Previewing the top story lines of the NFL offseason

The NFL news cycle is about to explode. Let’s take a look at the top stories of the 2024 offseason:

The Chiefs’ Super Bowl win is just two weeks old, but the NFL is already on to 2024. The Combine will be held this coming week in Indianapolis, signaling not only the official start of draft season, but the beginning of free agency and rule changes for next season.

Most North American professional sports leagues take a couple of months off after their championship has been decided. Not the NFL.

▪ What will the Bears do at quarterback? Holders of the No. 1 overall draft pick, the Bears are the linchpin of the offseason, since everyone wants that pick and the ability to draft Southern Cal quarterback Caleb Williams.

The obvious decision for the Bears is to draft Williams and trade Justin Fields. Williams is a superior passer, and cheaper — as the No. 1 pick, he will sign a four-year deal worth about $40 million, while Fields is entering the final year of his rookie contract and will cost $25.7 million with a fifth-year option in 2025. The Bears should be able to recoup a second- or third-round pick for Fields, who is only making $3.2 million in 2024 and could be a good bridge option for teams such as Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Denver, or Las Vegas.

But it has to be tempting for the Bears to trade the pick, because they can potentially get a king’s ransom. The Bears also have to consider the whispers that Williams doesn’t want to play in Chicago. They may be able to trade the pick to Washington, Williams’s hometown team, and drop back only one spot to No. 2 to draft a receiver such as Marvin Harrison Jr. or Rome Odunze. Or the Bears can put the pick up for auction and see how many first-round picks they can squeeze out of a desperate team.

Most of the offseason is on hold until the Bears make their decision.

▪ Veteran quarterback musical chairs. It looks as if at least nine teams have unsettled quarterback situations, and there will be several notable names available. Kirk Cousins is an impending free agent after six seasons in Minnesota, and the Vikings haven’t shown much urgency in getting him re-signed. Cousins would be an obvious upgrade for the teams previously mentioned for Fields, even at 35 and coming off a torn Achilles’.

Fields is the second-best veteran quarterback potentially available, followed by Russell Wilson, who is likely to be released by the Broncos, even though they owe him $39 million fully guaranteed. That means Wilson, 35, will probably come cheaply for his new team, especially if he wants to prove that the Broncos made the wrong decision to dump him.

Baker Mayfield is a free agent, but it’s hard seeing him leave the Buccaneers after they helped revitalize his career and hired an offensive coordinator (Liam Coen) with whom he previously worked. Other veteran quarterbacks to hit free agency will be Jimmy Garoppolo, Ryan Tannehill, Jacoby Brissett, Jameis Winston, Gardner Minshew, Mitchell Trubisky, and Drew Lock. Watch out for Winston and Denver given his previous relationship with coach Sean Payton.

The Broncos owe Russell Wilson owe him $39 million fully guaranteed. Dustin Bradford/Getty

▪ Tua Tagovailoa’s contract. Fellow 2020 draftees Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert got mega contracts last offseason, deals that average $55 million and $52.5 million per year, respectively. But the Dolphins have a tricky decision with Tagovailoa, who is set to play on his fifth-year option at $23.17 million.

Tagovailoa put up big numbers in 2023 and the Dolphins surely want to keep building with a team that made the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since 2000-01. But do they really want to sink big bucks into a player who has a troubling concussion history and might just be a “system” quarterback?

The Dolphins could let Tagovailoa play out his fifth-year option and wait a year to make the decision, but it’s not a great way to show support for your quarterback. The best solution may be a needle-threading contract that pays Tagovailoa somewhere close to the top of the market, but with little long-term security.

▪ Receivers on the move? Several of the best wide receivers have been traded in recent years, including Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, and Davante Adams. This offseason could see more fireworks.

The Bills could look to trade Stefon Diggs, whose production plummeted over the second half of 2023 and whose $18.5 million salary becomes fully guaranteed on March 18. The Vikings noticeably haven’t extended the contract of Justin Jefferson, who is set to make $19.7 million in 2024 on the fifth-year option. The Vikings have a history of trading receivers and drafting new ones, i.e. when they traded Diggs and drafted Jefferson in 2020.

And the 49ers enter the offseason tight against the salary cap (currently about $15 million over), meaning Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk could be available in a trade, with Samuel and his $22 million compensation the likelier candidate.

