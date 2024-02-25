Single-engine plane crash under investigation at Moultonborough Airport in New Hampshire

Authorities are investigating after a small airplane crashed at Moultonborough Airport in New Hampshire on Sunday evening, officials said.
Firefighters and an ambulance service responded to the airport at about 5:18 p.m. and found the single-engine aircraft off the runway in the tree line, Moultonborough Fire Rescue said in a statement posted on Facebook.
“All occupants were out of the aircraft, no injuries were reported and a very minor fuel leak had been mitigated,” the statement said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, the statement said. No further information was available Sunday night.
