Tears, toys, and flowers: Middleborough mourns girl who died in fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the state fire marshal’s office, but it isn’t believed to be suspicious. The victims have not yet been publicly identified, but word spread around the close-knit town about what had happened.

Early Saturday morning, in a two-story house at 27 Pearl St., an 11-year-old girl died after she was trapped in a fast-moving fire that left a woman with serious burns. The woman was sent to Rhode Island Hospital and another girl and a man were sent to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to officials.

MIDDLEBOROUGH — The mournful pile of flowers, stuffed animals, and cards in front of the burned-out house grew by the hour Sunday as a town showed its grief.

Late Sunday afternoon, a girl’s wails cut through the neighborhood as she stood outside the charred house. Tears streamed down the face of a boy whose mother said he had been friends with the girl who died.

Others just stood there briefly, dropping flowers, a stuffed bear, notes with the girl’s name on them.

One woman made a pilgrimage from another town to the house even though she did not know anyone involved.

Bev Therrian tossed a single red rose onto the pile, a tear trickling from her left eye. Therrian lost her daughter more than a decade ago in a boating crash, she said. She said the only way through is by relying on others for support and managing to find joy in what remains.

“All you can do is just try to enjoy your life and embrace every day,” said Therrian, of nearby Lakeville. “But you are always remembering. You never forget.”

The town “comes together in times like this,” said John Crutchfield, who stopped by Sunday afternoon with his wife, Patricia.

Crutchfield said they came “to show sympathy for the family, and for the firefighters who I’m sure did everything humanly possible.”

Middleborough’s a community of 25,000 that’s kept a small-town feel, residents said. Families have lived here for generations, and connections between families are only a degree of separation apart.

Neighbor Kathleen Elliott said the family in the home was kind and close-knit.

Elliott had been close friends with the children’s mother several years ago, but they’d lost touch, she said. The fact they live next door to each other now is an odd coincidence: Elliott said she’d moved into the neighboring apartment recently, not knowing her old friend was next door.

When they were little, the children were always “wicked happy-go-lucky kids,” Elliott said. And to her friend, “They’re her world.”

Middleborough Public Schools said in a message to parents that this had been a “devastating loss we have experienced within our school community.”

The girl who died had attended Nichols Middle School, the district said, and members of her family attend an elementary school and the high school.

Grief counselors will be available at the middle school and where they’re needed starting Monday, Superintendent Carolyn Lyons wrote in the message to parents.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this student’s family during this unimaginably painful time,” Lyons wrote.

Middleborough police and fire said in a statement Saturday that they were called to the Pearl Street address around 2 a.m. for reports of a fire with people trapped inside. They found “heavy fire” coming from the first and second floors of the home, the authorities said, and made an “aggressive attack” to prevent the blaze from jumping to the two homes that flanked it.

Firefighters said they could not get into the home to rescue the 11-year-old girl “due to heavy fire conditions.”

When fire crews knocked down the flames, they entered and found the girl’s body, according to the statement.

On Sunday, Middleborough police and fire declined to comment through a town spokesperson.

On Sunday, the front facade of the house was scorched gray-black, and the second-story windows had been knocked out and looked like a pair of dark eyes leading into gaping blackness within.

Wendy Parriott, who’s visiting her brother John who lives around the corner, said she awoke to a noise around 2 a.m. Saturday when an eerie orange glow from behind the curtains of her bedroom window caught her eye.

She opened the curtains and saw the front of the house fully ablaze, she said. As she watched, the flames spread up into the second floor.

“It was a raging inferno,” she said.

Sunday afternoon, as a pungent pall of musty air around the burned home was slowly dissipating, driver after driver slowed down on Pearl Street to look at the front of the burned-out structure. People took photos from their cars.

John Parriott said he’s lived there since 2016 and always liked seeing the children play outside. The side of the house faces the back of his, so he was able to enjoy the sounds of happy kids on their swing, he said.

Parriott shook his head sadly Sunday.

“You wish you could go back in time, just to give them a little warning somehow,” he said. “But you can’t.”

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com. Follow him @cotterreporter.