Amelyiah Martinez helps Lowell pin down MIAA all-state girls’ wrestling title

As she pushed hard, all the Lowell sophomore could hear from her corner was “Stay there, stay there!” until the final whistle blew.

While being choked by her broken headset, Martinez found space to wrap her arm around the head of Sharon’s Samantha Rabkin in their 235-pound match in the MIAA all-state girls’ wrestling championship at Salem High.

SALEM — Amelyiah Martinez didn’t know she needed a pin for the team title, but in a close match, she made the clinching move.

“I was really stressed,” Martinez said. “I’m 167/171 [pounds], and I wrestle up to 235. When she went on top, I had confidence in myself, but I had to pull a move to make it work.”

When she heard the whistle, Martinez initially thought time had run out. Then she saw 50 seconds were left on the clock and deduced she had won the girls’ all-state title.

“I was stone cold until I looked at my sister [Gabriella] and started bawling,” Martinez said. “She’s the one I work for. I just try to prove to her that anything is possible. Girls can do anything. Girls can do what boys can do and more.”

Sparked by Amelyiah Martinez's victory at 235 pounds, the Lowell girls' wrestling team celebrated its historic banner achievement with its team title win in the MIAA girls' all-states championship. AJ Traub

Those six points put Lowell (52 points) just ahead of Ashland (50). Sharon (46) was in the same situation as Lowell in the final bout, but it was the team that took Division 1 states and the Senators tournament earlier in the season earning their all-state title.

“We worked really hard for this moment,” coach Nick Logan said. “Taking fourth last year made us realize we could do it. We put a lot of effort into this girls’ team, creating this girls’ team, building it.

“They had to go out there and perform and they did.”

Andover's Maddy Li ((left) celebrates her victory in the 114-pound weight class at the MIAA all-state girls' wrestling championship Saturday at Salem High. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

▪ Maddy Li knew her 114-pound weight class would be the most challenging of the tournament.

Seeded third after winning the Division 1 state title (and earning Outstanding Wrestler honors), the Andover senior defeated the No. 2 and top seed in the last two rounds to take the all-state crown.





“I just remembered how hard I worked,” she said. “I feel like no one in the weight class has worked as hard as I have in the two years I’ve been here. I just wrestled, put my heart out there.”

She earned two takedowns in her bout with top-seeded Brooke Weafer of Bristol-Plymouth, allowing three escape points. It was 4-3 entering the third, and she kept Weafer off the board to maintain that margin.

“I knew that my endurance was going to last through the period, and I could feel her getting tired a little bit,” Li said. “I felt confident that I wouldn’t give anything up.”

MIAA Girls’ All-State Championship

at Salem High

100 pounds — Samantha Bertini, Ludlow def. Jailyn Edmonds, Quincy Upper, 1:22.

107 pounds — Mia Dineen, Hingham def. Olivia Polansky, Bridgewater-Raynham, 5-2.

114 pounds — Madeline Li, Andover def. Brooke Weafer, Bristol-Plymouth, 4-3.

120 pounds — Adriana DeGroat, Framingham def. Angelia Berry, Stoughton, 4:29.

126 pounds — Hannah Bryson, Wilmington def. Kamila Vizcinesk, Arlington, 14-0.

132 pounds — Madison Dowd, Tri-County def. Morgan Pennimpede, Gloucester, 3:10.

138 pounds — Nora Quitt, Ashland def. Gianna Reed, Longmeadow, 0:21.

145 pounds — Shelby Galex, Northeast def. Tessa Johnson, Mansfield, 3:20.

152 pounds — Tessa Master, Watertown def. Nadia Lebron, Salem, 3:18.

165 pounds — Meghan Wiebe, Sharon def. Amada Moundele, Lowell, 2-0.

185 pounds — Hillary MacDonald, Lawrence def. Eralyn Figueroa, Longmeadow, 0:44.

235 pounds — Amelyiah Martinez, Lowell def. Samantha Rabkin, Sharon, 5:10.

Team results — 1. Lowell, 52; 2. Ashland, 50; 3. Sharon, 46; 4. Lawrence, 44; 5. Salem, 41.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.