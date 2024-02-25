Man charged with negligent driving, leaving scene of fiery car crash in Yarmouth, police say

Shortly before midnight on Friday, Yarmouth police responded to a 911 call reporting a crash with a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, the department said. Police did not say where in town the crash occurred.

Arthur Garabrant III, 42, of South Yarmouth, was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation, and leaving the scene of an accident, the Yarmouth Police Department said Sunday.

A man is facing charges after a fiery car crash in Yarmouth late Friday night, police said.

When officers arrived, they broke through the driver’s side front and rear windows to check the vehicle for occupants, but no one was inside, police said. The Yarmouth Fire Department arrived moments later and quickly put out the flames, police said. The vehicle was a total loss.

Advertisement

Officers found Garabrant in a nearby home, police said. Officials did not release arraignment information for Garabrant, and it was not immediately clear whether he is being represented by an attorney.

The Yarmouth Police Department commended Sergeant Richard Fichter, Officer Samantha Voltolini, Officer Mark Noone, Officer T.J, Belinski, and Officer Liz Scott for their response to the fire.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.