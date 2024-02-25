Gigi Marvin fittingly caps Boston’s PWHL win in Minnesota, her home state

In what served as a homecoming for several Boston players, it was fitting that Minnesota native Gigi Marvin put the cherry on top of a 2-0 PWHL road win at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.
Marvin, who grew up in Warroad and played for the Gophers before joining the Boston Blades and Pride, landed an empty-netter that sealed a strong defensive effort, including a season-high 41 saves from former Northeastern goalkeeper Aerin Frankel, who notched her first shutout. Boston, and Frankel, improved to 4-2-2-4.
These never get old 🔥— PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) February 25, 2024
Your save of the game from @aerinfrankel__ 🧱
PWHL Boston x @BreadFinancial pic.twitter.com/GpfhNkvsWN
Theresa Schafzahl, a Vermont graduate, opened the scoring at the 8:39 mark of the second period. She took a short pass from Susanna Tapani and finished a breakaway with a backhand tuck. Jamie Lee Rattray also assisted.
A Theresa Schafzahl dangle special 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FDNZNQLKjg— PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) February 25, 2024
Boston acquired Tapani, along with defender Abby Cook, in exchange for Sophie Jaques in the first PWHL trade.
Boston improved to 2-1 against Minnesota (5-2-2-4, 21 points) during the PWHL’s inaugural season, splitting two games at the Tsongas Center earlier this year.
On Saturday, Boston visits league-leading Montreal (5-3-3-2, 24 points) at Verdun Auditorium.
