TBA at Millbury, TBA; TBA at Lynn Tech, TBA; TBA at Lunenburg, TBA; TBA at Georgetown, TBA; TBA at David Prouty, TBA; TBA at Clinton, TBA; TBA at Burke, TBA; TBA at Bourne, TBA; TBA at Wahconah, TBA; TBA at Wareham, TBA; TBA at Nantucket, TBA; TBA at New Heights Charter, TBA; TBA at Monomoy, TBA.

DIVISION 5

Seeds: 1. Hoosac Valley (18-2); 2. New Mission (14-6); 3. Pioneer Valley Regional (15-5); 4. Maynard (13-6); 5. Mahar (15-5); 6. Drury (13-7); 7. Holbrook (15-5); 8. Hopedale (10-10); 9. Granby (15-5); 10. Douglas (13-7); 11. Rockport (12-8); 12. Duggan Academy (18-2); 13. English High (6-14); 14. Athol (17-3); 15. Monson (15-5); 16. Tahanto (14-5); 17. Ware (11-9); 18. Boston Prep (8-7); 19. Southbridge (10-10); 20. Kennedy Academy (11-6); 21. Old Colony (18-2); 22. Neighborhood House Charter (14-6); 23. Palmer (10-9); 24. Avon (16-4); 25. Innovation Academy (14-6); 26. Brooke Charter (8-8); 27. Salem Academy (11-9); 28. McCann Tech (15-5); 29. Bartlett (9-11); 30. Fenway (9-9); 31. Hopkins (6-14); 32. Keefe Tech (10-10); 33. Mt. Everett (12-8); 34. South Shore Charter (8-6); 35. Muniz Academy (13-5); 36. Minuteman (13-7); 37. Smith Academy (10-10); 38. Collegiate Charter (8-8); 39. Calvary Chapel (10-10); 40. North Brookfield (13-5); 41. Atlantis Charter (11-7); 42. Pathfinder (11-8); 43. Bethany Christian (10-7); 44. Notre Dame (Lawrence) (10-10); 45. Trivium (9-7); 46. Pioneer Valley Christian (10-10).

TBA — Preliminary

Atlantis Charter at Avon, TBA; Bethany Christian at Neighborhood House Charter, TBA; Calvary Chapel at Brooke Charter, TBA; Collegiate Charter at Salem Academy, TBA; Minuteman at Bartlett, TBA; Mt. Everett at Keefe Tech, TBA; Muniz Academy at Fenway, TBA; North Brookfield at Innovation Academy, TBA; Notre Dame (Lawrence) at Old Colony, TBA; Pathfinder at Palmer, TBA; Pioneer Valley Christian at Southbridge, TBA; Smith Academy at McCann Tech, TBA; South Shore Charter at Hopkins, TBA; Trivium at Kennedy Academy, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Athol, TBA; TBA at English High, TBA; TBA at Duggan Academy, TBA; TBA at Douglas, TBA; TBA at Mahar, TBA; TBA at Maynard, TBA; TBA at Hoosac Valley, TBA; TBA at New Mission, TBA; TBA at Rockport, TBA; TBA at Granby, TBA; TBA at Drury, TBA; TBA at Pioneer Valley Regional, TBA; TBA at Holbrook, TBA; TBA at Hopedale, TBA; Boston Prep at Monson, TBA; Ware at Tahanto, TBA.



