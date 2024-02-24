Saturday’s spring training report: Red Sox open Grapefruit League play with loss to Orioles

BREAKDOWN: The Red Sox dropped their first Grapefruit League game of the spring on a Colton Cowser walkoff homer to left-center off reliever Nate Tellier in Sarasota. Bobby Dalbec had a quality day at the plate for the Red Sox with a pair of singles, driving in a run. Manager Alex Cora was pleased with his bullpen, which worked four consecutive scoreless innings prior to the walkoff.

NEXT: The Red Sox have split-squad games on Sunday, facing the Twins at JetBlue Park and the Braves in North Port. Lucas Giolito will start against the Twins, and Brayan Bello against the Braves. Both games start at 1:05 p.m., with the Minnesota game airing on NESN.

