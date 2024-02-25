Bitter rift erupts in Dedham over rejected bid to expand meal service for migrant families

So when people packed the Zoning Board of Appeals meeting Wednesday to oppose the proposed expansion of a catering service to prepare meals for people staying in emergency shelters in nearby communities, Josoma was thunderstruck. Some comments directed at migrants were “inhuman,” he wrote in his weekly church bulletin.

Josoma has been pastor of St. Susanna Church for more than 20 years, he said, and the Dedham community he knows is generous. Residents support people in need, including immigrants. Donations of money, food, household goods — whatever is needed — will roll in when he asks for help, he said.

DEDHAM — The Rev. Stephen Josoma can’t understand the uproar that has gripped the town — a bitter, raw debate over the preparation of meals for migrant families and other homeless people staying in state emergency shelters.

“It just saddened me, I try to get my head around it,” Josoma said in an interview. “I’m not even sure where it’s coming from.”

The proposal, which was rejected by the zoning board, would have expanded the catering service, which is located at the former Victory Grille, next door to the Inn at Dedham hotel. Currently, four employees prepare meals for about 400 people in the hotel, which is being used as a state emergency shelter.

The Quincy-based Giri Hotel Management plan called for having up to eight workers prepare additional meals, which would have been transported by van to shelters in other communities, company officials told the board Wednesday night.

But the proposal was pilloried by opponents during the at-times raucous public meeting. Some complained about potential nuisances like more traffic and trash. Others blasted efforts to aid recent migrants, many of whom came from Haiti, a country destabilized by disaster and civil unrest.

One woman argued there is already too much support for migrants: “So I’d like to know why we’re just continuing to give them this, give them that, give them all these handouts, instead of actually helping them assimilate?” she said.

A man, without citing evidence to support his claim, said the plan would draw 1,000 people, turning a local street “into Mass. and Cass.”

With the proposal’s failure, local advocates for immigrants are grappling with the aftermath, sounding an alarm that supporters must be more vigilant about their towns’ decisions and expressing concerns about similar fights erupting in other communities.

“It makes me very sad ... this kind of decision could impact the well-being of those staying within our communities,” said Mary Dunlavey, 78, of Needham, a St. Susanna parishioner.

The old Victory Grille in Dedham is being used to prepare meals for about 400 people sheltered in the hotel next door. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The Dedham controversy broke out as the state grapples with an influx of refugees and shortage of places to house people. As of Friday, 7,507 families were staying in shelters across Massachusetts, according to state data, including 3,857 families living in hotels and motels.

The issue forces a broader question onto Dedham, a community of about 25,000, where more than 80 percent of the residents are white: What kind of town does Dedham want to be?

Some, like the Rev. Melanie McCarley, the rector at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, say the town has a responsibility to help people in need.

McCarley works with Josoma and other local religious leaders in the Dedham Refugee Resettlement Collaborative, which includes five local churches. The organization has found permanent homes for migrant families since it launched in 2017, according to Josoma.

“I take seriously our call to feed the hungry and house the homeless. I think Dedham by and large is a wealthy community,” McCarley said. “And there is no reason that we cannot be of assistance.”

But others said there are limits, like a couple who both said in an email to the zoning board Wednesday that the town must “balance compassion with the well-being and progress of our community.”

The presence of migrants, they said, could deter new families from coming to Dedham.

The Rev. Rali M. Weaver, the minister at First Church and Parish in Dedham, pointed out that many migrants are fleeing the effects of war and climate change. No one in the shelters has taken a job or resources away from a resident, she said.

Weaver, who participates in the collaborative aiding migrant families, said advocates for immigrants need to keep a closer eye on local boards and commissions that make rulings affecting them.

It’s important, she said, “that we all get on board with helping.”

The battle erupted at Wednesday’s zoning board meeting. In the days before that session, the board received about 40 letters of support for the plan, and 15 that opposed it, according to records publicly available from the town.

“I believe in being neighborly toward Dedham’s newest families,” said Emily Wiklund-Chen in an email to the board. “And, to me, being neighborly means supporting access to basic necessities such as food, water and shelter for every man, woman and child.”

Board members heard from residents who raised concerns about vehicular traffic, the amount of tax revenue from the catering company, and the impact on neighbors and the town.

Giri Hotel Management officials didn’t respond to requests for comment.

At the end of the meeting, the zoning board voted 3 to 2 against the plan, including its chairperson, Scott Steeves, who is also the president of the Boston Newspaper Guild, which represents Boston Globe staff. Steeves said the board made its decision because it didn’t meet the criteria for a town special permit.

The emotionally charged meeting, which reflects larger issues of dissatisfaction with government over the issue he said, did not affect the board’s decision, according to Steeves.

“They took the opportunity to come to this meeting and voice their opinion,” Steeves said.

On Sunday afternoon, traffic whizzed by along Elm Street near the hotel and former restaurant. There was little activity outside the shelter, except for a few people who left the hotel and walked along the roadside toward Legacy Place.

In the small neighborhood next to the old Victory Grille, resident Thomas Coyne, 53, said he supports helping migrants, but they should be working for the services they receive.

Speaking to a reporter outside his home, Coyne said migrants should be working for free in exchange for their free housing.

“One lady [at the board meeting] called it slavery. It’s not slavery — why don’t we call it volunteering?,” Coyne said.

Not all residents in the neighborhood agreed. At another home, a man who answered the door said he supported the proposed expansion food service for migrants.

“It’s the American thing to do, to help people who are less fortunate,” said the man, who asked not to be identified.

The Rev. Steve Josoma, pastor at St. Susanna Church, posed for a portrait before the start of Mass. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

William Gorman, 81, who works with the refugee collaborative, said after the Mass at St. Susanna that he had been watching Wednesday’s ZBA meeting at home, and was shocked by what he described as the anger at the meeting. He raced to Dedham Town Hall to speak in support of the proposal.

He said he believes opponents of the plan are a small, but vocal, group in Dedham. But he believes the support for migrants will continue.

Gorman pulled out his phone and flipped through photos showing stacks of donations collected in Dedham and other communities for the migrants in the Dedham hotel.

Dedham, he said, has the resources to help people in need.

“Everybody is struggling to a certain degree, but some people are really struggling,” Gorman said. “And this is what we’re all about.”

During Sunday Mass at St. Susanna, Josoma repeated his criticism of the board decision and the comments directed at migrants. The local refugee collaborative would meet Tuesday to discuss how they could appeal the decision, he said.

He said immigrants seeking help aren’t trying to scam Americans — they are seeking safety.

“We take care of each other in the circumstances we find ourselves in,” he told them. “We simply take care of each other — how difficult is that?”





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.