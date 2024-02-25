Middleborough man, 66, dies after vehicle crashes into tree

A 66-year-old Middleborough man died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree off Route 105 early Sunday afternoon, officials said.

At around 12:30 p.m., police officers and fire crews responded to a report of a serious crash on Thompson Street just south of Plain Street in Middleborough, according to a statement from the Middleborough Police and Fire departments.

They arrived to find that the vehicle had struck a tree. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. His identity was not released.