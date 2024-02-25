fb-pixelMan arrested after alleged assault on McDonald’s employee in South Station - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Man arrested after alleged assault on McDonald’s employee in South Station

By Collin Robisheaux Globe Correspondent,Updated February 25, 2024, 5:41 p.m.
Commuters passed through South Station in Boston on July 24, 2019.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

A man was arrested at South Station in Boston on Saturday evening after an alleged attack on an employee at the McDonald’s restaurant inside the station, officials said.

The alleged assault took place around 7 p.m., when a 34-year-old man, whose name has not been released, became upset after the employee touched the lid of his drink, according to a statement released by the MBTA Transit Police. .

The man allegedly punched the victim several times and struck him with a cash register, according to the statement. MBTA Transit Police officers at the station arrested the suspect and took him to headquarters for booking.

The victim was treated for his injuries at the scene. No further information was immediately available.


Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.

