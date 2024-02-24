MIAA boys’ hockey tournament: Here are the seedings and pairings

In the seedings and pairings released Saturday morning, St. John’s Prep headlines a stacked Division 1 bracket, beating out defending champion Pope Francis for the top spot. Fellow Catholic Conference powers Catholic Memorial and Xaverian follow closely behind with the third and fourth seeds. The highest ranked public school is Arlington, which holds down the sixth seed.

The MIAA boys’ hockey tournament is now on the clock.

In all, there are 138 boys’ teams seeded in four divisions,

In the 33-team Division 1 field, the winner of the lone preliminary round game, Lincoln-Sudbury at Lexington, will play St. John’s Prep.

In Division 2, Tewksbury sits at the pinnacle of 33 teams. Defending champion Canton rises to claim the second seed. Concord-Carlisle, Woburn, and Newburyport, all of which boasted strong seasons, encapsulate the rest of the top five.

Nauset, on the back of an 18-1-1 season, owns the top seed in Division 3. Shawsheen Tech, which has reeled off 20 consecutive victories since dropping its opening game to Winthrop, earned the second seed. There are 40 teams in Division 3, the most out of the four divisions.

Winthrop, the Northeastern Conference champion, sits atop the Division 4 rankings. Nantucket, defending champion Norwell, and Sandwich round out the top four seeds. Only 32 teams meet the requirements in D4, meaning it is the only division without a play-in game.

MIAA boys’ hockey tournament

DIVISION 1

Seeds: 1. St. John’s Prep (17-3-0); 2. Pope Francis (16-5-0); 3. Catholic Memorial (13-4-3); 4. Xaverian (15-4-1); 5. Archbishop Williams (16-4-1); 6. Arlington (16-3-3); 7. Reading (15-5-1); 8. Hingham (13-7-2); 9. Westford (14-3-1); 10. Marshfield (16-3-3); 11. Winchester (12-9-1); 12. Franklin (13-8-0); 13. St. John’s (Shrewsbury) (10-8-2); 14. BC High (9-10-1); 15. Shrewsbury (12-7-1); 16. Wellesley (14-4-2); 17. Belmont (8-11-3); 18. Arlington Catholic (9-11-1); 19. Andover (11-8-1); 20. Central Catholic (7-13-2); 21. St. Mary’s (11-10-1); 22. Waltham (11-8-1); 23. Needham (11-8-1); 24. Braintree (8-11-1); 25. Burlington (11-8-3); 26. Bishop Feehan (9-13-0); 27. Wachusett (13-7-0); 28. Weymouth (9-11-1); 29. Framingham (9-10-1); 30. Natick (8-13-0); 31. Medford (11-8-1); 32. Lincoln-Sudbury (5-15-1); 33. Lexington (9-9-2).

TBA — Preliminary

Lexington at Lincoln-Sudbury, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at St. John’s Prep, TBA; Andover at BC High, TBA; Arlington Catholic at Shrewsbury, TBA; Belmont at Wellesley, TBA; Bishop Feehan at Reading, TBA; Braintree at Westford, TBA; Burlington at Hingham, TBA; Central Catholic at St. John’s (Shrewsbury), TBA; Framingham at Xaverian, TBA; Medford at Pope Francis, TBA; Natick at Catholic Memorial, TBA; Needham at Marshfield, TBA; St. Mary’s at Franklin, TBA; Wachusett at Arlington, TBA; Waltham at Winchester, TBA; Weymouth at Archbishop Williams, TBA.

DIVISION 2

Seeds: 1. Tewksbury (17-3-0); 2. Canton (15-4-2); 3. Concord-Carlisle (16-4-0); 4. Woburn (12-5-1); 5. Newburyport (16-4-1); 6. Billerica (9-7-2); 7. Norwood (14-3-3); 8. King Philip (13-4-3); 9. Auburn (15-5-0); 10. Duxbury (10-8-4); 11. Boston Latin (12-8-0); 12. Gloucester (10-8-2); 13. North Andover (11-8-1); 14. Algonquin (11-5-3); 15. Masconomet (13-7-0); 16. Plymouth North (10-7-3); 17. Falmouth (12-10-0); 18. Hopkinton (14-4-2); 19. Whitman-Hanson (10-8-2); 20. Milton (5-8-5); 21. Walpole (8-11-1); 22. Westwood (12-7-1); 23. Oliver Ames (11-8-1); 24. Amesbury/Whittier (12-6-0); 25. Plymouth South (8-11-1); 26. Malden Catholic (2-17-1); 27. Westfield (11-11-0); 28. Dartmouth (12-8-0); 29. Lowell Catholic (9-8-3); 30. Mansfield (9-9-2); 31. North Attleborough (5-12-3); 32. Minnechaug (11-9-0); 33. Agawam (11-8-0).

