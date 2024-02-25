Middleborough man, 66, dies after vehicle crashes into tree

A 66-year-old Middleborough man died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree off Route 105 early Sunday afternoon, officials said.
At around 12:30 p.m., police officers and fire crews responded to a report of a serious crash on Thompson Street just south of Plain Street in Middleborough, according to a statement from the Middleborough Police and Fire departments.
They arrived to find that the vehicle had struck a tree. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. His identity was not released.
Police blocked off Thompson Street between Plain and Precinct streets while emergency responders were at the scene. The street was expected to be closed for at least a few hours, according to a spokesperson for the police department.
The collision is under investigation by Middleborough police and State Police.
No other information was immediately available Sunday afternoon.
