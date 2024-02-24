With a Yurchenko full vault, Bella Misiura delivers a 9.8 as Masconomet soars to North gymnastics title

NORTHBOROUGH — Vasko Vetzev didn’t necessarily want Bella Misiura, Masconomet’s star gymnast to do her Yurchenko full vault at the MIAA North gymnastics sectional Saturday afternoon.
“My coach wanted me to do a Yurchenko layout,” said Misiura. “But I have been doing a Yurchenko full in club all season. I told him I was doing it.”
She did the difficult vault in the final rotation, even though her Masconomet team had the lead. It scored a 9.8, the highest score of the day, and solidified the Chieftains’ North win over Central Catholic, 149.925-147.200, at Algonquin Regional.
The defending state champion, Masconomet had the highest scores on three of the four apparatus: vault, uneven bars and balance beam. Only Central Catholic bested the Chieftains on floor exercise. Misiura finished second in the all-around, and teammate Fallon Eberhardt finished fourth.
Central Catholic, the defending North champion capable of scoring in the 150s, played a long game, playing it safe with a few of its top gymnasts to be in top form for next week’s state final.
Kaylee Wescott (38.725) won the all-around to lead Danvers/Lynnfield to third place (149.925.) Despite coming in as the seventh seed, Wilmington/Bedford (139.775) moved up to fourth, clinching the last spot at states, thanks to Alissa Ganley’s 36.8 all-around finish.
Mansfield entered the final rotation of Saturday’s South sectional in fifth place, one spot out of earning a spot to next week’s state championships. All the pressure was on the Hornets’ final vaulter, junior Andrew Znoj.
“I didn’t feel a ton of pressure,” said Znoj, who won the vault title Monday’s state individual meet. “I’ve done that vault hundreds of times.”
With the entire meet watching — including gymnasts for the later North sectional crowded in the doorways — Znoj hit his Yurchenko layout vault, earning a 9.7 and helping lift Mansfield to the South sectional title with an overall score of 142.550, .125 over Medway/Holliston/Millis/Milford at Algonquin Regional High School.
The extremely close meet saw several changes in the leaderboard throughout the morning. As a team, Mansfield placed in the top four in every event, but its fourth-place finishes on balance beam and floor exercise had the Hornets in fifth before a vault rotation that ended the best of the day.
Medway/Holliston/Millis/Milford used a beautiful and consistent balance beam rotation to solidify its second-place finish. With impressive skills, including several routines with difficult acro skills, its 35.875 on the apparatus was tops in the South.
Medfield/Ashland/Dover-Sherborn (141.725) came into the sectional seeded sixth, but leapfrogged two higher-seeded teams to earn third, thanks to a stellar floor exercise rotation with clean routines and great depth.
Brockton/East Bridgewater led the meet after three rotations, including a standout floor exercise lineup that led the meet with a team score of 36.825. However, despite the meet’s second-best uneven bars in the last rotation of the meet, it dropped to fourth but still earned the last spot to states.
