Two arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Worcester

Two people were arrested Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Worcester earlier this month, according to police.

Worcester police and the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Squad arrested Kidam Oquendo, 21, of Worcester, and Alexis Medeiros, 18, of Gardner, Friday evening in Gardner, police said in a statement.

Worcester police responded to a report of a shooting on Feb. 12 around 3:16 a.m. at Shannon Street after receiving a ShotSpotter activation system alert.