Thankfully, Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu provided a bright spot for NBA All-Star Weekend

Curry edged Ionescu, 29-26. Ionescu’s performance opened the eyes of some fans who still don’t believe women’s players are elite. The NBA should incorporate the WNBA more into All-Star Weekend because, quite honestly, it would serve as a bigger showcase for the WNBA players than its own All-Star Game.

The NBA will have to meet again with the Players Association and devise a way to encourage All-Stars to actually try, because fans can plainly see they’re not. The bright spot of All-Star Weekend was the 3-point competition between Stephen Curry and the WNBA’s Sabrina Ionescu .

The NBA All-Star Game has taken a beating over the past week. Last Sunday’s game was terrible. There was no competition, no defense, and no desire to entertain the fans besides 50-footers and alley-oops.

Curry and Ionescu understood the impact their competition could have on women’s basketball and also the NBA/WNBA partnership.

“Just basketball as a whole, I think,” said Ionescu. “Being able to have this crossover and understanding the respect I’ve been able to receive from a lot of the NBA guys, just knowing that Steph wanted to do this as well, in terms of just respecting another shooter. I think it’s going to show a lot of young kids out there, a lot of people who might have not believed or even watched women’s sports that we’re able to go out there and put on a show. So, it was really exciting to finally be able to do this.”

What is heartening is the mutual admiration between the leagues and how NBA players follow the WNBA. Iowa star guard Caitlin Clark has drawn the attention of the nation and the WNBA has to capitalize on that popularity.

“When I first met [Ionescu] back in the Bay . . . you see a different demeanor and a different kind of killer instinct and a focus that, I mean, the skill is one thing, but the mentality is a totally different thing that you kind of can’t teach,” Curry said. “She’s demonstrated that every step of the way. So I knew, no matter how the buildup was, there would be no stage that would be too bright for her. The way that the competition went, the way she started was like there’s no fear, and there’s no kind of hesitation at all. She knows who she is.”

Ionescu’s performance showed that women can have as much flair and style in their games as men. The NBA should consider having a WNBA player, or players, participate in every All-Star 3-point shootout.

“I think the media has changed the conversation for little boys and girls watching us play. It doesn’t matter what gym you show up to, don’t discount who’s to your left and to your right,” Curry said. “If they can shoot, they can shoot. We can compete and have fun. Hopefully we can be models of what that looks like on the biggest stage.

“I know she’s in basketball, for women’s basketball, she’s just getting started on her career, so I’ll let her speak to that. But we’ll continue to find awesome ways to further the conversation on how amazing the women’s game is, getting the eyeballs on it and continue to create energy around it. This was a small step in that direction.”

Fans were able to see how much Curry and Ionescu had in common rather than what separates them.

“I think that’s kind of been what both of us have done our entire careers is just created our own space and done it our way and stayed true to ourselves,” Ionescu said. “This was so authentic to the both of us to be able to be here, finally not in a closed gym, shooting in front of everyone watching and understanding what it means for ourselves and also the bigger picture, knowing that this is where I wanted to be to be able to do this. We’re very excited to see kind of what the future has to hold with more people having the opportunity to do stuff like this.”

LEAGUE IN GOOD HANDS

Next generation

impresses James

It’s reached a point where LeBron James requires his own All-Star Media Day. James was not present for last Saturday’s media session with his fellow All-Stars. Instead, he held a news conference hours before the tipoff of Sunday’s game and addressed several issues, including his future.

At 39, James had to acknowledge that his days in the league are numbered, regardless of how well he continues to play. The league is pondering who will take over as the face of the NBA. Jayson Tatum is a candidate, as are several other All-Stars.

“I don’t know, because when I came into the league, I didn’t look at myself as the face of anything,” James said. “I didn’t look at myself as the next Michael [Jordan] or the successor to Michael. When I came into the league, the first thing that I thought about was I have to start over now. I have built my rep in high school from my freshman year to my senior year, from being a 14-year-old freshman, I was 6-2, 180 pounds, and I was like, OK, how can I make a name for myself at St. Vincent-St. Mary, all the way to my senior year, where I was the No. 1 player in the country.

“That’s the same thing I did when I got drafted. I did not come in with the mind-set I was the No. 1 player in the country still. I came in with the mind-set I have to start over and I’m just one of 450 guys. I think that’s what allowed me to build and build and build.”

The NBA is in good enough hands to move on without James as the centerpiece. At the time, commissioner David Stern and league executives were concerned about the retirement of Jordan, and then Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett became generational talents, and James joined as a dominant player months out of high school.

“I knew I was being put in a position that I was being the face of a franchise, NBA franchise, at 18 years old,” said James. “It was very stressful, and I knew the odds were stacked up against me and a lot of people wanted to see me fail. And I just kind of used that as motivation.

“But at the same time, understanding that I still have to be a professional. I know it’s a lot to ask from a teenager, but I wanted to represent my family with the utmost respect, represent my city with the utmost respect, do it on the floor at a high level, but also do it off the floor at a high level. Whatever came out of that, came out of that.”

The reality is the next face of the NBA could be an international player. Stars such as Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Victor Wembanyama could take the league to new heights.

“We have a great young group of guys in our league right now that is playing spectacular basketball and also being great off the floor, as well,” James said. “But I don’t think you just say, OK, this guy’s the next person to be the face of anything. You have to just let it happen organically and then see what happens. But we have some great, great players in this league that can carry anything if they put their mind to it and they want it.”

ETC.

Parity means

title up for grabs

There are at least 10 teams with legitimate chances to reach the NBA Finals. Teams are better managed than in years past and the new collective bargaining agreement has limited them from spending exorbitantly to win championships.

