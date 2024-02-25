Joe Dean was delivering groceries as the 2,930th-ranked golfer a week before he almost won the Kenya Open

NAIROBI, Kenya — Only a week after he was delivering groceries to make ends meet, the 2,930th-ranked golfer Joe Dean finished tied for second at the Kenya Open on Sunday to earn himself more than $200,000 and a huge shot of confidence for the future.

“I don’t think it’s sunk in yet,” the Englishman said. “It’s what people dream of, it’s what I’ve been aiming to do for a long time."

Dean shot a 4-under-par 67, including five birdies, to share a second-place finish with Spaniard Nacho Elvira (66) two shots behind tournament winner Darius Van Driel, who claimed his first European Tour win at age 34.