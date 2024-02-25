The Bruins’ dismal 10-game stretch underscores the need for help at the trade deadline. But will that be enough?

They again did not score on the power play, blanked on four chances, their run of futility on the advantage reaching 3 for 34 (8.8 percent) over the 10 games since adjourning Jan. 27 for the All-Star break. They have scored but once in 9 chances on the advantage on a four-game road trip that wraps up Monday night against the Kraken.

The latest shot to their collective glass jaw was Saturday night’s 3-2 overtime loss in Vancouver , where Jim Montgomery’s black-and-gold charges again drifted into a fog and chased their own lead (2-0 halfway into the third period) into their seventh loss in 10 games (3-3-4).

SEATTLE — For a bunch of guys well on their way to the playoffs, the Bruins have spent the vast majority of the last month looking and playing like they’re headed straight to puck Palookaville.

The numbers have not been good. Their play has been worse, something that the sweet salve of .500 hockey can’t disguise.

Yes, the Bruins will make the playoffs with ease. Yes, every team lifts its game once the rubber hits the icy road beginning with Game 83.

But to borrow a phrase that team president Cam Neely is accustomed to using when things just ain’t going right: This dog won’t hunt. Not as presently constituted. Not with its tracking nose most nights not sniffing around the net and its bark scaring absolutely no one. Fact is, this team barely yelps.

“We haven’t been good enough, right?” coach Jim Montgomery said in Vancouver, the Bruins playing into OT for a fifth straight game for the first time since January 1932. “A lot of points squandered. … I have to look at play usage, and who’s on the ice. ... I’m probably going to the well too often with the same players.”

Neely and general manager Don Sweeney now have this short stretch leading to the league’s March 8 trade deadline to conjure up a reset. Short time span. Tall order.

Despite having a club with more points (81) than 29 of the other original 32 member clubs, the recent 10-game stretch of regular failures is fair warning that a third consecutive flop in the first round looks as inevitable as a Bobby Schmautz slapper shooting comet-like into the old Garden’s second balcony.

People, in a word, duck!

A month ago, as they departed for the break after a convincing 6-2 matinee win in Philadelphia, things were great. The Bruins stood 12-2-3 (.794) since the much-need Christmas break and a handful of their forwards were on fire.

Will Borgen (left) and the Kraken will likely continue the recent trend of trying to knock David Pastrnak off his game Monday night in Seattle. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

David Pastrnak hit the break with 32 goals. Ten games later, he has 36.

Jake DeBrusk was 8-6–14 in 16 games prior to the break. He has 2 points since, both of those coming in Wednesday night’s OT win in Edmonton, where the Bruins squandered a 4-1 lead. DeBrusk, without a contract beyond this season, is now the No. 1 candidate to be dealt prior to March 8.

Brad Marchand, a sizzling 11-8–19 in that 17-game stretch, has collected 2-3–5 over the last 10 games. One goal was shorthanded, the other at even strength, which means he is 0 for 10 on the advantage. The captain has scored one power-play goal since Jan. 8.

Charlie Coyle, without a goal on the recent seven-game homestand flop, scored a pair Thursday night in Calgary. He was cooking at a career-best 8-13–21 in those 17 games leading up to the break. Now he’s 2-4–6 in the last 10.

The Neely-Sweeney “needs’ list as of this morning runs deep. To wit:

▪ With defenseman Hampus Lindholm expected out for a protracted stretch, back-end help has to be priority. That said, it was a priority before Lindholm went down Monday with his knee injury.

As much as they will miss his skill, the Bruins already had not replaced the back-end moxie factor that exited the lineup when Connor Clifton departed as an unrestricted free agent to Buffalo. Parker Wotherspoon has added a smidgen of that here and there, but much more is needed.

▪ Relief on the penalty kill. Both Coyle and Marchand receive ample time on the PK and PP units. It looks like time-on-ice has caught up with both of those thirty-somethings. Montgomery has to draw from others to ease their burden, or Neely and Sweeney have to find one or two PK drones in the trade market. Playing both of those guys to exhaustion is not the cure.

▪ Goal scoring. Remember the days when “Get us a sniper, Harry!” was the cure to all Bruins’ needs? Decades later, especially after these last 10 games, it still resonates. It’s just not that easy.

Rick Nash and Tyler Bertuzzi were top-six deadline acquisitions made in that spirit, and the results were, let us say, mixed at best. Don’t be looking for that guy now.

More realistically, they’ll move DeBrusk for a guy whose size and game (read: drool factor) can plug into the top six and buy (read: muscle up) some space for the likes of Marchand, Coyle, Pastrnak, and the where-did-he-go? Pavel Zacha.

Side note here: A Canucks strategy was to pummel Pastrnak, early and often. The star Czech winger took two stiff hits early from 6-foot-6-inch Nikita Zadorov and then Noah Juulsen, both in the opening 10 minutes. Pastrnak finished 0-0–0, but kept firing, landing six of his nine shots.

Hammering Pasta will be high on every opponent’s list the rest of the way, for these next 23 games … and beyond, however long that ends up being.

“We played a desperate team that were on their toes and physical,” underscored Montgomery at the end of Saturday’s sputtering. “I think that’s why [we] were in our end a lot.”

One team desperate, and the other team right now on its way to Palookaville.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.