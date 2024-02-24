MIAA girls’ basketball tournament: Here are the seedings and pairings

Medfield sits atop a 38-team field in Division 2, followed by Walpole, Notre Dame (Hingham), and Dartmouth.

Bishop Feehan, last year’s runner-up, secured the top seed in Division 1. Undefeated Wachusett (20-0), which beat the Shamrocks in the Comcast Tournament a week ago, claimed the second seed. Third-seeded Springfield Central and fourth-seeded Woburn headline the rest of the 39 teams in the D1 playoffs.

The MIAA released the girls’ basketball state tournament brackets Saturday afternoon, marking the next milestone in the run up to the state championships.

Foxborough, the reigning D2 champion, is No. 1 in the Globe’s Top 20 rankings and is now the top seed in Division 3. Second-seeded Norwell enters the tournament on a 19-game win streak since dropping its season opener to seventh-seeded Sandwich. St. Mary’s, the two-time defending D3 champion, is seeded fifth.

Advertisement

Reigning D4 champ Cathedral is again the top seed, followed by Tyngsborough, whose only loss came by four points against Cathedral on Dec. 29. Undefeated Sutton (20-0) is seeded eighth. Division 4 has the most teams with 49, though KIPP Academy (11-8), who qualified for the tournament, will not participate.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Hoosac Valley went to the D5 state final in 2022 and is back to make a run as the top seed. Two unbeaten teams remain in the 45-team field: No. 4 Renaissance (20-0) and No. 19 Neighborhood House Charter (19-0).

MIAA girls’ basketball tournament

DIVISION 1

Seeds: 1. Bishop Feehan (16-4); 2. Wachusett (20-0); 3. Springfield Central (17-3); 4. Woburn (16-4); 5. Wellesley (16-4); 6. Central Catholic (16-4); 7. Weymouth (18-4); 8. Lexington (16-4); 9. Quincy (17-3); 10. Needham (14-6); 11. Framingham (13-7); 12. Bridgewater-Raynham (14-6); 13. Andover (14-7); 14. Attleboro (14-7); 15. Braintree (10-10); 16. Winchester (11-9); 17. Taunton (14-6); 18. Chelmsford (12-8); 19. Malden Catholic (12-8); 20. Franklin (10-10); 21. Belmont (10-11); 22. Newton North (9-11); 23. Shrewsbury (11-9); 24. Hopkinton (10-10); 25. Acton-Boxborough (15-7); 26. Lincoln-Sudbury (13-7); 27. King Philip (9-11); 28. Durfee (11-9); 29. Peabody (13-7); 30. Plymouth North (11-9); 31. North Andover (8-12); 32. Algonquin (10-10); 33. Methuen (11-9); 34. Brockton (10-10); 35. Concord-Carlisle (11-10); 36. Beverly (15-5); 37. Revere (14-6); 38. Malden (13-7); 39. Medford (16-4).

Advertisement

Tue., Feb. 27 — Preliminary

Revere at Durfee, 6.

TBA — Preliminary

Beverly at Peabody, TBA; Brockton at North Andover, TBA; Concord-Carlisle at Plymouth North, TBA; Malden at King Philip, TBA; Medford at Lincoln-Sudbury, TBA; Methuen at Algonquin, TBA.

Thu., Feb. 29 — First round

Shrewsbury at Needham, 7.

TBA — First round

TBA at Central Catholic, TBA; TBA at Bishop Feehan, TBA; TBA at Woburn, TBA; TBA at Wachusett, TBA; TBA at Weymouth, TBA; TBA at Wellesley, TBA; TBA at Springfield Central, TBA; Acton-Boxborough at Lexington, TBA; Belmont at Bridgewater-Raynham, TBA; Chelmsford at Braintree, TBA; Franklin at Andover, TBA; Hopkinton at Quincy, TBA; Malden Catholic at Attleboro, TBA; Newton North at Framingham, TBA; Taunton at Winchester, TBA.

DIVISION 2

Seeds: 1. Medfield (18-2); 2. Walpole (15-5); 3. Notre Dame (Hingham) (19-1); 4. Dartmouth (17-3); 5. Oliver Ames (14-6); 6. Worcester South (19-1); 7. Northampton (16-3); 8. Billerica (18-2); 9. Norwood (15-5); 10. Mansfield (17-4); 11. Wakefield (15-5); 12. Minnechaug (16-4); 13. Whitman-Hanson (16-4); 14. Duxbury (14-6); 15. Reading (14-6); 16. Bedford (17-3); 17. Leominster (12-8); 18. Pembroke (13-7); 19. Nashoba (11-9); 20. North Quincy (12-9); 21. Chicopee Comprehensive (13-7); 22. Longmeadow (11-9); 23. Marlborough (15-3); 24. Masconomet (14-5); 25. Middleborough (11-9); 26. Hingham (8-12); 27. Holliston (9-11); 28. Silver Lake (7-13); 29. Shepherd Hill (12-8); 30. Westwood (6-14); 31. Archbishop Williams (7-13); 32. Westborough (12-8); 33. Marblehead (14-8); 34. Ursuline (13-7); 35. Tewksbury (10-10); 36. Somerset Berkley (11-9); 37. Agawam (13-6); 38. Bay Path (14-6).

