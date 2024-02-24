In winning state vocational title, Shawsheen boys’ hockey delivers coach Chuck Baker his 250th win

Senior Zach Timmons scored twice, headlining six different scorers as Shawsheen raced to a 7-1 victory over Diman in the state vocational championship at Warrior Ice Arena. It is the first state vocational title for the Rams since 2015.

“It’s great — we were here for [win] 200, now we’re here for 250,” said Darcey.

Shawsheen Tech captains Chase Darcey and Liam Milne received the state vocational championship trophy at center ice, sporting grins across their faces. As poignant as that moment was, handing the game puck to coach Chuck Baker for his 250th career victory was equally unforgettable.

“They chose to go where they went, to go get a vocation, get a trade, whatever it may be,” said Baker. “This means a lot: you’re the top vocational school in the state. You can walk around and say that you’ve got your name on a banner — you’re the top dogs.”

Baker took over the Rams in 2006, stepping in for Massachusetts High School Hockey Hall of Fame coach Bill Gordon. Speaking on his 250th win, Baker lauded his team’s character and called this year’s group one of the best that he’s coached.

“It’s a pretty good day,” said Baker. “I do this because I love being around the kids.”

Thirty seconds into the contest, the Bengals (16-5-1) struck first. Senior Jacob Almeida converted on a two-on-one rush, prompting Darcey to return to the bench and calm his teammates.

From there, the Rams dominated.

The Rams (20-1-0) used their speed through the neutral zone and physicality to open lanes and create scoring chances. Sophomore Jacoby Patterson and junior Dylan Higson scored nine seconds apart in the first period, during which the Rams scored five times.

“It means the world, but the job’s not finished,” said Darcey, of winning the title.

The Rams claimed the second seed in the Division 3 state tournament and will host the winner of No. 31 Hopedale and No. 34 Somerville in the first round on Thursday. Diman is ranked No. 33 in Division 3 and will battle No. 32 North Quincy on Monday in the preliminary round.

