Sizing up the Massachusetts boys’ basketball tournament, Divisions 1-5

Here’s a breakdown of each division with favorites, sleepers, analysis, and players to watch.

The brackets are set for the 2023-24 MIAA boys’ basketball state tournament. Preliminary games tip-off Monday, beginning a three-week sprint to the state championships at Tsongas Center.

Favorite: No. 1 Worcester North (19-0)

Sleeper: No. 8 Andover (15-5)

Best preliminary-round matchup: Monday, No. 34 Lexington (12-8) at No. 31 Newton South (10-10), 6 p.m.

Analysis: In recent years, the Division 1 field has been typically wide open with a number of teams as favorites, but defending champion Worcester North (19-0) has been a cut above the competition all season. A list of challengers from Eastern Mass. will look to dethrone the Polar Bears, if they can get past the first few rounds of a loaded bracket. The Merrimack Valley Conference is heavily represented in D1 with No. 4 North Andover (16-4), No. 8 Andover (15-5), and No. 9 Lowell (14-6) bunched together on one side of the bracket, and No. 7 Central Catholic (13-7) and No. 10 Lawrence (15-6) playing towards a potential quarterfinals matchup. Led by fabulous freshman Josiah Adamson, No. 2 Catholic Memorial (16-4) is looking to erase a first-round exit last year. At No. 5, Xaverian (14-6) has high expectations, and No. 3 Franklin (21-1) hasn’t lost to in-state competition this season. Seasoned postseason coach Bill Loughnane leads No. 6 BC High (13-7), and No. 13 Newton North (14-6) opens against No. 20 St. John’s (Shrewsbury) in a matchup between veteran coaches Paul Connolly and Bob Foley.

Longest Road Trip: No. 21 Methuen (11-9) at No. 12 Springfield Central (15-5), 103 miles

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Josiah Adamson, Catholic Memorial — Already a force attacking the rim as a freshman, the 6-foot-3 guard from Dorchester can score at all three levels with a season high of 39 points.

Luca Palermo, Andover — A versatile 6-foot-5 sophomore forward with triple-double potential, Palermo dropped 28 points in his season debut and managed to lead the Golden Warriors to the MVC Large title.

Teagan Swint, Newton North — After dropping a program-record 45 points in the Comcast Classic and totaling 139 points over his last four outings, the 6-foot-4 junior guard looks to keep rolling in the state tourney.

Jeffrey White, Cambridge — The 6-foot-5 forward is the reigning Dual County League MVP, averaging 18 points and 11 rebounds for the surging Falcons.

Zach Wolinski, North Andover — Arguably the state tourney’s most valuable player last season when he led the Scarlet Knights to the D1 semifinals, Wolinski is back at the helm of a seasoned North Andover squad.

Division 2

Favorite: No. 1 Malden Catholic (11-9)

Sleeper: No. 14 Bedford (16-3)

Best preliminary-round matchup: Tuesday, No. 33 Marblehead (13-7) at No. 32 Norwood (11-9), 6 p.m.

Analysis: Two-time defending champion Malden Catholic is not the juggernaut like recent years, but the Lancers closed the regular season with four straight wins, including an impressive victory over Catholic Memorial to remain the team to beat. Guards Matt Gaffney and Bo Moody are two-time state champions, and five-time titlist coach John Walsh brings a proven March pedigree. No. 2 Leominster (17-3) pushed Worcester North to the brink in Thursday’s CMADA Class A championship, making the Blue Devils a serious contender. No. 4 Somerset-Berkley (18-2) is stocked with size and shooting, while No. 5 Mansfield (18-4) won 10 of 11 to close the season. Tri-Valley League champion No. 6 Hopkinton (17-3) and No. 7 Sharon (13-7) are also dangerous. Also, this is the bracket where a few double-digit seeds can make noise. No. 12 Burlington (14-6) has won 11 of 12, but received a tough draw with No. 21 Whitman-Hanson (16-6) in the first round and Mansfield (most likely) in the second round. Look out for No. 14 Bedford (16-3), No. 15 Scituate (18-4), and No. 23 Wakefield (13-7) as well.

Longest road trip: No. 39 Duxbury (10-10) at No. 26 Northampton (10-10), 135 miles.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Matt Gaffney, Malden Catholic — The junior point guard brings poise and playmaking for a Lancers squad aiming for a third straight D2 title.

Hunter Matteson, Dartmouth — About to become Dartmouth’s all-time points leader, the 6-foot-7 senior forward is virtually unstoppable in the paint with his left-hand finishes.

Jacob McLoughlin, Sharon — One of the state’s top passers, the All-Scholastic guard forms a potent pick-and-roll duo with senior forward Nate Katznelson.

Cedric Rodriguez, Burlington — The 6-foot-5 forward is the program’s all-time points leader and is a matchup nightmare with his ability to shoot from deep.

Davon Sanders, Mansfield — A shifty point guard, the senior fuels the Hornet’s offense while setting the tone defensively with his leadership.

Division 3

Favorite: No. 1 Charlestown (18-2)

Sleeper: No. 8 Newburyport (17-3)

Best preliminary-round matchup: Tuesday, No. 37 Sandwich (10-10) at No. 28 Cardinal Spellman (9-11), 6 p.m.

