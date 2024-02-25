Urban Farming Institute purchases 18th-century Mattapan farm

“This was a dream to turn this back into a farm again, since that’s what it was back in the 1780s,” said Spence.

Now, over 50 years later, that house has transformed into the gleaming headquarters of the Urban Farming Institute, headed by Spence, and the almost one-acre property is its flagship city farm that sells freshly grown produce and offers gardening and wellness programs. The institute purchased the property for $1.4 million last month from Historic Boston, which overhauled the grounds and buildings.

For little Patricia Spence, growing up in Mattapan in the 1960s, the Fowler Clark Epstein Farm was “the creepy house,” its exterior dilapidated and its yard completely overgrown and untended.

Spence said it was important for the Urban Farming Institute to own the farm, given the sky-high prices of land in Boston’s real estate market. It was a momentous opportunity for the nonprofit.

“This allows us to have the most beautiful headquarters I could ever think,” said Spence. “And then to be able to grow at your headquarters, I mean, that’s amazing.”

Dating back to 1786, the farm, one of the state’s oldest agricultural properties, has withstood the evolution of Mattapan from a bucolic country setting to a bustling city neighborhood.

Historic Boston, a nonprofit, spent $3.67 million using donations, loans, and historic tax credits to completely revamp the 30,000-square-foot site, restoring the original barn and farmhouse and adding classrooms, offices, a produce-processing center, a greenhouse, and demonstration farm beds. The two nonprofits have made the farm a hub for the Mattapan community — from hosting live music on Fridays, to a weekly farm stand, to arts and crafts programs for kids.

“This is an organization that has taken the time to understand the experiences and the realities of the people in the community and has responded to those needs in culturally appropriate, meaningful ways,” said Sara Shostak, a health and sociology professor at Brandeis University who has studied the farm’s wellness program aimed at women of color over 65.

Patricia Spence, president of the Urban Farming Institute, looks at photographs of the farm before it underwent renovations. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

She said that the Fowler Clark Epstein Farm is crucial because of its impact on the Mattapan community. It helps people maintain healthy diets and makes crops like callaloo, a Caribbean leafy vegetable, affordable and accessible to people on fixed incomes without cars, according to Shostak.

“It’s not just that it’s thousands of pounds of healthy food,” said Shostak. “It’s thousands of pounds of healthy food that the people who live nearby actually want to eat, which is hugely important.”

Some of the main crops grown at the farm include berries, hot peppers, and callaloo, according to Tristram Keefe, farm manager for the Urban Farming Institute.

But one of the most important crops, he said, is okra.

“I find it’s one of those that brings people together, and it’s eaten by so many different cultures,” said Keefe. “A lot of farms don’t grow it because it’s not super profitable. We grow it because people love it. We sell out every week.”

Tristram Keefe, farm manager, checks on a frozen wood chip mound on the farm property. The barn, left, and farmhouse, right, are behind him. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The Fowler Clark Epstein Farm was built between 1786 and 1806, according to Historic Boston. For over 200 years, three successive families owned the property. First, Samuel Fowler, a Dorchester yeoman, owned it, then after the Clark family in the 1820s took control, the property’s hundreds of acres were subdivided amid Mattapan’s development as a streetcar suburb. The Epstein family took over the remaining land, including the house and barn, from 1941 to 2013, when the last remaining family member died.

The vacant farm came under the control of the estate of the Epstein family, then fell to the city until the estate struck a deal with Historic Boston to take it over in 2015, according to Kathy Kottaridis, executive director of the nonprofit. Historic Boston restores buildings of historical significance in the Boston area. The nonprofit’s goal was to bring the farm back to life, Kottaridis said.

“You can revitalize a historic building to keep the context and character of a neighborhood and make it new and exciting,” she said.

Between 2016 and 2018, Historic Boston made significant changes to the farm, including adding new irrigation systems, new soil for growing, and a greenhouse. The barn and house were both improved and restored to what they looked like in the past. In fact, inside the house is a painting from the 1950s that depicts what the farm could have looked like around the time it was initially founded, Keefe said.

The mural painted on the wall inside the house, dating back to the 1950s. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

In 2018, the Urban Farming Institute moved in. The farm has become vital for Mattapan, a neighborhood lacking adequate access to affordable grocery stores, Kottaridis said. One of the farm’s main focuses is educating people on healthy eating and providing locals with nutritious, affordable food. The farm’s meal program makes 175 prepared meals each week for families.

Spence attributes the farm’s success to its partnership with Historic Boston, which helped the institute obtain its new home. Now, she said, the nonprofit can serve the people of Mattapan by spreading the joys of farming and providing quality, fresh produce. The farm sells its food not just to make money, but to be able to continue serving the community.

“It’s way more valuable to see kids who grew up in the neighborhood come and see a blueberry on the plant and get to come pick it,” said Keefe. “That’s more valuable than the little bit of return we could get from our little six pints of raspberries or whatever we’d harvest.”

Rows of crops grew outside the barn in 2018. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Esha Walia can be reached at esha.walia@globe.com.