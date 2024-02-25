After a wild finish to regulation, Kyrone Alexander plays hero as Boston University pulls out dramatic OT win

BOSTON — Kyrone Alexander scored 23 points, including two clinching free throws after Anthony Morales hit the tie-breaking layup with 12 seconds remaining in overtime, to lead Boston University past Loyola (Md.), 82-79, on Sunday.

Alexander also hit a 3-pointer with less than two seconds to go in regulation that gave the Terriers a 73-70 lead but Alonso Faure banked in a tying 3 from the center circle at halfcourt as time ran out.