Analysis: Coming off four key wins to take the Comcast Classic and Boston City League titles, Charlestown is clearly the team to beat. The Townies made it to the D2 state semifinals last year with Jaylen Hunter-Coleman and Jaylin Williams-Crawford leading the way, and both are back for coach Hugh Coleman. There could be some land mines in their path, though, including No. 16 Abington (17-5), No. 5 Norwell (18-2), and No. 8 Newburyport, which finished 15-1 after a 2-2 start. On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 Old Rochester (17-4) and No. 3 Pittsfield (15-5) look to follow up great regular seasons with tournament success, while No. 10 St. Mary’s (15-7) and No. 14 Watertown (13-7) look to rekindle some of the magic of their relatively recent title runs.

Longest Road Trip: No. 22 Lynnfield (15-5) at No. 11 Martha’s Vineyard (14-6), 107 miles

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Pete Kumar, Medfield — The 5-foot-11 combo guard, who has tremendous spring off the bounce, was the leading scorer during the Warriors’ five-game win streak to secure the No. 6 seed.

JJ Martinez, St. Mary’s — The sophomore guard often leads the Spartans in rebounding and assists, and recently had 23 points to help capture the Spartan Classic title.

Kingston Maxwell, Abington — Another sophomore starring in a leading role, Maxwell dropped 45 points with 15 rebounds over two wins to be named MVP of the Shawn Cotter Tournament.

Christian Sanders, East Boston — The senior captain has been a double-double machine for a Jets squad that won 14 straight games at one point this season.

Jaylin Williams-Crawford, Charlestown — Jaylen Hunter-Coleman is equally indispensable for the Townies, but when their versatile 6-foot-4 junior gets it going from the perimeter and on the interior, they are tough to handle.

Division 4

Favorite: No. 1 Wareham (18-3)

Sleeper: No. 10 David Prouty (17-3)

Best preliminary-round matchup: Tuesday, No. 33 Upper Cape (14-6) at No. 32 Cohasset (11-9), 6:30 p.m.

Analysis: The top six teams in this bracket are capable of cutting down the nets. Defending champion Wareham looks to repeat with a deep, experienced roster led by point guard Ajay Lopes. No. 2 Bourne beat the Vikings, 71-61, to highlight a 19-1 regular season. No. 3 Monument Mountain went 20-0, while brothers Jimmer and Kenny Donnelly pace No. 4 Millbury (17-5), which defeated Malden Catholic and Burke. The Woolies will likely meet No. 5 Manchester Essex (19-1) in the quarterfinals. The Hornets’ only loss was to Burke and they beat foes by 24 points per game behind standout guard Cade Furse. First-year coach Joe Chatman has continued No. 6 Burke’s strong trend, with the Bulldogs primed for another run despite losing to Charlestown in Thursday’s City League championship. No. 8 Lynn Tech (16-2), No. 9 Georgetown (15-5), and No. 10 David Prouty, the defending D5 finalist, are other teams to watch.

Longest road trip: No. 41 Mt. Greylock (11-9) at No. 24 Blue Hills (16-4), 163 miles.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cade Furse, Manchester Essex — One of the program’s all-time best players, Furse is a dynamic scorer and shutdown defender.

Ajay Lopes, Wareham — The All-Scholastic guard is unselfish in the Vikings’ loaded offense, but he can shoot or drive when his team needs a big bucket.

Nate Reynolds, Bourne — The junior forward has put up gaudy totals this season and surpassed 1,000 career points in early February.

Jaeden Roberts, Burke — A lethal left-handed scorer, the All-Scholastic guard topped 1,000 career points in January and is capable of winning games on his own.

Division 5

Favorite: No. 1 Hoosac Valley (18-2)

Sleeper: No. 7 Holbrook (15-5)

Best preliminary-round matchup: Tuesday, No. 41 Atlantis Charter (11-7) at No. 24 Avon (16-4), 6:30 p.m.

Analysis: There will be a new champion in D5 after last year’s winner, Taconic, moved up to D3. Hoosac Valley is the top contender, with a pair of losses to Monument Mountain the only blemishes on its resume. No. 2 New Mission (14-6) is the highest-ranked EMass team and was battle-tested in the City League. No. 4 Maynard (13-6), No. 7 Holbrook (15-5), and No. 8 Hopedale (10-10) each have strong postseason resumés that cannot be counted out. No. 21 Old Colony (18-2) and No. 24 Avon (16-4) posted standout seasons in the Mayflower Conference. No. 12 Duggan Academy (18-2) was one of the final undefeated teams and did not finish 18-2 by accident.

Longest road trip: No. 33 Mount Everett (12-8) at No. 32 Keefe Tech (10-10), 125 miles.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Frank Field, Hoosac Valley — The forward averaged 18.3 points per game and scored 22 Saturday as the Hurricanes captured the Western Mass. Class D crown over Duggan.

Edward Merz, Rockport — The sharp-shooting senior averaged 16.0 points per game for the Vikings.

Armani Perkins, Holbrook — The senior guard, who guided the Bulldogs to the D5 semis last season, netted his 1,000th career point in December.

Dan Terrell, Maynard — Playing on a sprained right ankle, the senior guard netted 24 points on Friday as the Tigers captured the Clark Small title over David Prouty.