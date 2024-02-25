Gretchen Whitmer’s biggest electoral test: Can she deliver Michigan for Biden?

First, she posted a statement that did not include the word “Israel,” infuriating some in the Jewish community. Then she said she was “unequivocally supportive of Israel,” which was seen as a betrayal by many Arab Americans.

It was the sort of profile-boosting appearance that Whitmer, the Democratic governor of the state, stocks her calendar with and that has helped her build a broad base of support in closely divided Michigan. But this was late October, in the first weeks of the Israel-Hamas war, and the governor’s response to the conflict had won her few friends.

Advertisement

As word of her Dearborn visit spread on social media, some in that largely Arab American city, usually friendly political turf for Democrats, announced plans for a protest. “WHITMER NOT WELCOME IN DEARBORN,” read one poster circulated by activists, who accused her of supporting genocide.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

She called off the speech, a decision that she said recently was probably a mistake.

The episode foreshadowed the electoral turbulence her party faces this year and the difficult role she now occupies as President Biden’s chief ambassador to Michigan, a key battleground.

Arab Americans, irate over Biden’s support for Israel, are pushing Democrats to select “uncommitted” on the state’s primary ballot Tuesday. Several recent general election polls show Biden running behind former president Donald Trump in Michigan, while another shows Biden leading. Prominent Democrats in Detroit and Lansing say they are worried not just about losing Arab Americans, but also about Black men and union workers and young people.

That leaves Whitmer, one of eight national co-chairs of Biden’s campaign and seen by many Democrats as a future contender for the presidency, facing perhaps the biggest electoral test of her career even though her name is not on the ballot. Whitmer is particularly strong with moderate voters and suburbanites and has forged deep ties with Black leaders in Detroit. But it remains to be seen whether she can help much with those most frustrated with Biden, including voters further to the left and Arab Americans.

Advertisement

“She’s going to have to carry him on her back past Election Day,” said Richard Czuba, a pollster who found Biden losing by 8 percentage points in a head-to-head matchup with Trump in a survey last month of Michigan voters for The Detroit News and WDIV-TV. “She’s going to have to use her popularity to bring back those Democrats and those independents.”

If Whitmer helps deliver Michigan for Biden in November, it would further cement her status as a rising Democrat who, at 52, qualifies as youthful in the realm of national politics. And if, as many suspect, she has future presidential ambitions herself, campaigning aggressively for Biden and showing her party that she can deliver a very big, very important swing state might be the best way to build that resume.

The political alternative is stark: If Trump returns to the White House, she would be a term-limited governor under a president whose rhetoric she once blamed for inspiring a plot to kidnap her. Running for higher office in the future would not be off the table, but it would become more complicated.

Whitmer has stepped up campaign appearances for Biden in recent weeks and has sprinkled shout-outs for his policies into official speeches. Her political skills, even critics concede, are formidable.

Advertisement

She won her 2022 reelection race in a rout, helped Democrats flip control of the Legislature, and swiftly signed progressive laws on climate change, gay rights, guns, and unions. She understood the political potency of abortion rights years before other Democrats. And her strong job approval ratings — 61 percent in Czuba’s poll, along with a lead over Trump in a hypothetical Michigan matchup — have confounded Republicans who have portrayed her as an extreme liberal auditioning for higher office.

Still, there are limits to how much Whitmer can help Biden.

Osama Siblani, publisher of The Arab American News, met privately with Whitmer after she called off her speech in that city. In that meeting, he told her she should have attended the event despite the planned protest. Not everyone in town had written her off.

“I told Gretchen when she was here, ‘If you want to come as Gretchen Whitmer and talk to us, anytime you’re welcome,’” Siblani said of his Dearborn community. “But now, if you are going to come in to lobby for Biden, we’re going to have to shut the door. We’re not going to be able to even talk about that.”

Advertisement

Over the years, Whitmer has taken a smile-and-dodge approach when asked about presidential ambitions, which is pretty much what everyone does when they want to keep the door open for a future run.

But she sounded more forceful in denying those ambitions in the interview this month in her office in the Capitol.

Do you ever want to be president? “No.”

Would you ever run for president? “Hard to imagine the circumstances.”

Why do you think your name keeps coming up in those conversations? “Because people like you keep putting it in articles.”

So then, the most important question: Do you think Biden will win Michigan this year?

“I believe so,” Whitmer responded. “But I don’t think that anyone should take it for granted. I certainly don’t. And we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.