▪ Fixing the kickoff. The NFL achieved its goal of reducing concussions on kickoffs, but nobody is happy that it’s now a “dead, ceremonial play” in the words of NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent. The touchback rate of 73 percent in 2023 was by far the highest in NFL history (previous high: 61.2 percent in 2020), and the NFL saw a record-low four kickoff return touchdowns all season.

The competition committee will meet at the Combine to begin formal discussions about how to increase return rates while minimizing concussions on kickoffs. It’s not an easy solution.

▪ The champs and their defense. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl on the backs of their No. 2-ranked scoring defense, and now have two key free agents in defensive tackle Chris Jones and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. Jones made clear at the championship parade that he wants to return, but he’ll be costly. The franchise tag at $32 million seems unlikely, but the Chiefs will likely have to pony up a multiyear deal that averages at least $30 million, the going rate for the top defensive tackles, Aaron Donald and Daron Payne. Sneed could be a franchise tag candidate at $18.7 million.

▪ Saquon Barkley — again. Remember hearing Barkley’s name ad nauseum last offseason when the Giants gave him the franchise tag but couldn’t work out a long-term deal? Hope you’re ready for more. The franchise tag at $12.1 million doesn’t seem likely this time for Barkley, a 27-year-old running back who averaged just 3.9 yards per carry last year. Don’t be surprised if the Giants ultimately let him walk.

▪ Franchise tags. The franchise tag window opened last Tuesday and runs until March 5 at 4 p.m. Candidates include Bengals WR Tee Higgins, Panthers DE Brian Burns, Jaguars DE Josh Allen, Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr. and WR Mike Evans, Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins, Patriots S Kyle Dugger, Bears CB Jaylon Johnson, and Colts WR Michael Pittman.

▪ Other top free agents. Free agency begins March 13 at 4 p.m. Some of the top names available, including any of those listed above who do not receive a franchise tag: Seahawks DT Leonard Williams, Vikings DE Danielle Hunter, Bears S Eddie Jackson, Titans RB Derrick Henry, Cowboys CB Stephon Gilmore and LT Tyron Smith, Bills S Micah Hyde, Chargers RB Austin Ekeler, Buccaneers LB Lavonte David, Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley, Ravens LB Patrick Queen, Colts CB Kenny Moore, and Bills WR Gabe Davis.

Saquon Barkley, a 27-year-old running back who averaged just 3.9 yards per carry last year, could be on the move again. Adam Hunger/Associated Press

MEASURING UP

Combine offers

chance to impress

The Combine is also the first dip into NFL Draft waters for most of the country. On-field drills for approximately 330 prospects will be held Thursday through Sunday, with the quarterbacks, receivers, and running backs going Saturday afternoon. A few notes:

▪ Michigan leads the way with a whopping 18 invitees. Washington is next with 13, followed by Florida State (12), Georgia (11), and Alabama (10).

▪ A handful of local colleges will be represented. Boston College is sending left guard Christian Mahogany and cornerback Elijah Jones. Holy Cross continues its run of success by sending offensive lineman C.J. Hanson and receiver Jalen Coker. Yale is represented by offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie, and UConn is sending offensive lineman Christian Haynes.

And the University of New Hampshire has a Combine invitee for the first time since 2013 with running back Dylan Laube, who was also chosen for last month’s Senior Bowl.

Laube led the Football Championship Subdivision in all-purpose yards in each of the last two years, and in 2023 was UNH’s leader in nine stats: rushes, rushing yards, rushing TDs, receptions, receiving yards, TD receptions, kickoff return yards, kickoff return average, and punt return yards.

“I love this game. I will bleed for this game,” Laube recently told the “Commanding the Huddle” podcast. “This is just my dream and it’s all I want to do. I don’t have a hobby outside of this.”

▪ This year’s draft is top-heavy at the glory positions. NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah has quarterbacks going with the top three picks, then receivers going 4-6.

Even though the Patriots need a receiver and could get a potentially great one in Marvin Harrison Jr., Jeremiah thinks they can’t afford to pass on a quarterback with the No. 3 pick, whether it’s North Carolina’s Drake Maye or Louisiana State’s Jayden Daniels.

“There’s no guarantee of what future years, what it looks like at the position,” Jeremiah said. “I think you’ve got three guys that are worthy of consideration there. Whichever one is there, if it’s any of those top three quarterbacks, those guys that bring so much energy and life to your franchise. It just feels right. You have new leadership in place.”