Advertisement

TBA — Preliminary

Agawam at Silver Lake, TBA; Bay Path at Holliston, TBA; Marblehead at Westborough, TBA; Somerset Berkley at Shepherd Hill, TBA; Tewksbury at Westwood, TBA; Ursuline at Archbishop Williams, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Dartmouth, TBA; TBA at Medfield, TBA; TBA at Walpole, TBA; TBA at Worcester South, TBA; TBA at Notre Dame (Hingham), TBA; TBA at Oliver Ames, TBA; Chicopee Comprehensive at Minnechaug, TBA; Hingham at Northampton, TBA; Leominster at Bedford, TBA; Longmeadow at Wakefield, TBA; Marlborough at Mansfield, TBA; Masconomet at Norwood, TBA; Middleborough at Billerica, TBA; Nashoba at Duxbury, TBA; North Quincy at Whitman-Hanson, TBA; Pembroke at Reading, TBA.

DIVISION 3

Seeds: 1. Foxborough (19-2); 2. Norwell (19-1); 3. Medway (16-4); 4. Hanover (15-5); 5. St. Mary’s (16-6); 6. Norton (15-5); 7. Sandwich (19-1); 8. Dover-Sherborn (13-7); 9. Pentucket (19-1); 10. Pittsfield (15-4); 11. Watertown (15-5); 12. Apponequet (19-3); 13. Tantasqua (16-4); 14. Springfield International (12-8); 15. East Bridgewater (14-8); 16. Fontbonne (12-8); 17. Wilmington (10-10); 18. Quabbin (16-4); 19. Falmouth (14-8); 20. Dennis-Yarmouth (16-5); 21. Arlington Catholic (11-9); 22. Old Rochester (15-6); 23. North Reading (14-6); 24. Pope Francis (14-6); 25. Saugus (13-7); 26. Hudson (12-8); 27. Newburyport (10-10); 28. Dedham (7-13); 29. St. Paul (13-7); 30. Triton (10-10); 31. Notre Dame (Worcester) (7-13); 32. Bellingham (3-19); 33. Advanced Math and Science (14-6); 34. Lynn Classical (14-4); 35. Blackstone Valley (12-7); 36. Latin Academy (17-3); 37. Whittier (13-9); 38. Southeastern (12-8); 39. Lowell Catholic (11-9); 40. Worcester North (10-10).

Advertisement

TBA — Preliminary

Advanced Math and Science at Bellingham, TBA; Blackstone Valley at Triton, TBA; Latin Academy at St. Paul, TBA; Lowell Catholic at Hudson, TBA; Lynn Classical at Notre Dame (Worcester), TBA; Southeastern at Newburyport, TBA; Whittier at Dedham, TBA; Worcester North at Saugus, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Hanover, TBA; TBA at Foxborough, TBA; TBA at Dover-Sherborn, TBA; TBA at Sandwich, TBA; TBA at St. Mary’s, TBA; TBA at Medway, TBA; TBA at Norwell, TBA; TBA at Norton, TBA; Arlington Catholic at Apponequet, TBA; Dennis-Yarmouth at Tantasqua, TBA; Falmouth at Springfield International, TBA; North Reading at Pittsfield, TBA; Old Rochester at Watertown, TBA; Pope Francis at Pentucket, TBA; Quabbin at East Bridgewater, TBA; Wilmington at Fontbonne, TBA.

DIVISION 4

Seeds: 1. Cathedral (14-5); 2. Tyngsborough (19-1); 3. South Hadley (17-3); 4. Millis (15-7); 5. Littleton (15-5); 6. Cohasset (14-7); 7. Bourne (18-2); 8. Sutton (20-0); 9. Millbury (13-7); 10. Northbridge (15-5); 11. Frontier (16-4); 12. Carver (13-7); 13. Wahconah (14-6); 14. Easthampton (14-7); 15. Georgetown (13-8); 16. Joseph Case (14-6); 17. Rockland (7-14); 18. Manchester Essex (15-5); 19. Hamilton-Wenham (11-9); 20. Winthrop (8-12); 21. Gardner (16-4); 22. Lunenburg (7-13); 23. Mashpee (8-11); 24. Uxbridge (12-8); 25. Hampshire (8-12); 26. Southwick (12-8); 27. Ayer Shirley (10-10); 28. New Heights Charter (9-3); 29. Blue Hills (13-5); 30. St. Bernard’s (11-9); 31. Leicester (10-10); 32. Upper Cape (15-3); 33. Lynn Tech (13-6); 34. Mystic Valley (14-6); 35. Wareham (15-6); 36. St. Mary-Westfield (15-4); 37. Bromfield (9-9); 38. Blackstone-Millville (10-10); 39. O’Bryant (11-9); 40. Greater Lawrence (11-9); 41. Nantucket (12-8); 42. Nashoba Valley Tech (9-9); 43. Tri-County (11-7); 44. South Lancaster (11-8); 45. Bethany Christian (7-5); 46. Bristol Aggie (11-9); 47. Madison Park (11-5); 48. Falmouth Academy (11-5); 49. Smith Voc. (11-8).

