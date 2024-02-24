Ukraine was behind attack on top Russian steelmaker’s plant

A unit of NLMK’s plant caught fire early Saturday as videos circulated of an explosion, with both sides making conflicting statements about the attack’s scale.

The joint operation by the Security Service of Ukraine and the country’s military intelligence sought to disrupt operations in Russia’s Lipetsk owned by NLMK PJSC, said a person in the country’s intelligence services.

(Bloomberg) — Ukrainian drones attacked a plant owned by Russia’s biggest steelmaker overnight as Kyiv continues to strike beyond its borders in a war that’s entering its third year.

The fire started at 1:40 a.m. and covered just two square meters before it was extinguished, the company said in a statement. The person in Ukraine’s security services said the attack damaged a coke gas cooling unit.

Lipetsk is located about 400 kilometers (250 miles) northeast of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. It’s the only major Russian steel plant with operations near the border.

The region’s governor, Igor Artamonov, said there were no casualties and that Russia’s intelligence services were trying to determine the cause.

The incident occurred as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine crossed the two-year mark. Ukraine in recent months has used drones to attack important Russian oil-processing plants from the Black Sea to the Baltic Sea, prompting the government to weigh a plan to make it easier to deploy military-grade defenses at refineries.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said that air defense systems overnight intercepted two drones over Lipetsk, where NLMK is the main employer, as well as others over the Kursk and Tula regions.

NLMK, which isn’t under US or EU sanctions, hadn’t previously been a target of a drone attack. The person in Ukraine’s security services described it as a “legitimate target,” saying the company is working for Russia’s military industry. NLMK has previously denied working for the military, and doesn’t produce heavy steel.

On Friday, Ukraine’s military said the air force shot down a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft, the second in as many months. The attacks come days after Russian forces captured the city of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine after months of heavy fighting.

—With assistance from Daryna Krasnolutska.