Such conditions have brought about more parity. Teams such as the Thunder, Timberwolves, Pelicans, and Cavaliers (even without LeBron James) are title contenders. Meanwhile, some larger-market teams have struggled to put together quality rosters in recent years.

“We’re not trying to drive parity as much as parity of opportunity,” commissioner Adam Silver said. “I think in this league superstar players are still going to win a disproportionate number of championships, and well-managed franchises are still going to win a disproportionate number of championships.

“Where I thought it wasn’t good for the game and it wasn’t good for the league, that there was no question that there’s a correlation between spending and the quality of the team, and that while I understand that dynasties are something that fans will get behind, at the same time what you hear from fans is they want those teams to be created the right way. So people aren’t that interested in seeing teams buy championships, so to speak.”

The Celtics built their team through the draft and free agency. The Nets trading for Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce allowed the Celtics to procure the picks to draft Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Al Horford was signed through free agency, and then reacquired by trade. Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday also were acquired in trades.

“We felt by leveling the playing field and by creating more parity in terms of opportunity, that would help us continue toward a more competitive 30-team league,” Silver said. “If you look back over the last at least two decades in this league through successive collective bargaining agreements, I think we’ve made progress. Incidentally, I’ll just add that this is not just a league interest. I think it’s a player one, too, because if there’s going to be a draft, who wants to get drafted to a team that has a significant disadvantage because of the size of their market and their opportunity to generate revenue?

“I use Victor Wembanyama as an example. I think for people that have been covering the league for a while, certainly 20 years ago, probably even 10 years ago, if a transcendent player like Victor Wembanyama were drafted first — were the first pick in the draft and he had gone to a small market, people would have said, oh, that’s too bad, he’s not going to have the same economic opportunity or not as many people are going to see him. Nobody says that now.”

Ignite on the way out?

The NBA formed the G-League Ignite to provide an opportunity for prospects who were not interested in college to get NBA-type tutelage and prepare for the draft. Players such as Scoot Henderson, Jonathan Kuminga, Jalen Green, MarJon Beauchamp, and Jaden Hardy were drafted from the G-League Ignite.

But in the past two drafts, only two G-League Ignite players — Henderson and Dyson Daniels — were top-10 picks, meaning that those prospects need another year or two of seasoning or aren’t flourishing under the NBA’s developmental system. This season, the Ignite are 2-19 and have lost nine consecutive games competing against teams with older, more established players.

“At the time that we formed Team Ignite, I think I was very public about the fact that I favored going to a minimum age of 18 instead of 19,” Silver said. “As we sat down with our players to discuss that and then essentially the college market changed, the introduction of collectives, NIL, the transfer portal, a lot changed around us, and then we came to a consensus when we sat down with the players and our teams that we were better off staying at 19.

“I’d say also some of the societal concerns that were driving us to move to 18, that there seemed to be an unfairness that these players even at the highest level couldn’t earn a living in college basketball, and we, the league and the Players Association together, were preventing them from doing that. I think sort of that dissipated because all of a sudden this great economic opportunity presented itself through these various programs at college.”

Silver pointed out that players who bypassed college because they couldn’t earn money, now have that right with NIL. College has become more attractive to prospects, leaving the Ignite unable to be competitive in the G-League.

“I’m not sure what the future of Team Ignite will be, because before there was a hole in the marketplace that we thought we were filling, and now my focus is turning to earlier development of those players,” Silver said. “What we’re seeing in terms of that close to 30 percent of the league, players born outside the United States, it’s clear that the development is very different in many of those programs outside the United States, more of a focus on practice, less of a focus on games, which seems to be the opposite of many of the youth programs in the United States.

“I think that now we’ve begun discussions with the NCAA, the vast majority of the top players will play in college and never play in the NBA, of course, so we have a common interest in just improving the game, developing players.”

Layups

The Wizards’ potential move to Northern Virginia is not popular in the D.C. area, with many fans blaming owner Ted Leonsis for considering bailing out when the city needs the team most. The Wizards play at Capital One Arena, in the middle of Chinatown. Without the Wizards, many businesses in the area could struggle. Meanwhile, some Virginians, including influential politicians, disapprove of the move because of potential traffic issues, as well as labor unions who aren’t satisfied with how workers would be compensated for building the sports complex that would house the Wizards and the NHL’s Capitals. There is also disdain for Leonsis for not putting a winning product on the floor. The Wizards are 27th in the NBA in total attendance at 16,679 per game for a 20,356-seat arena. Wizards players have complained in recent years about fans who attend games and cheer for the opposing team. The franchise is in the middle of another rebuild with little hope in sight, so it could be considered poor timing to relocate. The Wizards (9-46) have not won 50 or more games in a season since 1978-79, which is also the last time they reached the NBA Finals . . . Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart could face legal issues for punching Suns center Drew Eubanks near the locker rooms in Phoenix prior to a game. Stewart was not scheduled to play in the game because of an injury but still confronted Eubanks and punched him. He was briefly detained by police and then released. Stewart was suspended for three games by the NBA as Phoenix authorities continue to handle the legal case. It’s uncertain why Stewart would confront Eubanks. The two did not play against each other in college and there was no issue in the teams’ first meeting of the season on Nov. 5. Stewart, once a potential Celtics trade target, has gained the reputation for being a volatile player. Two years ago, he had to be restrained from confronting LeBron James after a hard foul. Stewart remains eligible to play in games . . . The 2024 Will McDonough Writing Contest, held each year in memory of the legendary Globe sportswriter, is accepting entries from students in grades 4-12 through March 6. Guidelines and entry information is available on The Sports Museum’s website.

