MIAA girls’ hockey tournament: Here are the seedings and pairings

The MIAA released the girls’ hockey state tournament brackets Saturday morning. Tournament games can start as early as Monday leading all the way up to the state finals at TD Garden on Sunday, March 17. Dates, times, and locations will be updated.

In Division 1, Notre Dame (Hingham) earned the top seed in the state, while last year’s runner-up St. Mary’s claimed the No. 2 seed. Lincoln-Sudbury — the Merrimack Valley/Dual County Large champion — is the third seed, and Malden Catholic, fresh off the toughest regular season schedule in the state, is the fourth seed.

Over in Division 2, Duxbury will look to defend their state title from a year ago with the top seed. Two of the Cape’s best teams earned high seeds, with No. 2 Falmouth and No. 4 Nauset/Monomoy looking to make long runs. Burlington, in the midst of the program’s best-ever season, is the third seed.

Each bracket features exactly 32 seeds, so there will be no preliminary round matchups. Teams under the 32-seed cutoff needed a .500 record or better to qualify.

DIVISION 1

Seeds: 1. Notre Dame-Hingham (14-4-2); 2. St. Mary’s (18-3-1); 3. Lincoln-Sudbury (17-2-1); 4. Malden Catholic (13-3-4); 5. Hingham (16-5-1); 7. Shrewsbury (11-4-5); 8. Pope Francis (12-7-2); 9. Peabody (16-4-0); 10. Bishop Feehan (10-9-3); 11. Archbishop Williams (9-10-2); 12. HPNA (8-9-3); 13. Winthrop (13-3-2); 14. Belmont (13-2-3); 15. Andover (7-9-3); 16. Braintree (9-9-3); 17. Needham (12-7-1); 18. Boston Latin (16-4-2); 19. Billerica/Chelmsford (6-9-5); 20. Westford (7-10-3); 21. Natick (12-7-1); 22. Waltham (14-5-1); 23. Reading (9-10-1); 24. Winchester (9-9-2); 25. Arlington (7-11-2); 26. Bishop Stang (8-10-2); 27. Wellesley (8-9-3); 28. Shawsheen/Bedford (13-6-0); 29. Barnstable (6-13-1); 30. Arlington Catholic (7-11-2); 31. Weymouth (10-9-3); 32. Franklin (7-13-0).

Arlington at Pope Francis, TBA; Arlington Catholic at Lincoln-Sudbury, TBA; Barnstable at Malden Catholic, TBA; Billerica/Chelmsford at Belmont, TBA; Bishop Stang at Shrewsbury, TBA; Boston Latin at Andover, TBA; Franklin at Notre Dame (Hingham), TBA; Natick at HPNA, TBA; Needham at Braintree, TBA; Reading at Bishop Feehan, TBA; Shawsheen/Bedford at Hingham, TBA; Waltham at Archbishop Williams, TBA; Wellesley at Methuen/Tewksbury, TBA; Westford at Winthrop, TBA; Weymouth at St. Mary’s, TBA; Winchester at Peabody, TBA.

DIVISION 2

Seeds: 1. Duxbury (19-3-0); 2. Falmouth (19-2-1); 3. Burlington (17-1-2); 4. Nauset/Monomoy (17-2-1); 5. Algonquin (13-6-1); 6. Longmeadow (11-4-1); 7. Canton (17-4-1); 8. Pembroke (15-5-0); 9. Milton (17-4-1); 10. Westwood (13-5-0); 11. Marshfield (12-8-0); 12. Dedham (14-4-2); 13. Sandwich (10-10-2); 14. Plymouth (9-8-3); 15. King Philip (14-8-0); 16. Walpole (9-8-3); 17. Gloucester (13-5-2); 18. Medfield (9-8-3); 19. Beverly/Danvers (11-8-1); 20. Stoneham/Wilmington (11-8-1); 21. Martha’s Vineyard (11-9-0); 22. NSA (7-12-1); 23. Woburn (10-6-4); 24. Norwood (7-12-1); 25. Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake (7-12-1); 26. Hanover (9-9-1); 27. Leominster (11-8-0); 28. Auburn (7-11-2); 29. Dennis-Yarmouth (5-13-1); 30. East/West Bridgewater (2-16-2); 30. Medway/Ashland (2-16-2); 31. Newburyport (5-15-0); 32. Latin Academy/Fontbonne (9-12-1).

Auburn at Algonquin, TBA; Beverly/Danvers at Plymouth, TBA; Dennis-Yarmouth at Nauset/Monomoy, TBA; Gloucester at Walpole, TBA; Hanover at Canton, TBA; Latin Academy/Fontbonne at Duxbury, TBA; Leominster at Longmeadow, TBA; Martha’s Vineyard at Dedham, TBA; Medfield at King Philip, TBA; Medway/Ashland at Burlington, TBA; Newburyport at Falmouth, TBA; Norwood at Milton, TBA; NSA at Marshfield, TBA; Stoneham/Wilmington at Sandwich, TBA; Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake at Pembroke, TBA; Woburn at Westwood, TBA.



