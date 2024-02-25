Jaylen Brown explains more-talented Celtics’ desire to be smarter team, too, minute details on Jayson Tatum’s time, and bonus points

“Reading the game,” he said. “Realizing fast, but playing slow. Recognizing what [defense] they’re in, how they’re guarding you, where the advantages are on the floor, and then taking your time. Not getting too sped up. Not allowing teams to try to muck up the game. We’re the more talented team. We’ve got to be the smarter team, as well. And when we do that, we’re going to be tough to beat.”

After Saturday’s win over the Knicks , the All-Star forward said Boston is putting an emphasis on being the smarter team every time it takes the court. I asked Brown what being smarter than the opponent looks like to him.

The Celtics’ talent level this season might be unmatched. But that’s not enough for Jaylen Brown.

Thinking fast and playing slow, which Brown alluded to, is one of coach Joe Mazzulla’s tenets. It means quickly seeing how to attack on a given possession, such as finding the perfect mismatch, and then exploiting it in rhythm rather than with chaos.

“When you are identifying and manipulating the game and getting the right matchups on you, taking your time, those are easier baskets,” Brown said. “Then they start doubling. You want to double? OK, I’m going to drag the double out and make the right play, and our team is going to get open looks.”

⋅ The Celtics have been managing Jayson Tatum’s playing time a bit more wisely this season, most likely for several reasons. The All-Star forward is just outside the top tier of MVP candidates, the Celtics are all but locked into first place, Tatum has more talent around him, and the overall focus is on the postseason.

So it was slightly surprising to see Tatum’s minutes rev up in in New York, particularly when Boston had a 20-point fourth-quarter lead. He finished at 43 minutes, 22 seconds, his highest total in a regulation game all season and his most in regulation since he played 41:26 in the Oct. 27 home opener against the Heat.

After a break of 3:30 in the first quarter, Tatum played the final two minutes of that period. He then played all of the second and third quarters, and was on pace to play the entire fourth before finally taking the seat with 1:09 left and the game well in hand.

It seemed like a planned approach. President of basketball operations Brad Stevens often talks about the importance of occasionally ramping up a player’s minutes late in the season to help prepare him for when a truly heavy workload will be needed during the playoffs.

An energized Jayson Tatum is ninth in the NBA in scoring at 26.9 points per game. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

This sort of felt like Tatum’s night to do that. He played 8:19 more than his next closest teammate. Mazzulla acknowledged that Tatum’s workload was partly a concentrated effort, but added that there was more to it.

“It was mostly the way that they were guarding him and the way he was playing,” Mazzulla said. “I wanted to stay in that space for as long as possible.”

The Knicks were sending constant double teams in Tatum’s direction and he was calmly and precisely finding open teammates to create quick advantages.

“So I felt like that was what the game needed, was to stay in that space,” Mazzulla said. “I thought he did a great job navigating that.”

⋅ At 45-12, with an eight-game lead over the second-place Cavaliers, the Celtics could probably play with their shoelaces untied and still secure the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed.

But their sour postseason endings seem to have created a real urgency. They insist they need to show quite a bit of improvement before the games truly matter. If the playoffs started tomorrow, they would not be comfortable.

“I feel like Joe is really challenging us to continue to get better,” forward Al Horford said. “This is a stretch of the season where we can really take it to another level. And that’s what we’re trying to do.”

What does taking it to another level look like for a team that is already on pace for 65 wins, which would be tied for 18th-most all time?

“That’s a really good question,” Horford said. “But I feel like we’re not where we need to be yet and that’s a good thing. And it’s such a long season, it’s hard to become what we can. But it’s encouraging that we’re continuing to win in different ways and play differently.”

⋅ While many in the NBA universe escaped to a warm beach during All-Star weekend, Mazzulla traveled to Manchester, England, to visit with the Manchester City soccer team, which competes in the prestigious Premier League.

Mazzulla studies the game closely to find parallels to basketball, and he is a friend and admirer of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

“I consider him one of the best coaches in any sport because of his ability to manage talent, coach talent, manage success, be at the highest level and win,” Mazzulla said. “Just as our relationship developed, it was an opportunity for us to spend time together. He’s been a good friend of mine and he’s been a guy that I’ve looked up to and studied for some time now.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.