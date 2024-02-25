Not all of the GOP is Donald Trump’s party

That may be good news for Trump. But Saturday’s election also reinforced fault lines in the Republican electorate and simmering dissatisfaction among the voters he’ll need to win a general election.

Donald Trump declared on Saturday night that he has “never seen the Republican Party so unified as it is right now.” And on paper, it might look that way. Trump won the South Carolina primary handily against Nikki Haley, the state’s former two-term governor . And if that wasn’t enough, he’s the first non-incumbent to achieve a rare early primary hat trick: Iowa, New Hampshire, and now the Palmetto State. Practically the entire Republican establishment is backing him and media of all stripes have signed off on his nomination.

There’s no better evidence of this than from Haley voters who want her to stay in the race. During my trip to South Carolina for the primary, I didn’t meet a single Haley supporter who thought she should drop out if she lost on Saturday. “I don’t think either of the parties are doing us any favors with the people they’re bringing to us to elect,” said Republican Clint Carnahan, 73, at a polling site in York. At a campaign event in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, volunteer Allison Snyder, 62, told me that “the options that are on the table are not really good options.” It’s unclear that Trump would be able to bank on the support of either of them come November. A Fox News voter analysis indicated that 59 percent of Haley voters won’t back Trump if he’s the nominee.

Haley played on this dissatisfaction in a graceful concession speech to an energized crowd. After congratulating Trump on his victory (cue the boos), she pointed out a looming challenge for the former president. “I’m an accountant, I know 40 percent is not 50 percent, but I also know that 40 percent is not some tiny group. There are a huge number of voters in our Republican primaries who are saying they want an alternative.”

Exit polls also show that more than a quarter of Republicans primary voters decided to give her a shot. For that reason, she has vowed to stay in the race, and has already installed state leadership teams across the country for primary races on Super Tuesday on March 5 and beyond. “Does anyone seriously think Joe Biden or Donald Trump will unite our country to solve our problems?” she told her supporters on Saturday.

To be sure, MAGA supporters believe that Trump is the only path to save the country and “take back the White House from crooked Joe Biden,” as Trump told voters at a Rock Hill rally on Friday. That’s despite the fact that Haley polls stronger as a general election contender against Biden, and even though Republicans have seriously underperformed in congressional races while Trump has been the party leader.

Though Haley’s a more common-sense candidate for those in the Republican Party concerned with actually winning, she’s also been branded by Trump as a Republican in name only and a corporatist, estranging her from the MAGA base. At a polling site in Rock Hill, machine operator Kevin Ashley, 54, told me he won’t vote for Haley because “she’s a globalist.” In York, Retiree Larry Biles, 75, said he believes that Haley’s “ideology can be changed by pressure.”

But if you peel back to sloganeering, deep down not all Trump voters deplore Haley. “I think Nikki Haley is a very smart lady. She is a very good politician,” Biles conceded. Some of them even like her, just not as much as they like Trump. At the Rock Hill rally, medical administrator Angie Ayers, 53, told me that she thought Haley was “really good” as governor. “She’s a great person.”

But: Ayers doesn’t think Haley can “pick up right now and do what Trump can do. … I just don’t think she’s got really what it takes, that nastiness, that everybody likes to pin on Trump. And that’s what we need.” Exit polls says the same thing: Over 90 percent of GOP primary voters think Trump is a “candidate who fights for them.”

And that cuts to the heart of why Trump voters aren’t considering Haley: They don’t think she — or anyone not named Trump — is strong enough to clean up what they view as Joe Biden’s mess.

At the York polling site, retiree Eve Pittman, 74, said she voted for Trump because she trusts him: “He did good the first time and he’ll do it again.” She thinks Haley did “alright” as governor, but is going with Trump because “he was a stronger candidate and I knew could handle the job.” At the Rock Hill rally, Belinda Harvey, 61, said that she doesn’t think “anybody else will be able to drain the swamp like he can.” (For good measure, most supporters throw in his court cases as evidence of Trump’s stamina in the face of attacks from the “deep state.”)

Trump voters want purification by fire MAGA style, they want to unleash Trump’s signature “nastiness” on Washington. “We’re going to show crooked Joe Biden and the radical left Democrats that we are coming like a freight train in November,” Trump said Saturday night. And once the reckoning is done, Haley might have her time, some Trump voters told me. “I just think she needs to let him come in, correct all the issues, and then she’ll sail right to the White House,” Ayers told me.

However they voted, South Carolinians showed that on both sides of the aisle, it’s Trump or Biden moving voters — sometimes away from themselves. Several of the people I met at the polls were Democrats who don’t want to vote for Biden and don’t want another Trump presidency. York County employee Jack, 66, who declined to give his last name, is a Democrat who was planning on voting for Haley because “nobody in the Democratic Party is worth voting for.” He also said that he was considering sitting out this election but wanted “one less vote for Trump.” Paula Carnahan, 71, is a Democrat who voted for Haley because she wants “anybody but Trump. … I voted in this so I could vote against Trump.” Her husband Clint is a Republican who voted for Haley because “I can’t do Trump.”

The lesson here for Haley seems to be that she needs to be someone Republicans are voting for. Haley has argued that the nation doesn’t need more of Trump’s chaos or baggage (or Biden’s for that matter). That doesn’t seem to be the winning argument for 2024. But South Carolina offered glimpses of her possible path forward.

In York, Virginia Buchanan, 73, a retired music and science teacher, told me that she was originally considering voting for Trump. With all the world’s conflicts, she thought “maybe Trump is a stronger person.” But she changed her mind when Trump “dissed [Haley’s] husband as being away” when he was deployed by the military to Africa. Buchanan’s husband was a helicopter pilot for 20 years and her son is in the Navy. Haley, she said, can rise to the occasion with “God on her side and a good crew behind her in her Cabinet.”

Carine Hajjar is a Globe Opinion writer. She can be reached at carine.hajjar@globe.com.