Lawrence Langer, Simmons professor and ‘towering figure in Holocaust studies,’ dies at 94

“I cannot remember my parents talking about the massacre of Jews during the war one single time,” he told the Boston Globe in 1979.

News of the Holocaust was not part of his youth, though.

As a boy in New York City, Lawrence L. Langer was entering adolescence when World War II and the atrocities in concentration camps began unfolding an ocean away.

Nearly two decades later, as a Fulbright professor in Austria, a visit to a concentration camp site “transformed me and transformed my career,” he said. Upon returning to what was then Simmons College, he began writing about the literature of the Holocaust and teaching pioneering courses that focused on studying the subject without trying to draw out a moral or an inspiring message.

“I saw no way to sentimentalize it or balance it with some compensation,” he said in 1979. “I could find no sense for it. That’s why I identified from the beginning with the atrocity, which begins and ends in terror.”

Dr. Langer, a Simmons professor emeritus who offered different ways to read the memoirs, fiction, and poetry written by those who lived through the Holocaust, was 94 when he died of cancer Jan. 29 in his Wellesley home.

“A scholar with unusual breadth and depth, both within and beyond Holocaust studies, he was a fierce critic of American memorial culture and warned us that the desire to draw some kind of ‘positive lesson’ about the Holocaust would obscure our ability to grasp the true scope of the destruction,” wrote Stephen Naron, director of the Yale Fortunoff Video Archive for Holocaust Testimonies, in a tribute.

Along with writing more than a dozen books, Dr. Langer served as the interviewer for dozens of videos recorded for the Fortunoff archive.

In the preface to his 2006 book “Using and Abusing the Holocaust,” he wrote that “the ghastly details of the Holocaust are a constant reminder of the abyss separating the lived experience of those who endured it from the language that seeks to describe it.”

Dr. Langer added that “to ignore this menacing chasm by bridging it with a brittle rhetoric of consolation only increases the risk of plunging into the uncertainty churning in its depths.”

He also cautioned against indulging what he called “redemptive memory” and the idea that “something meaningful” could be extracted from the Holocaust.

“Spending years and years listening to survivor testimony, never hearing anything about redemptive memory or redemptive values coming out of the Holocaust, I decided to explore reasons why this notion that we can find something good out of something that was so bad persists,” he told the staff of Facing History and Ourselves, the Boston-based Holocaust education organization, in 2021.

“I understand the need to find something good from something that was so bad; I guess it’s a human need, but it distorts the nature of the experience,” he said. “The idea does not emerge from the testimony of Holocaust survivors. It emerges from trauma theorists who believe that one can work through a trauma no matter how bad it was.”

Dr. Langer was “a towering figure in Holocaust studies,” Naron wrote in his tribute on a Yale University website.

The younger of two siblings, Dr. Langer was born in New York City on June 20, 1929, and grew up in the Bronx, the son of Irving Langer, a clerk and postman at Ellis Island, and Esther Strauss Langer, a homemaker.

He graduated from City College of New York with a bachelor’s degree and went to Harvard University, from which he received a doctorate in American literature in 1961.

As a City College freshman, he met Sondra Weinstein, known as Sandy, when they both were on a Far Rockaway boardwalk in the Queens borough of New York City. They married in 1951.

While still a graduate student at Harvard, he began teaching American literature at what is now Simmons University, where he retired as a professor emeritus.

In the early 1960s, he was teaching at the University of Graz in Austria on a Fulbright grant while guards from the Auschwitz concentration camp were on trial for war crimes.

“Every day I would read excerpts of the testimony. I got totally absorbed,” he told The New York Times in 1995.

He also traveled to see a concentration camp site.

“One day I visited an art museum in Munich where there was a large 18th-century rural landscape called ‘Dachau.’ That was my initial moment of epiphany,” he told the Times. “I stood there mesmerized because I had visited the camp only the day before, and I was seeing two places and I couldn’t make a connection. That inspired me to research my first book — how writers found a style and form to manage the unmanageable.”

“The Holocaust and the Literary Imagination,” his first book on the subject, was a National Book Award finalist in 1976. “Holocaust Testimonies: The Ruins of Memory,” won the National Book Critics Circle Award for criticism in 1991.

Among his other books were “The Age of Atrocity: Death in Modern Literature” and “Versions of Survival: The Holocaust and the Human Spirit.”

“If you look at the dates of his professional successes, it didn’t start until my sister and I were grown,” said his son, Andy Langowitz of Wellesley. “He was fully present to us as part of a close-knit and very loving family while we were growing up. He did not bury himself in his professional mission in life to the extent that he was absent.”

In a 2017 Globe interview, Dr. Langer said that while interviewing those who lived through the Holocaust, “I have heard stories that stand my hair on end.”

And yet, Andy said, “he was able to compartmentalize the horror of what he was looking at day in and day out with his work and it didn’t affect his ability to have joy in his life with his family.”

In 1991, Dr. Langer told the Globe that his family, to whom he dedicated his books, provided the support and balance he needed to do his work.

“My normal life is so secure with a wife, children, and grandchildren who fulfill me in extraordinary ways,” he said. “It enables me to live this optimistic, fulfilling life, while at the other time I’m living this desperate, pessimistic, anguished, terrifying life.”

A service has been held for Dr. Langer, who in addition to his wife and son leaves his daughter, Ellen Lasri of Natick; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

“The history of the Holocaust leads to a spiritual universe more haggard than the one we inhabited before its arrival,” Dr. Langer wrote in the 1995 book he edited, “Art from the Ashes: A Holocaust Anthology.”

Because of that, he told the Facing History and Ourselves staff, close attention must always be paid to the words used to describe what happened.

“Vocabulary has helped to determine how a lot of people react to the Holocaust. And if you use the word ‘redemption’ or ‘hero’ or ‘martyr,’ you think about it in a certain way,” he said.

“For me, that kind of language is a form of evading the Holocaust. Once you realize that the words you choose can help to determine how we think about the event, you choose your words more carefully.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.