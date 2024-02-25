Man wearing GPS monitor arrested in New Bedford after alleged robbery of Uber driver

New Bedford police arrested a man who was wearing a court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet for a previous arrest after an alleged robbery of an Uber driver at knifepoint outside the man’s home last week, officials said.
Isaiah Poindexter, 22, was charged with committing an armed robbery while masked, according to a statement released Friday by the New Bedford Police Department, which did not include arraignment information for Poindexter. It was unclear whether he had hired an attorney to represent him.
Poindexter is also facing multiple vandalism charges in New Bedford District Court stemming from an alleged vandalism spree last summer, during which he spray-painted “Dex” and other messages on multiple vehicles, including several Bristol County Sheriff’s Office cruisers parked near the Ash Street Jail, according to the statement. He was wearing a GPS ankle bracelet while awaiting trial for the charges, police said.
Advertisement
At around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, police responded to a report of an armed robbery near the intersection of North and Cedar streets. The victim, an Uber driver, was waiting for his fare when he was approached by a man whose face was partially covered with a bandana, according to the statement. The man then pulled a knife and demanded the driver’s belongings before running away, police said.
Officers reviewed security video from the incident that showed the alleged robber’s face and identified him as Poindexter, who lives across the street from where the robbery took place, according to the statement. Further investigation showed that the GPS device Poindexter wore confirmed his presence at the crime scene during the time of the robbery, according to the statement.
Poindexter was found at his home and placed under arrest, according to the statement.
Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.