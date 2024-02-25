Red Sox pitcher Bryan Mata sidelined with hamstring strain

Righthander Bryan Mata will be sidelined for an undetermined period after straining his right hamstring.
Mata, who has faced numerous injuries during his minor-league career, arrived at camp without options, meaning he must earn a spot on the Sox’ parent club otherwise the team would be forced to designate him for assignment.
Justin Slaten, who the Sox acquired from the Mets during the offseason, is in the same predicament, making it a two-man battle between the pair of righthanders for a roster spot.
The uphill battle for both just became tougher for Mata, who was once a promising young prospect in the Red Sox’ system.
