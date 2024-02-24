PGA rookie Jake Knapp runs off 11 birdies to lead Mexico Open by four shots

Knapp began the third round in a four-way share of the lead and playing in front of the largest gallery while paired with Alvaro Ortiz of Mexico.

PGA Tour rookie Jake Knapp ran off 11 birdies Saturday and seized control of the Mexico Open at Vidanta with an 8-under-par 63, giving him a four-shot lead going into the final round.

Knapp, a 29-year-old from UCLA, stuffed his opening shot into 2 feet and the next one to 4 feet for a birdie-birdie start. Turns out he was just getting warmed up.

He closed out the front nine with five birdies over the last six holes for a 28, and no one got closer to him than three shots the rest of the way.

Sami Valimaki lost momentum on the back nine until finishing with birdie from the collar of the green on the par-5 18th for a 67, leaving him four shots back.

Knapp was at 19-under 194, and only Valimaki was within six shots of him. Ben Silverman (63), Henrik Norlander (65), and Chan Kim (66) were seven shots behind.

Of the leading five players going into the final round, none has won on the PGA Tour.

Ortiz, the younger brother of Carlos Ortiz, didn’t make a birdie until the 18th hole and had to settle for a 73, leaving him 10 shots out of the lead.

Knapp has spent four years on the Canadian tour and three years on the Korn Ferry Tour, where last year he finished high enough on the points list to earn a PGA Tour card. During lean times, he worked as a bouncer in a club — it was called “The Country Club” — in Costa Mesa, Calif., and now appears to have hit his stride.

He contended at Torrey Pines and tied for third, and he’s hoping that experience will serve him well in the final round of the Mexico Open.

Matt Wallace, the other player who shared the 36-hole lead, had a 71 to fall eight behind.

Knapp, with his long, powerful swing, did everything well at the start. He made birdie putts of about 15 feet and 25 feet on the fourth and fifth holes, got up and down from a bunker on the par-5 sixth, drove the reachable par-4 seventh and two-putted from about 80 feet, and closed out the front nine with a tee shot to 4 feet on the par-3 ninth.

Even when he got in trouble, driving so far left he had to take a penalty drop on the 10th, he escaped with bogey by making a 10-foot putt. He followed that with two more birdies to widen his lead to five shots at one point.

Knapp’s short game kept the lead from being even larger. He hit a poor wedge and chip that led to bogey on the par-5 14th hole, and a weak chip from short of the 16th green led to another bogey. But he had no complaints from having so many chances, and converting 11 of them.

Patty Tavatanakit lines up a putt on the seventh green during the third round of the Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club. Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty

LPGA — Local favorite Patty Tavatanakit shot a 6-under 66 to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the LPGA Thailand tournament.

Tavatanakit had a three-round total of 16-under 200 on the Siam Country Club Old Course at Chonburi southeast of Bangkok.

Madelene Sagstrom shot 69 and was in second place while Hye Jin-choi and Emily Kristine Pedersen shot 65 and were tied for third with Hyo Joo-kim, who had a 69 Saturday.

Brooke Henderson shot 68 and was in a group tied for sixth, five strokes behind the leader.

LPGA tournaments are also scheduled over the next two weeks in Singapore and China.

Manuel Elvira contemplates a putt on the third hole Saturday at the Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club. Stuart Franklin/Getty

European ­­— Manuel Elvira moved into contention to join older brother Nacho as a European tour winner by taking a share of the lead at the Kenya Open after the third round in Nairobi.

The younger Elvira shot 4-under 67 and was tied for first place on 10 under overall with Darius Van Driel (68). The Dutchman had led the tournament after the first round and was in a three-way tie for first place after the second round.

The 37-year-old Nacho, whose only tour title came at the Cazoo Open in Wales in 2021, was also on the leaderboard — three strokes off the lead — in a tie for sixth after a 68. He is 9½ years older than Manuel.

The leading pair was two shots clear of Connor Syme (70), Joe Dean (68), and Ryan van Velzen (67), who were in a tie for third place.

Manuel Elvira graduated from the Challenge Tour last year to join his older brother on the European tour. His best finish so far this season is tied for 12th at the Joburg Open.

Rikuya Hoshino, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 77 and the winner of the Qatar Masters two weeks ago, shot 75 and was the lowest in the field of those who made the cut.

Ricardo Gonzalez poses with the trophy following the final round of the Trophy Hassan II in Rabat, Morocco. Phil Inglis/Getty

Champions — Ricardo Gonzalez ran off four straight birdies on the back nine and closed with a 3-under 70 for a one-shot victory in the Trophy Hassan II in Rabat, Morocco, giving him membership on the PGA Champions Tour for the first time.

Gonzalez got into the field — the only PGA Tour Champions event outside North America except for the Senior British Open — by finishing among the top four on the European Legends Tour last season. He made it pay off in a big way.

His birdie streak began at the 13th hole, and two closing pars gave him a one-shot victory over Thomas Bjorn, who needed birdie on the par-5 closing hole at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam to force a playoff. Bjorn shot 69.

Y.E. Yang, who shared the 36-hole lead with Gonzalez, had a 73 and tied for third with Mark Hensby, who closed with a 71.

Gonzalez was a four-time winner on the European tour. He finished at 10-under 209 and won $320,000 from the $2 million purse. Just as valuable was an exemption on tour.

Two-time major champion Angel Cabrera, in his first PGA Tour Champions event since he was released from two years in prison for gender violence, shot 70 and tied for 27th. Cabrera is set to play in the Argentina Open next week on the Korn Ferry Tour.

