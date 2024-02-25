N.H. woman reported missing, dies after being found in woods near home, officials say

The woman, whose name was not released pending the notification of her family, was last seen leaving her home in Richmond, N.H., on Thursday afternoon and was reported missing on Saturday, Fish and Game said in a statement. Richmond is located in southwestern New Hampshire along the Massachusetts border, about 12 miles north of Athol.

A 31-year-old New Hampshire woman who had been reported missing by her family was found in the woods about a mile from her home on Sunday and later died from injuries caused by the sub-freezing weather, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

A Fish and Game K9 team found the woman in critical condition in the woods at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday, as temperatures hovered in the 20s after dropping into the teens overnight, according to the National Weather Service. She was carried out on a litter to Route 119 and taken to the Richmond Fire Department’s landing zone, where she received treatment while awaiting a medical helicopter, Fish and Game said.

The helicopter arrived at about 11:35 a.m. and took the woman to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, but she “did not survive her cold weather injuries,” Fish and Game said.

No further information was immediately released.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.