TBA — Preliminary

Agawam at Minnechaug, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Tewksbury, TBA; Amesbury/Whittier at Auburn, TBA; Dartmouth at Newburyport, TBA; Falmouth at Plymouth North, TBA; Hopkinton at Masconomet, TBA; Lowell Catholic at Woburn, TBA; Malden Catholic at Norwood, TBA; Mansfield at Concord-Carlisle, TBA; Milton at North Andover, TBA; North Attleborough at Canton, TBA; Oliver Ames at Duxbury, TBA; Plymouth South at King Philip, TBA; Walpole at Gloucester, TBA; Westfield at Billerica, TBA; Westwood at Boston Latin, TBA; Whitman-Hanson at Algonquin, TBA.

DIVISION 3

Seeds: 1. Nauset (18-1-1); 2. Shawsheen (19-1-0); 3. Scituate (15-5-2); 4. Lynnfield (10-9-1); 5. Essex Tech (12-7-1); 6. Marblehead (12-9-1); 7. Triton (11-9-0); 8. Pembroke (11-5-4); 9. Grafton (12-5-1); 10. Medfield (14-7-1); 11. Methuen (15-3-2); 12. Somerset Berkley (15-2-2); 13. Danvers (11-6-3); 14. St. Paul (16-3-1); 15. Blackstone Valley (17-3-0); 16. Bedford (14-4-2); 17. Marlborough (9-8-3); 18. North Middlesex (11-9-0); 19. Watertown (7-11-2); 20. West Springfield (12-8-0); 21. Nashoba (8-11-1); 22. Dracut/Tyngsborough (13-5-2); 23. Wakefield (5-13-2); 24. Longmeadow (12-8-0); 25. Taunton (14-7-1); 26. Middleborough (13-7-0); 27. Foxborough (9-11-1); 28. East Longmeadow (9-9-2); 29. Norton (11-8-1); 30. Melrose (4-15-1); 31. Hopedale (5-13-2); 32. North Quincy (8-10-2); 33. Diman (15-4-1); 34. Somerville (10-8-2); 35. Amherst-Pelham (12-7-1); 36. Ludlow (9-9-2); 37. Bishop Stang (10-9-1); 38. Easthampton (12-8-0); 39. Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech (12-8-1); 40. Southeastern/B-P (13-7-0).

TBA — Preliminary

Amherst-Pelham at Melrose, TBA; Bishop Stang at East Longmeadow, TBA; Diman at North Quincy, TBA; Easthampton at Foxborough, TBA; Ludlow at Norton, TBA; Nashoba Tech/Greater Lowell at Middleborough, TBA; Somerville at Hopedale, TBA; Southeastern/B-P at Taunton, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Pembroke, TBA; TBA at Essex Tech, TBA; TBA at Triton, TBA; TBA at Scituate, TBA; TBA at Marblehead, TBA; TBA at Lynnfield, TBA; TBA at Shawsheen, TBA; TBA at Nauset, TBA; Dracut/Tyngsborough at Methuen, TBA; Longmeadow at Grafton, TBA; Marlborough at Bedford, TBA; Nashoba at Somerset Berkley, TBA; North Middlesex at Blackstone Valley, TBA; Wakefield at Medfield, TBA; Watertown at St. Paul, TBA; West Springfield at Danvers, TBA.

DIVISION 4

Seeds: 1. Winthrop (15-3-2); 2. Nantucket (15-4-1); 3. Norwell (15-5-1); 4. Sandwich (17-4-1); 5. Dover-Sherborn/Weston (16-4-0); 6. Hanover (11-9-0); 7. Wilmington (6-12-2); 8. Martha’s Vineyard (9-9-2); 9. Medway (11-9-0); 10. Stoneham (8-11-1); 11. ORR/Fairhaven (12-8-1); 12. Dedham (10-9-1); 13. North Reading (8-9-1); 14. Lunenburg/Ayer Shirley (15-4-1); 15. Bourne (13-6-1); 16. Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk (11-9-0); 17. Hudson (12-8-0); 18. Abington (10-9-1); 19. Littleton/Bromfield (11-9-0); 20. Gardner (14-6-0); 21. Swampscott (8-9-3); 22. Hull/Cohasset (11-9-0); 23. Rockport (7-13-0); 24. Ashland (4-11-3); 25. Greenfield (11-8-1); 26. Fitchburg/Monty Tech (11-9-0); 27. St. Bernard’s (11-9-0); 28. Latin Academy (5-9-3); 29. Taconic (7-8-3); 30. Groton-Dunstable (1-18-3); 31. St. John Paul II (6-14-2); 32. Tri-County (11-6-0).

Wed., Feb. 28 — First round

Abington vs. Bourne at Gallo Arena, Bourne, 7:30.

TBA — First round

Ashland at Medway, TBA; Hull/Cohasset at ORR/Fairhaven, TBA; Fitchburg/Monty Tech at Wilmington, TBA; Gardner at North Reading, TBA; Greenfield at Martha’s Vineyard, TBA; Groton-Dunstable at Norwell, TBA; Hudson at Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk, TBA; Latin Academy at Dover-Sherborn/Weston, TBA; Littleton/Bromfield at Lunenburg/Ayer Shirley, TBA; Rockport at Stoneham, TBA; St. Bernard’s at Hanover, TBA; St. John Paul II at Nantucket, TBA; Swampscott at Dedham, TBA; Taconic at Sandwich, TBA; Tri-County at Winthrop, TBA.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.