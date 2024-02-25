To maintain confidence in SJC, nominee should offer clear answers on when she’d recuse herself

Both are cases in which the governor clearly has a political interest in the outcome, regardless of whether her name appears in litigation anywhere. So would either of those scenarios prompt Wolohojian, a past romantic partner of Healey’s, to recuse herself from the case, if they came before her as a member of the SJC? If not, why not? What does Wolohojian see as the appropriate standard for recusal?

Here are two hypotheticals for Appeals Court Judge Gabrielle Wolohojian, whose nomination to the Supreme Judicial Court is pending before the Governor’s Council. What if Governor Maura Healey’s efforts to force Milton to comply with the MBTA Communities Act ends up before the court? Or Healey’s battle with Steward Health Care over access to the company’s financial records?

Those are questions Wolohojian should address before she is confirmed. She has yet to do so, because members of the Governor’s Council did not ask any such direct questions of her during Wednesday’s confirmation hearing. But the council should not vote on her nomination until they do.

As the Globe editorial board has stated before, Wolohojian’s qualifications for a seat on the SJC are not at issue. But her prior, long-term romantic relationship with Healey raises legitimate questions about the potential for bias when it comes to ruling on cases involving Healey or the executive branch. Asking them is the job of the Governor’s Council, a somewhat obscure elected body that under the Massachusetts Constitution is responsible for providing “advice and consent” to all judicial nominations made by the governor.

The eight-member council had an opportunity to fully probe the recusal issue during Wednesday’s hearing. Instead of doing that, however, the council and Wolohojian tiptoed around what Councilor Tara Jacobs called “the elephant in the room.”

As reported by MASSter List, Jacobs referred to the “open question of what appearance of impropriety, appearance of conflict of interest, or appearance of favoritism” might play into Wolohojian’s nomination, and also noted, “There are optics here and it troubles me.”

To that, Wolohojian responded, “I understand your concern about the optics, but sitting from my chair I have done everything like every other candidate, and I don’t know what else I can do other than do the process that’s been really in place since the Dukakis administration.”

As also reported by MASSter List, Councilor Marilyn Petitto Devaney also posed this vaguely worded question: “So you know, different people have reasons to not be able to vote on certain issues or whatever. Do you see any of that?”

To that, Wolohojian said: “Well, there certainly could be. I — recusal is something that I take very seriously. It’s a two-sided question. There are cases in which you need to recuse yourself, and you do so. And then there are cases where you don’t recuse yourself and you don’t do so.”

Wolohojian said she would recuse herself on a case-by-case basis, without offering any specifics about when recusal might come into play.

It is important that she offer specific answers, though, because how she navigates potential recusals could affect public confidence in the court. Imagine a divided court ruling on a sensitive subject, with the governor’s former partner providing a decisive vote. It is not in the interest of the court, or the Commonwealth, for the SJC’s decisions regarding the administration to come with asterisks in the public’s eye.

Meanwhile, Healey’s handling of the matter has not helped matters. Her announcement of the nomination made no mention of her past relationship with Wolohojian. In that announcement, Healey said “There is no one more qualified or better prepared to serve on the Supreme Judicial Court.” Yet, she relied on an unusually small circle of advisers to select the nominee, undercutting the notion of a broadly based selection process. Healey has also said that Wolohojian does not have to recuse herself from cases involving Healey or the governor’s office and said there are no ethical issues in play. Shouldn’t there be an independent assessment of the potential for judicial conflicts, beyond Healey’s breezy and self-serving conclusions?

Instead of confronting the issue, Healey has done everything she can to avoid it. As reported by CommonWealth Beacon, Jacobs tried at Wednesday’s hearing to ask Healey “about her thought process behind the nomination, but Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, who chaired the meeting, shut her down, allowing Healey to make her exit.”

SJC rules call for judges to step aside from a case if a judge has a “personal bias or prejudice concerning a party.” And the Code of Judicial Conduct states that judges “shall avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety.” While on the Appeals Court, Wolohojian recused herself from all cases handled by Healey when she was attorney general, including cases from after they had ended their romantic relationship. Before any confirmation vote is taken, the public deserves to hear directly from Wolohojian about how she plans to handle recusals if she is appointed to the SJC.