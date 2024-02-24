Pope Francis cancels audience because of a mild flu, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has canceled an audience scheduled for Saturday as a precaution after suffering a mild flu, the Vatican press office said in a short statement, without adding details.

Francis was scheduled to meet with Rome deacons in the morning.

The pontiff, 87, had already been forced to cancel some of his activities in November due to breathing problems. A scan at the time ruled out lung complications. Francis had a part of one lung removed when he was young and still living in his native Argentina.