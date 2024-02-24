fb-pixelPope Francis cancels audience because of a mild flu, Vatican says - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Pope Francis cancels audience because of a mild flu, Vatican says

Updated February 24, 2024, 1 hour ago
Pope Francis leaves at the end of the celebration of Ash Wednesday mass on Feb. 14 at the Church of Saint Sabina in Rome.TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has canceled an audience scheduled for Saturday as a precaution after suffering a mild flu, the Vatican press office said in a short statement, without adding details.

Francis was scheduled to meet with Rome deacons in the morning.

The pontiff, 87, had already been forced to cancel some of his activities in November due to breathing problems. A scan at the time ruled out lung complications. Francis had a part of one lung removed when he was young and still living in his native Argentina.

Last April, the pope spent three days at Rome’s Gemelli hospital for what the Vatican said was bronchitis. He was discharged after receiving intravenous antibiotics.

Francis also spent 10 days at the same hospital in July 2021 following intestinal surgery for a bowel narrowing. He was readmitted in June 2023 for an operation to repair an abdominal hernia and remove scarring from previous surgeries.

When asked about his fragile health in a recent TV interview, Francis quipped what has become his standard line: “Still alive, you know.”

