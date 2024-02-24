Red Sox reliever Chris Martin describes his career as a ‘journey,’ and he’s not ready to give it up any time soon

Based on WAR, Martin was the most valuable pitcher the Sox had in 2023, although advanced metrics weren’t needed to prove that.

When you’re 37 and appeared in 55 games last season, you’ve earned such days during spring training.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Chris Martin was given what the Red Sox medical staff calls a recovery day on Saturday. It’s a nice way of saying he could skip the usual fielding drills, get some work done in the trainer’s room, and head home around lunchtime.

Martin was 4-1 with a 1.05 earned run average and three saves. The 6-foot-8-inch righthander allowed only five non-intentional walks over 51⅓ innings and struck out 46.

The Sox were 41-14 when Martin pitched, 37-70 when he didn’t.

Martin and Orioles closer Félix Bautista were the only relievers who earned Cy Young Award votes last season.

“I felt like it was a pretty good year,” Martin said. “Not to sound like I have a big ego, but I think I’ve pitched better. A lot of things went my way last year.”

Martin was wearing a T-shirt that read, “Nobody cares. Work Harder” as he stood in the clubhouse. That about sums up his career.

Martin was drafted out of high school in 2004 by the Tigers and didn’t sign, feeling he wasn’t mature enough to leave home and play pro ball.

“Young kid, not mentally really or physically ready,” Martin said.

He went to junior college instead and was drafted again a year later, this time by the Rockies. But Martin tore his labrum that summer and Colorado backed off.

“That’s when the journey began,” he said.

Martin thought he was finished with baseball and took a series of blue-collar jobs before joining an independent league team in 2010 and finding he could still pitch. The Red Sox worked out Martin during spring training in 2011 and signed him.

Martin was traded to the Rockies after the 2012 season and made his major league debut in ‘14.

His career has since included stints with the Yankees, Rangers, Braves, Cubs, Dodgers, and then a return to the Red Sox after 11 years.

Martin won the World Series with Atlanta in 2021, appearing in five postseason games after being left off the Division Series roster.

“I was not happy about that,” Martin said. “I thought they should have kept me on the roster. But maybe it lit a fire under [me] because I pitched well.”

Martin keeps his World Series ring in a closet back home in Texas.

“I’ll always be a World Series champion. Not too many people can say that,” Martin said. “I bring the ring out if people ask. But I don’t wear it. It’s huge and I’m not an attention seeker.”

A midseason trade from the Cubs to the Dodgers in 2022 proved important. The Los Angeles coaches suggested he scrap his slider and focus on throwing his cutter high in the strike zone.

“I wasn’t comfortable with doing that, but I built confidence in it and went from there,” Martin said. “I stuck with the process and trusted it.”

Dodgers assistant pitching coach Connor McGuiness added a second adjustment, telling Martin to hold his glove closer to his chest as he started his delivery.

“Maybe I was tipping or maybe it just cleaned up my mechanics. I don’t know,” Martin said. “But it worked.”

Martin has a 1.18 ERA, an 0.86 WHIP, and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings since that tune-up from the Dodgers. His two-year, $17.5 million deal with the Red Sox ends after this season and he plans to stay in the game beyond that.

“As long as this long, lanky old body allows me to,” Martin said. “I don’t think I can walk away as long as I’m healthy. As long as I can keep up with these young guys, I’ll see how many years I can go.”

Martin already has a retirement plan in place for when the time comes. It’s a spot where he can spend time with his wife and three kids, other family, and surely many of the friends he’s made playing baseball.

Martin owns the 4 Seam Ranch in Scotland, Texas, about two hours northwest of Dallas and a shorter trip from his home in Weatherford.

He is building what will eventually be a commercial hunting camp specializing in whitetail deer and exotic antelopes. A lodge is under construction and Martin has a herd of angus cattle.

“It’s coming along,” he said. “But I still have a lot of baseball left.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.