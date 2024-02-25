A new immigration court is set to open in Mass. Will it help the immense backlog of cases?

The move comes as a recent wave of migrants and the resulting growth of the immigration court backlog has transformed a longstanding problem into an even more daunting challenge.

The Lowell Immigration Court, which will be located on Apollo Drive in Chelmsford, is set to open in early April, according to Kathryn Mattingly, a spokesperson for the Executive Office for Immigration Review, which falls under the Department of Justice.

A new immigration court is set to open in Massachusetts, where the population of migrants hoping to present their case to a judge has grown exponentially in recent years.

While opening a new court will result in more staff, more clerks, and more of the infrastructure necessary to get immigration cases moved through the pipeline, some immigration attorneys say the solution to the tremendous backlog must go deeper than building more courts or hiring more judges.

The short-term solutions are “kind of like Band-Aids on an open wound,” said Rachel M. Self, a Boston-based immigration attorney who has been assisting the roughly 50 Venezuelan migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in 2022.

Hemanth C. Gundavaram, cofounder and director of the Immigrant Justice Clinic at Northeastern University School of Law, agreed.

“It’s like saying we need more doctors, but ignoring the more important issue of why so many people are sick,” he said.

While the court backlog continues to grow, those awaiting their court date face growing anxiety. Breaking the most minor of laws can land someone in a deportation proceeding. And many aren’t able to work to support themselves or their families during the proceeding, which can take years.

A successful asylum case also requires a witness to the person’s persecution, which becomes more difficult with time as memory fades.

Sarah Sherman-Stokes, associate director of the Immigrants’ Rights & Human Trafficking Clinic at Boston University School of Law, said she represents several clients who have been waiting years for their court date, languishing without work, despite having the skills to work in high-demand industries such as nursing.

A more sustainable way to reduce the backlog, she said, is for the federal government to use its wide discretion to grant relief in more cases or arrest fewer people at the border.

There are hundreds of thousands of people with removal cases pending who are eligible for legal status, she said, and there are thousands of other cases that have been pending for years.

“While I hope [the new court] will provide quicker relief for my clients and many immigrants, I also worry we’ve just decided that the immigration removal system is inevitable,” Sherman-Stokes said. “Instead of making different choices at the front end, we’re on the defensive, we’re scrambling to respond.”

The Executive Office for Immigration Review, which oversees immigration courts, pushed back on the notion that it is not working to address the backlog. It opens new courts in high-volume areas, Mattingly said, and has made reducing the backlog “one of the highest priorities.”

It has encouraged the use of pre-hearing conferences to resolve matters that do not require valuable court docket time, she said, and recently published a federal regulation to allow for lawyers or others to assist immigrants through the process without requiring them to commit to a full case.

The office has also expanded the bench of judges by a record number, Mattingly said. At the end of the last fiscal year, 734 immigration judges were serving the nation’s 69 courts, up from 634 in 2022.

Yet, the flow of migrants into the US continues to burden the court system.

When many migrants arrive at the US-Mexico border seeking asylum from countries rife with political or economic unrest, those not sent away often turn themselves in to US Customs and Border Protection and leave with a “notice to appear” in front of an immigration judge at a future date.

Others coming from certain countries — like many from Haiti — receive some form of parole, or temporary permission to stay in the United States. They often apply to have an asylum case heard in front of a judge. Seeking asylum is the beginning of a process that could allow immigrants to stay permanently.

In 2019, the number of pending immigration cases nationally hit 1 million. As of January, there are now more than 3.3 million pending immigration cases nationwide, according to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, known as TRAC, a research center at Syracuse University.

In Massachusetts, the backlog of cases waiting to be heard has swelled to more than 150,000 — an increase of more than 13,000 new cases since the start of the calendar year. The state has the seventh-largest backlog in the nation, behind border states such as Texas and California, and behind more populous states including Florida, New York, Illinois, and New Jersey.

A number of factors contribute to the backlogged system.

With political, economic, and environmental instability in places like Venezuela, Haiti, Central America, and Ukraine, the United States has seen a growing number of arrivals whose immigration cases require a court proceeding. And in November 2022, a judge struck down Title 42, which was a public health policy that allowed asylum seekers to be expelled without a hearing.

Under US law, immigrants are eligible for asylum if they can prove they were being persecuted on the basis of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or their political opinions.

Changing political tides have also led to inefficiencies within the courts. Immigration courts fall under the executive branch, so judges are subject to follow the priorities set by each administration, which can change drastically in a presidential term.

“There is so much influence and pressure coming from the executive branch,” said ManoLasya Perepa, policy and practice counsel at the American Immigration Lawyers Association. “It’s not consistent, and is subject to the whims of any political party’s vision of how the system works.”

To fix the inefficiencies, some say the answer goes beyond hiring more judges or court staff.

“The reason we can’t hire our way out of the problem is there are too many cases coming in,” said Austin Kocher, a professor and researcher at Syracuse’s TRAC.

He pointed out that judges can instead use their discretion to terminate or administratively close cases, and that robust immigration reform could create more pathways for people to enter lawfully. For example, a reformed visa process could allow more people to enter and work in industries like agriculture.

“The only way to solve the backlog is to reduce the number of cases coming into the court,” he said. “In some ways, it’s like a tourniquet. It doesn’t really heal the patient but it does stop the bleeding.”

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross.