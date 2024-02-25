Furor erupts over Ronaldo’s obscene taunt in Saudi league match

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Cristiano Ronaldo has come under heavy criticism after seemingly making an offensive gesture following Al Nassr’s 3-2 victory over Al Shabab in a Saudi Pro League match Sunday.

The Portuguese star scored a first-half penalty, before Brazilian Talisca’s late brace, including a goal four minutes from time, secured the win for Al Nassr.

After the final whistle, videos posted on social media showed the five-time Ballon d’Or winner cupping his ear and repeatedly thrusting his hand forward near his pelvis, seemingly aimed at rival Al Shabab supporters.