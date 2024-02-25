Previewing the Massachusetts girls’ basketball tournament, Divisions 1-5

Here’s a look at the field in each division:

The girls’ basketball brackets are set, from Division 1 through 5, and it’s time for comebacks, buzzer-beaters, upsets, and more.

Division 1

Favorite: No. 2 Wachusett (20-0)

Sleeper: No. 7 Weymouth (18-4)

Best first-round matchup: Saturday, No. 25 Acton-Boxborough (15-7) at No. 8 Lexington (16-4), 6 p.m.

Analysis: Wachusett enters the state tournament seeking its first state title, and just earned statement wins against top-seed Bishop Feehan (16-4) and Division 3 top seed Foxborough in the Comcast Tournament. Feehan and Wachusett are expected to meet again in the state final, but they’ll have to get past perennial powers in No. 3 Springfield Central (17-3) and No. 4 Woburn (16-4). Weymouth (18-4) started the year 0-2 but has rebounded in a big way, led by the frontcourt duo of Megan Doyle and Callie Flynn. The Bay State Conference has four of the top 11 seeds in No. 5 Wellesley (13-7), No. 7 Weymouth (18-4), No. 10 Needham (14-6), and No. 11 Framingham (13-7).

Longest road trip: No. 20 Franklin (10-10) at No. 13 Andover (14-7): 54 miles.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte Adams-Lopez and Maddy Steel, Bishop Feehan — The Shamrocks’ backcourt duo complements each other well between Steel’s deadeye shooting and Adams-Lopez’s elite passing.

Megan Doyle, Weymouth — Though she’s headed to Yale for lacrosse, Doyle has emerged as one of the more dominant forwards in the state as a senior, surpassing 1,000 career points.

Kerri Finneran, Central Catholic — The 5-foot-9-inch junior helps keep the No. 6 Raiders in the hunt with relentless rebounding, crafty inside scoring, and sound defense.

Mary Gibbons, Wachusett — The leader of the juggernaut Mountaineers is a Navy commit who can shoot the lights out and is quick on and off the ball.

Alyssa Hopps, Quincy — The No. 9 Presidents are led by the 5-foot-11-inch junior, who uses her length and instincts to block shots and make plays out of the post.

Division 2

Favorite: No. 1 Medfield (18-2)

Sleeper: No. 6 Worcester South (19-1)

Best first-round matchup: Tuesday, No. 34 Ursuline (13-7) at No. 31 Archbishop Williams (7-13), 4 p.m.

Analysis: A Medfield-Walpole final is the most likely outcome, but No. 3 Notre Dame-Hingham (19-1), No. 4 Dartmouth (17-3), No. 5 Oliver Ames (14-6), and No. 6 Worcester South are all fully capable of winning it all. Medfield’s balance and shooting is among the best in the state, with Naya Annigeri, Tess Baacke, and Izzy Kittredge a few of many catalysts. Izzy Adams and Bella Bingham pace No. 2 Walpole (15-5. Watch out for No. 9 Norwood (15-5), No. 10 Mansfield (17-4), and No. 18 Pembroke (13-7), as well.

Longest road trip: No. 37 Agawam (13-7) at No. 28 Silver Lake (7-13): 127.1 miles.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Izzy Adams, Walpole — The shifty and savvy junior guard has a stat line of 22 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 4.5 steals per game and is 15 points away from 1,000.

Naya Annigeri, Medfield — The slithery freshman standout shot 52 percent from the field, 42 percent from 3-point range, and 90 percent from the line, earning Tri-Valley Large MVP honors.

Kat Cheesebro, Dartmouth — The highly skilled junior guard put up 27.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.2 steals, and 2.9 assists a game.

Avery Gamble, Oliver Ames — The sophomore guard, a two-time Hockomock All-Star, is averaging 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals per game.

Ava Orlando, Notre Dame-Hingham — The dynamic junior guard put up 19.8 points, 7 assists, 6 steals, and 5 rebounds per game.

Division 3

Favorite: No. 1 Foxborough (19-2)

Sleeper: No. 9 Pentucket (19-1)

Best first-round matchup: Saturday, No. 22 Old Rochester (15-6) at No. 11 Watertown (15-5), 6 p.m.

