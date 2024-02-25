Mass. woman dead after N.H. snowmobile crash, others injured in separate incidents

Conservation officers and members of the Gorham and Randolph fire departments went to the Bear Springs Trail and used snowmobiles and a tracked rescue vehicle to reach the woman, who was about 5 miles from the Randolph Fire Department, the Fish and Game Department said.

The 48-year-old woman was riding on a trail near Pine Mountain in Gorham, N.H., shortly after noon when she crashed into trees and and suffered significant injuries, leaving her unresponsive, the department said in a statement.

A Massachusetts woman died after a snowmobile crash in New Hampshire on Saturday, in one of several incidents involving injuries that rescue teams responded to on the state’s trails that day, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

A person who was riding with the woman was performing CPR when emergency responders reached the crash scene. The riding companion and rescuers continued providing CPR until the woman was pronounced dead about 1 p.m., Fish and Game said.

Officials did not release the woman’s name, pending notification of her family. Her death came less than a week after another Massachusetts woman, Shawnee Hollis of North Brookfield, died following a New Hampshire snowmobile crash.

Hollis was gravely injured when she crashed her snowmobile into a tree in Milan, N.H., on Feb. 16, and died the next day at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, officials said.

On Saturday afternoon, as crews were responding to the crash in Gorham, the Fish and Game Department received a call reporting that a hiker was suffering a medical emergency on a trail in Carroll. Michael Staley, 57, of Coventry, R.I., was on the Cherry Mountain Trail when he felt a “significant pain that greatly alarmed him,” Fish and Game said.

Conservation officers hiked two-thirds of a mile from the trailhead to meet Staley, who was able to hike out with help. He was taken by Twin Mountain Ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital, where it was “quickly determined that Staley was indeed suffering from a medical emergency.” He was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for emergency surgery, Fish and Game said.

Earlier Saturday, a 12-year-old snowmobile operator and a 34-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital after a crash in Groton.

Conservation officers were notified of the crash at 10:15 a.m., and about half an hour later they reached the location, where they and members of the Groton and Hebron fire departments worked to pull the child from under the snowmobile, which had tipped over and was lodged in a ditch, Fish and Game said in a separate statement.

Both victims were taken from the scene on a utility terrain vehicle to a staging area on North Groton Road, where they were then taken by ambulance to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, Fish and Game said.

Then, around 11:20 a.m., conservation officers were alerted to a snowmobile crash on Back Lake in Pittsburg, where members of the town’s fire and rescue department were already on hand for a sanctioned snowmobile drag-racing event, Fish and Game said in another statement.

At the lake, 20-year-old Giovanna Oliver of Waterbury, Conn., was racing outside the event with her sister when she was thrown from her machine after striking a patch of uneven snow and ice, Fish and Game said. The snowmobile sustained significant damage after rolling several times, the department said.

Oliver was evaluated at the scene and taken by family members to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, Fish and Game said.

Later Saturday afternoon, a Massachusetts man was taken to the hospital after he was injured in a snowmobile on the Sawyer River Trail off Bear Notch Road in Livermore, the Fish and Game Department said.

Steven Colclough, 60, of Whitman, was trying to navigate an icy downhill left turn when he crashed and suffered injuries to his ribs, the Fish and Game Department said in another statement.

Colclough’s son and other passing riders helped him, and Colclough was able to ride his machine 15 miles back to the trailhead, where he was met by members of the Bartlett Police Department and the Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance Service. He was evaluated and taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for further treatment, officials said.

The Fish and Game Department urged snowmobile riders to take caution, warning that trail conditions “are becoming less forgiving as icy trails covered in thin soft snow layers make steering more difficult and reduced speed more important.”

Conservation officers said the snowmobile crashes on Saturday are under investigation, but speed, inexperience, and inattention by the operators are believed to be leading factors.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.