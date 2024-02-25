FAFSA delays leave high school seniors in limbo for college decisions

So she was on top of her college applications in the fall, submitting her forms and essays by the deadlines for early action. Tori was excited when she found out she got into her top choices, including Endicott College and the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. And if things had gone as planned, she would have been on track to sift among financial aid offers and then pick her school well ahead of the May 1 deadline, and then enjoy a stress-free final semester of high school.

Kathy Bishop’s daughter, Tori, a senior at Wakefield Memorial High School, is the type of person who likes to have things planned out.

Advertisement

But things didn’t go as planned — not for Tori or thousands of other high school seniors across the country, whose families are in limbo because of significant delays in the dreaded form used to determine financial aid, the US Department of Education’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The Education Department overhauled the notoriously headache-inducing FAFSA form in an effort to make it easier for college applicants to get needed aid, expanding eligibility measures and simplifying the process. But the revisions took longer than expected to finish, and applications weren’t available to prospective students until Dec. 30, rather than in October as usual.

Then, after families completed the form, the department announced that FAFSA information would not be sent to universities until March, instead of the expected January timeline because of a calculation error that overlooked inflation rates.

Without financial information about prospective students, colleges and universities cannot assemble aid offers on their usual timelines. They now hope to send offers to students by April at the earliest.

In response, some Massachusetts universities have extended their usual May 1 decision deadline, with some pushing it to mid-month and others opting to give families to June 1 in light of the delays.

Advertisement

Bishop, whose two older children went through the college admissions process, appreciated the thought behind the FAFSA revamp.

Filling out the form was “ridiculously easy,” she said, compared to past years.

“It was so easy, I thought I had done it wrong,” she added.

Tori Bishop. a high school senior, is waiting to hear about aid offers from colleges before she decides where to go next year. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

But now, Bishop said her family is racked with “uncertainty and worry” over whether her daughter will be able to attend her school of choice.

“She can’t make any decisions until we know,” Bishop said. “You just have to sit there and crunch the numbers, and you can’t sit there and crunch the numbers when you don’t have them.”

A recent report from the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators found that about two-thirds of more than 50 research participants reported negative experiences navigating the form, calling it “invasive,” “tricky,” “overwhelming,” and “time-consuming”.

UMass Boston is among the universities that extended the deadline to June 1. .

John Drew, vice chancellor for enrollment management, said it seemed “unfair” to hold prospective students and families to the usual May 1 deadline.

“Of all the parts of the college search process, financial aid is often the most confusing for parents and students,” Drew said in a phone interview.

Greg Gatlin, vice president of communications at Suffolk University, said the school also opted for a June 1 deadline to help reduce “stress and worry” for prospective students and parents.

Advertisement

“It wasn’t a discussion of, ‘should we extend the deadline?’” Gatlin said, “but [of] how fast we could let families know and ease their minds.”

For school counselors and organizations that help high schoolers with college admissions, it’s “all hands on deck,” said Katie Hill, director of the College Advising Corps at Boston University.

“In the best year, FAFSA is an intimidating process. Now it’s that much more so for everybody,” Hill said. “It’s hard to make really difficult decisions without full information.”

Martha Thompson, a college and career adviser at New Mission High School in Boston, said it’s a “waiting game” for students and parents right now — and not a fun one.

“It’s already an anxiety-inducing time for students, when things go perfectly,” said Thompson, who also works through Boston University’s College Advising Corps. “So to have delays like this, it’s just exacerbating that anxiety.”

Many of the students Thompson works with are low-income or first-generation college students, for whom financial aid packages are especially important. For students with parents who are undocumented immigrants, this year’s FAFSA has posed even more difficulties than usual.

Everyone who signs the new form, typically parents and students, must have a Federal Student Aid ID, which requires a Social Security number. (In previous years, an FSA ID was helpful to have, but not required.) There was supposed to be an option for undocumented parents to bypass the Social Security number prompt and still create an FSA ID online, but a software glitch rendered the bypass inoperable and parents have had to fill out paper forms and mail them in — a much slower process that makes it more difficult to correct mistakes after submission.

Advertisement

For students with undocumented parents, this extra bump has added even more anxiety, Thompson said.

An Education Department spokesperson did not directly address the delays, but said the department has “taken steps to ensure all students have access to the aid they need” and reiterated the benefits of the Better FAFSA rollout, which includes expanded access to federal Pell Grants.

“Our top priority remains bringing higher education in reach of more Americans,” the spokesperson said in an email.

For now, as universities await FAFSA information — and families await financial aid packages — there’s not much students and parents can do.

Bishop said the family will “just try to do our best to be patient and wait. Hopefully it’ll all work out in the long run, and this will just be a bad memory.”

Madeline Khaw can be reached at maddie.khaw@globe.com. Follow her @maddiekhaw.