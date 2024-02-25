Two arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Worcester

Two people were arrested Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Worcester earlier this month, according to police.
Worcester police and the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Squad arrested Kidam Oquendo, 21, of Worcester, and Alexis Medeiros, 18, of Gardner, Friday evening in Gardner, police said in a statement.
Worcester police responded to a report of a shooting on Feb. 12 around 3:16 a.m. at Shannon Street after receiving a ShotSpotter activation system alert.
Officers found evidence that shots were fired, but not a victim until they went to nearby hospitals and found a 17-year-old, who had been pronounced dead.
Oquendo faces charges including armed assault to murder, and Medeiros faces accessory after the fact and obstruction of justice charges.
Police ask anyone with information about this incident, to please send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or leave an anonymous web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.