Analysis: The top-seeded Warriors rolled to a D2 title last year, and even though D3 is tough they’re the heavy favorites to win another — but there’s a lot of intrigue behind them. No. 2 Norwell (19-1) and No. 2 sSandwich (19-1) could meet after splitting their regular season matchups. No. 5 St. Mary’s (16-6), the two-time reigning champ, is always a threat. Pentucket rolled through a lighter league schedule but proved itself with two big wins in the Spartan Classic.

Longest road trip: No. 23 North Reading (14-6) at No. 10 Pittsfield (15-4): 148 miles.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Camryn Collins and Kailey Sullivan, Foxborough — Collins landed on the Globe Super Team last season while Sullivan earned All-Scholastic status. They’re once again arguably the best backcourt tandem in the state.

Erica Hills, Dover-Sherborn — The senior guard and Hamilton College-commit is a prolific shooter and floor-spacer who can easily catch fire for 20-plus points.

Gabby Bellacqua, Pentucket — One of several impact contributors, Bellacqua stands out with her smart decision-making, shooting and driving, plus her solid defense.

Maddie Oliver, Norwell — It feels as if the junior forward is an automatic 20 points and 10 rebounds every game.

Bella Owumi, St. Mary’s — The highly regarded freshman has ascended to lead playmaker and excelled with her near-unstoppable drives.

Division 4

Favorite: No. 1 Cathedral (14-5)

Sleeper: No. 7 Bourne (18-2)

Best first-round matchup: Wednesday, No. 32 Upper Cape (15-3) vs. No. 33 Lynn Vo-Tech (13-6), 5 p.m.

Analysis: Cathedral is the most talented and battle-tested team, and the favorite again. While the Panthers will presumably make a deep run, and likely win it all, teams such as No. 17 Rockland (7-14), No. 9 Millbury (13-7), and No. 4 Millis (15-7) will try to stop them from reaching another Final Four. After that, No. 2 Tyngsborough (19-1), No. 3 South Hadley (17-3), No. 6 Cohasset (14-7), and No. 7 Bourne (18-2) are a few of many other teams in the mix. And of course, No. 8 Sutton (20-0) shouldn’t be counted out either.

Longest road trip: No. 41 Nantucket (12-8) at No. 24 Uxbridge (12-8): 115.1 miles.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sarah Chenette, Cohasset — Cohasset’s all-time leading scorer, who is closing in on 1,400 career points, averaged 18 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals over 14 games after returning from an ACL injury.

Tamia Darling, Cathedral — The spry sophomore guard who wears opponents down has helped the Panthers navigate a loaded schedule while averaging 11 points and seven rebounds.

Maggie Elie, Rockland — Elie prides herself on her versatility, putting up 12 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals per game for the Bulldogs, who are more dangerous than their 7-14 record suggests.

Lindsey Grattan, Millis — The junior point guard, a Tri-Valley League All-Star, is averaging 11.5 points and three steals per game.

Paige Meda, Bourne — The junior shooting guard contributes 20.9 points, 4.9 steals, and 2.5 assists per game.

Division 5

Favorite: No. 1 Hoosac Valley (17-3)

Sleeper: No. 4 Renaissance (20-0)

Best first-round matchup: No. 19 Neighborhood House (19-0) vs. No. 14 Drury (8-12), date & time TBD.

Analysis: The top-seeded Hurricanes went to the state final in 2022 before falling to Hopedale. Hoosac Valley was the D3 champ in 2019 and a co-champion in 2020. Renaissance and Neighborhood House are two of the state’s four remaining unbeaten teams, and Renaissance just beat third-seeded Lenox in the WMass Class C title game on Saturday. Last year’s state finalists both moved up: Springfield International (D3) and Millis (D4).

By the numbers: Renaissance is the only team in the state to win every game by double digits and post a perfect 10 in its margin of victory for the power rankings … Fifth-seeded Westport (19-1) enters on a 15-game win streak …

Longest road trip: Neighborhood House at Drury: 138 miles.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Alicia Browder, Neighborhood House — The senior forward averages 19 points per game for the undefeated Legends.

Ashlyn Lesure, Hoosac Valley — The junior guard is the leading scorer on the top-seeded Hurricanes and has reached double figures in her last four contests.

Korynne Holden, Westport — The senior guard eclipsed 1,000 points earlier this month and set a career high with 32 points on Jan. 26.

Chloe Parsenios, Lenox — Parsenios’s nose for steals and shooting touch have helped her lead the Millionaires to front-runner status.

Zi’Yan Wallace, Renaissance — Only a seventh-grader, the 5-7 guard is averaging 16.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com. Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.