Advertisement

TBA — Preliminary

Bethany Christian at Winthrop, TBA; Blackstone-Millville at Ayer Shirley, TBA; Bristol Aggie at Hamilton-Wenham, TBA; Bromfield at New Heights Charter, TBA; Falmouth Academy at Rockland, TBA; Greater Lawrence at Hampshire, TBA; Lynn Tech at Upper Cape, TBA; Madison Park at Manchester Essex, TBA; Mystic Valley at Leicester, TBA; Nantucket at Uxbridge, TBA; Nashoba Valley Tech at Mashpee, TBA; O’Bryant at Southwick, TBA; St. Mary (Westfield) at Blue Hills, TBA; Smith Voc. at Joseph Case, TBA; South Lancaster at Gardner, TBA; Tri-County at Lunenburg, TBA; Wareham at St. Bernard’s, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Bourne, TBA; TBA at Wahconah, TBA; TBA at Easthampton, TBA; TBA at Millis, TBA; TBA at Northbridge, TBA; TBA at South Hadley, TBA; TBA at Tyngsborough, TBA; TBA at Littleton, TBA; TBA at Georgetown, TBA; TBA at Frontier, TBA; TBA at Sutton, TBA; TBA at Carver, TBA; TBA at Cohasset, TBA; TBA at Cathedral, TBA; TBA at Millbury, TBA.

DIVISION 5

Seeds: 1. Hoosac Valley (17-3); 2. West Boylston (17-3); 3. Lenox (18-2); 4. Renaissance (20-0); 5. Westport (19-1); 6. Palmer (12-8); 7. Maynard (9-11); 8. Monson (8-11); 9. St. John Paul II (15-6); 10. Pioneer Valley Regional (15-5); 11. Hopedale (10-10); 12. Franklin County Tech (16-4); 13. Tahanto (13-7); 14. Drury (8-12); 15. Greenfield (10-10); 16. Mahar (9-11); 17. Lee (11-9); 18. Narragansett (11-9); 19. Neighborhood House Charter (19-0); 20. Prospect Hill (17-2); 21. Pioneer Valley Christian (18-1); 22. Granby (11-9); 23. Hull (4-16); 24. Minuteman (14-4); 25. Pacific Rim Charter (14-3); 26. Holbrook (13-7); 27. Ware (8-12); 28. New Mission (6-13); 29. North Brookfield (13-4); 30. Hopkins (3-17); 31. Hampden Charter East (11-8); 32. Abby Kelley Foster (12-8); 33. Norfolk Aggie (10-8); 34. Brooke Charter (9-7); 35. Smith Academy (10-10); 36. Kennedy Academy (11-5); 37. Rockport (12-8); 38. Pathfinder (11-8); 39. Collegiate Charter (9-8); 40. Pioneer Charter I (11-9); 41. Boston United (10-10); 42. South Boston (10-5); 43. Calvary Chapel (12-5); 44. CASH (10-7); 45. Snowden (7-7).

TBA — Preliminary

Brooke Charter at Hampden Charter East, TBA; Calvary Chapel at Granby, TBA; Collegiate Charter at Holbrook, TBA; CASH at Pioneer Valley Christian, TBA; Boston United at Minuteman, TBA; Kennedy Academy at North Brookfield, TBA; Norfolk Aggie at Abby Kelley Foster, TBA; Pathfinder at Ware, TBA; Pioneer Charter I at Pacific Rim Charter, TBA; Rockport at New Mission, TBA; Smith Academy at Hopkins, TBA; Snowden at Prospect Hill, TBA; South Boston at Hull, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Renaissance, TBA; TBA at St. John Paul II, TBA; TBA at Pioneer Valley Regional, TBA; TBA at Maynard, TBA; TBA at Hopedale, TBA; TBA at Tahanto, TBA; TBA at Lenox, TBA; TBA at Hoosac Valley, TBA; TBA at Palmer, TBA; TBA at Westport, TBA; TBA at West Boylston, TBA; TBA at Franklin County Tech, TBA; TBA at Monson, TBA; Lee at Mahar, TBA; Narragansett at Greenfield, TBA; Neighborhood House Charter at Drury, TBA.





Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.