▪ It is doubtful that Caleb Williams will throw or perform much at the Combine. He also is going into the process without an agent, per NFL Players Association records. Williams’s father, Carl Williams, is calling the shots.

▪ Jerod Mayo hinted at his press conference Wednesday that he’s not going to attend the Combine. He won’t be the only head coach to skip the festivities. More and more coaches have been staying back in recent years, instead watching the drills at home and letting their front office handle the Combine.

“As it relates to just the evaluation, the tape is the best guide,” said Rams coach Sean McVay, who isn’t attending this year. “I do think that those other things are good metrics, but we’re asking guys to play football, not run track and field. It is something that’s a measurable, but it’s not as important as some of the other things for us.”

Jerod Mayo hinted at his press conference Wednesday that he’s not going to attend the Combine. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

ETC.

Call to relax

gambling rules

The NFL survived Super Bowl week in Las Vegas without any scandals or, apparently, anyone breaking the league’s gambling rules. During the week, several members of the NFL Players Association said the league should relax its gambling rules, particularly the penalties for placing bets on other sports while in team facilities or at team functions.

The NFL already agreed to reduce that penalty from a six-game to a two-game suspension for a first offense, but the NFLPA believes there should be no penalty at all.

“I feel like the rules are outdated,” said Falcons defensive tackle Calais Campbell, an NFLPA vice president. “There was a time where it made sense, but now with our technology and being able to bet on baseball or basketball on your phone, I don’t understand why just because I’m in the locker room or whatever, that I can pick up my phone and do something that I want to do.

“We’re on an away trip and I’m on a flight, and I decided to go out to dinner and basketball games are playing, and guys want to bet on the basketball game. I don’t see the harm in that. If you pull up your phone and do a little $5 bet on the top or whatever. Where does it hurt anybody? And I don’t even do that during the season at all, because I know the rest of it and stuff like that. So I delete the apps off my phone and wait until the season ends before I ever download it back. But that’s just outdated rules.”

Extra points

Jerod Mayo quipped that the Patriots are “ready to burn some cash” this offseason, but so is every other team. The NFL announced Friday that the 2024 salary cap will be $255.4 million, an unprecedented jump of $30.6 million from last year. The NFL said the increase “is the result of the full repayment of all amounts advanced by the clubs and deferred by the players during the COVID pandemic as well as an extraordinary increase in media revenue for the 2024 season.” . . . Punter Matt Araiza finally has an NFL team, signing with the Chiefs on Thursday, 18 months after a 17-year-old girl dropped Araiza’s name from a lawsuit alleging gang rape at a college party and the San Diego County district attorney determined that Araiza was not present at the party at the time. Araiza, who set the NCAA record for average punt yards in 2021 (51.2), was a sixth-round pick by the Bills in 2022 but was released that August after the lawsuit surfaced. “I want to thank my family, who have been my rock, and my many friends who have been unwavering in their support,” Araiza posted Thursday . . . Calvin Ridley caught 76 balls for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns last year, but the Jaguars almost certainly won’t sign him before free agency begins. Per terms of the trade that sent Ridley from Atlanta to Jacksonville, the Jaguars would owe the Falcons a second-round pick (No. 48) if they sign Ridley to an extension before free agency begins, but would owe a third-round pick (No. 79) if they wait until free agency . . . In November 2022, the NFLPA called on all seven teams using slit-film artificial turf fields to switch to a different surface because of its higher rates for non-contact injuries, lower-extremity injuries, and more. Four of the teams got rid of slit film after 2022, and the other three, the Vikings, Colts, and Bengals, are doing so this offseason. “Hamilton County and the Bengals are committed to providing a top-level playing surface for NFL games, and this step confirms that commitment,” Steve Johnson, managing director of Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium, said this past week in announcing the switch . . . Nebraska football announced that Bill Belichick is going to be the headline speaker at its X’s & O’s clinic April 5-6. Belichick must still have a good relationship with Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule, who was the Panthers’ coach in 2022 when the Patriots and Panthers did joint practices . . . The 2024 Will McDonough Writing Contest, held each year in memory of the legendary Globe sportswriter, is accepting entries from students in grades 4-12 through March 6. Guidelines and entry information is available on The Sports Museum’s website.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.