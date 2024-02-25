Seven Leap Day events in and around Boston to mark the ‘holiday’

Though it is not a federally-recognized holiday or a date with much commercial fanfare, there are several fun and creative ways to commemorate the quadrennial occasion. Here are seven Leap Day activities in and around Boston this year to enjoy February’s extra day.

Since the Gregorian calendar was established in 1582, Feb. 29 has been designated Leap Day. The extra day in the shortest month of the year is meant to account for the difference between our calendar and the actual amount of time, a little less than 365.25 days, the Earth takes to revolve around the Sun. The occasion occurs every four years except for centennial years not evenly divisible by four .

HIKE BOSTON: LEAP DAY HIKE Boston’s daytime hiking series is ringing in Leap Day with a walk through Olmsted Park in Jamaica Plain. Led by former Emerald Necklace park ranger Steve Kruszkowski, the informal hike will feature some information about the surrounding scenery and a limited supply of traction cleats. The hiking group will meet at the Daisy Field parking lot. 10-11 a.m. Free. 217 Jamaicaway, Boston. boston.gov

FROG ORIGAMI AT THE BOSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY Celebrate Leap Day with leaping-themed origami. The Brighton branch of the Boston Public Library hosts an arts and crafts workshop, where kids ages 4-12 can create frog puppets and origami among other projects. The event is being held in the library’s community room. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Free. 40 Academy Hill Road, Brighton. bpl.bibliocommons.com/events

JEWISHBOSTON NIGHT OUT JewishBoston hosts a full night of fun this Feb. 29. Leap around at Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Everett for 90 minutes before heading to Night Shift Brewing and Taproom for food and drinks. One ticket includes the cost of socks and the first round of drinks. 6:15-9 p.m. $20. Sky Zone: 69 Norman St., Everett. Night Shift: 87 Santilli Highway, Everett. jewishboston.com/events

30 ROCK LEAP DAY CELEBRATION It’s a Leap Day miracle! Aeronaut Brewing Company is hosting their own celebration in the style of the truly absurd “30 Rock” episode where Leap Day suddenly becomes a massive holiday with its own strange customs. The event features musical performances from the Leap Day Brass Band and Magnificent Danger, as well as a special appearance from Leap Day William, the holiday’s deranged, Santa Claus-esque mascot. Attendees are encouraged to dress in blue and yellow, Leap Day’s official colors according to the NBC sitcom. 7 p.m. Free. 14 Tyler St., Somerville. aeronautbrewing.com

Aeronaut Brewing Co. previously commemorated Leap Day in 2020 with a celebration similar to this year's. Angela Sassi

HOPPY LEAP DAY IPA TASTING Hop into Leap Day festivities with an educational and boozy hour hosted by Lamplighter Brewing Co. at their Broadway Taproom. The 21+ event features four IPA samplings and a lesson on the brewing process and the science that goes into creating hazy beer. Presentations will be co-led by Lamplighter brewer and lab manager Grace VanValey. 7-8 p.m. $25. 284 Broadway, Cambridge. eventbrite.com

ONCE IN A LEAP DAY… Curds & Co. in Brookline hosts an educational, hourlong wine and cheese tasting session for Leap Day. The special menu, inspired by the date’s irregularity, will feature items that aren’t regular fixtures in the Curds & Co. rotation, such as one-off vintage wines and other special releases. If you have a Leap Day birthday in the group, be sure to let the staff know. 7-8 p.m. $65. 288 Washington St., Brookline. eventbrite.com

LOBSTERS FOR LEAP DAY AT LEGAL SEAFOODS Celebrate the year’s extra day with an extra lobster this Leap Day. On Feb. 29, Legal Sea Foods is serving up twin 1 pound Gulf of Maine steamed lobsters for $29 while supplies last. Customers who enroll for the chain’s loyalty program on the 29th will also receive 229 rewards points the following day. The deal applies for all non-airport locations, and is dine-in only. For more information on locations, visit legalseafoods.com













Henry Bova can be reached at henry.bova@globe.com.