What a kick! Nashoba’s Caroline Collins makes a healthy return to take 2-mile at MIAA’s Meet of Champions

“It means a lot after dealing with all my injuries,” said Collins, who plans to run at Boston University in the fall.

On the Saturday afternoon, Collins left Reggie Lewis Center as an all-state champion after winning the 2-mile at the MIAA’s Meet of Champions, recording a personal best of 10 minutes, 59.41 seconds, beating her previous mark by four and a half seconds.

Caroline Collins did not compete in indoor track last winter, her junior season at Nashoba Regional derailed by recovery from a stress fracture in her left tibia suffered at the end of her sophomore year.

Collins had to earn the victory; she entered the final lap of the race in sixth place. But she took the lead in the final lap and finished comfortably ahead of Westfield’s Megan Moran (11:02.05).

Advertisement

“It became a mental battle after the first mile,” Collins said. “But I believe in my kick, and I got it done.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

High-level athletes run in the Collins family; her older brother, Freddy, is a former All-State champion at Nashoba who now runs at BU.

“This is big for my parents and my brother,” Collins said. “To be able to accomplish what he did, it’s incredible.”

Norton junior Zoe Santos soared 5 feet, 8 inches in winning the high jump, the best mark in the state and the sixth-best in the country thus far.

“I started the season jumping 4-10, and I came in today hoping to jump 5-4, so this just proves that hard work pays off and that you can do anything,” Santos said.

Billerica junior Nyrah Joseph won the 55-meter hurdles, blazing to a personal-best of 8.26 seconds, also the state’s best clocking this year.

The journey to her first-place finish was not smooth; she has struggled with her starts.

But after working closely with Billerica hurdles / jumps coach Chip Jones in practice, her execution was on when it mattered.

Advertisement

“I felt great.” Joseph said. “I’ve worked really hard on my starts, and I came out and proved it today.”

Wellesley junior Charlotte Tuxbury legged out a season-best 4:56.35 to win the mile, and was also the anchor on the Raiders’ victorious 4x800 (9:27.74) that also included her sister, Emma, a sophomore, along with lead Delaney Dyer and Kayla Bohlin.

“Everyone was bundled up at the start [of the mile], and people were tripping over each other,” Tuxbury said. “But I kicked it hard in the final 800 meters, so I knew I was in a good spot.”

“It’s a super unique experience being able to run in the same heat as your sister,” Tuxbury said. “As her older sister, it’s important for me to mentor her. It’s special.”

Wellesley had another champion with Annie Comella in the long jump (18-2.5).

Cardinal Spellman’s Annaikiah Donahue-Wilfred kicked up a bit spray of sand in her long jump landing at the Reggie Lewis Center. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff





GIRLS

Meet of Champions

at Reggie Lewis Center

55m — 1. Lauren Quarm, Methuen, 0:06.95; 2. Sarah Claflin, Pembroke, 0:07.01; 3. Abby Desmarais, Framingham, 0:07.08.

55m hurdles — 1. Nyrah Joseph, Billerica, 0:08.26; 2. Camryn Travis, Plymouth South, 0:08.28; 3. Sarah Dumas, Franklin, 0:08.35.

300m — 1. Abby Desmarais, Framingham, 0:39.99; 2. Nina Kyei-Aboagye, Sharon, 0:40; 3. Breanna Braham, Dennis-Yarmouth, 0:40.05.

600m — 1. Giuliana Ligor, North Reading, 1:34.88; 2. Sasha Lamakina, Framingham, 1:35.43; 3. Kayla Bohlin, Wellesley, 1:36.07.

1000m — 1. Abigail Hennessy, Westford, 2:53.54; 2. Lauren Downer, Haverhill, 2:56.48; 3. Erika Wojcik, North Andover, 2:56.71.

Advertisement

Mile — 1. Charlotte Tuxbury, Wellesley, 4:56.35; 2. Dana Lehr, Belmont, 4:59.66; 3. Audrey Seeger, Brookline, 4:59.79.

2-mile — 1. Caroline Collins, Nashoba, 10:59.41; 2. Megan Moran, Westfield, 11:02.05; 3. Gianna McGowan, Billerica, 11:03.37.

High jump — 1. Zoe Santos, Norton, 5 feet 8 inches; 2. Katie Caraco, Reading, 5-6; 3. Macy Daigle, Central Catholic, 5-6.

Long jump — 1. Annie Comella, Wellesley, 18 feet 2.5 inches; 2. Gabrielle Pierre, Lincoln-Sudbury, 18-1.5; 3. Sarah Claflin, Pembroke, 18-1.5.

Shot put — 1. Elena Chaplin, Ludlow, 41 feet 9 inches; 2. Lily Deforge, Franklin, 40-6.5; 3. Brooke Serak, Bishop Feehan, 39-3.

4 x 200 — 1. Mansfield, 1:45.93; 2. Algonquin, 1:46; 3. Marblehead, 1:46.03.

4 x 400 — 1. Wachusett, 3:59.49; 2. Central Catholic, 4:01.05; 3. Woburn, 4:05.51.

4 x 800 — 1. Wellesley, 9:27.74; 2. Needham, 9:35.84; 3. Weymouth, 9:39.03.

Eli Cloutier can be reached at eli.cloutier@globe.com. Follow him @iamelicloutier.