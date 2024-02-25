Man arrested after alleged assault on McDonald’s employee in South Station

A man was arrested at South Station in Boston on Saturday evening after an alleged attack on an employee at the McDonald’s restaurant inside the station, officials said.

The alleged assault took place around 7 p.m., when a 34-year-old man, whose name has not been released, became upset after the employee touched the lid of his drink, according to a statement released by the MBTA Transit Police. .

The man allegedly punched the victim several times and struck him with a cash register, according to the statement. MBTA Transit Police officers at the station arrested the suspect and took him to headquarters for booking.