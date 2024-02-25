Rookie Jake Knapp gives away four-stroke lead, then rallies to capture first PGA Tour title

They were tied with six holes to play until Knapp took over, getting up and down on four of the next five holes, one of them for birdie. It wasn’t easy until the end.

Knapp didn’t hit a fairway until the eighth hole and found only two the entire round. He never lost the lead, but twice allowed Sami Valimaki of Finland to catch him.

PGA Tour rookie Jake Knapp lost a four-shot lead in seven holes Sunday and then held it together with a remarkable short game, closing with an even-par 71 to win the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Another big par save on the par-3 17th gave him a two-shot lead going to the par-5 closing hole at Vallarta Vidanta. Valimaki, needing eagle to have a chance, hit his drive down the right side, off a cart path, and it nestled next to a boundary fence. He had to take a penalty drop, effectively ending his chances.

Valimaki made par for a 69 to finish runner-up, still a big boost to his rookie season. Valimaki was among the leading 10 players from the European tour to earn PGA Tour cards this year.

Knapp, who finished at 19-under 265, won in his fifth start of his rookie season.

Knapp, who came into the week at No. 101 in the world, became the seventh PGA Tour winner in eight tournaments to start the year who was outside the top 50.

Stephan Jaeger (65), C.T. Pan (65) and Justin Lower (68) tied for third.

Along with winning $1,458,000 and moving into the top 10 in the FedEx Cup, the 29-year-old Californian is headed to the Masters and PGA Championship. He also gets into the remaining five $20 million signature events, starting with Bay Hill in two weeks.

It was a big turnaround for the former UCLA player who leans on a pair of initials.

One of them is LTD, an acronym he and his older brother have been using for years that means, “Living The Dream.” The other initials are tattooed on the inside of his left arm — GSFB, which stands for Gordon Sydney Frederick Bowles, his grandfather, who died last year.

Playing golf at the highest level was a dream they shared, and Knapp had to choke back emotions Saturday talking about him, apologizing because he had never been asked publicly about his grandfather.

“Papa, thank you,” he said, pointing to the sky as he walked off the 18th green, soaked after friends and players doused him with water bottles after he tapped in for par.

Knapp was hopeful of the outcome. He didn’t imagine how he would get to the finish line.

Staked to a four-shot lead, he made bogey on the opening hole with a weak chip. He had to save par on the next hole after another pulled tee shot. The third drive was the worst, a hook some 50 yards left of the fairway into the water, leading to another bogey.

Three holes into the final round, his lead already was down to two.

“I didn’t have my best stuff today, that’s for sure,” Knapp said. “I knew I was going to be a nervous wreck. I knew it was going to be tough.”

Valimaki made an 8-foot birdie on the fourth hole, and he drove the par-4 seventh green to within 6 feet for eagle. Knapp had to get up and down from a bunker, making a 5-foot birdie putt just to stay even.

It all turned in Knapp’s favor down the stretch. Valimaki failed to convert a 10-foot par putt after hitting into a bunker on the 13th, while Knapp saved par from short of the green. On the par-5 14th, Knapp hit a superb pitch to a foot for birdie, while Valimaki hit a poor chip to 25 feet and failed to make birdie.

That gave Knapp a two-shot cushion, and he kept it with bold par saves on the 16th and 17th holes, and then Valimaki allowed for the Californian to enjoy the walk up the 18th.

Patty Tavatanakit celebrates after her chip on No. 18 sealed her victory at the Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club. Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty

LPGA — Local favorite Patty Tavatanakit held off a fast-finishing Albane Valenzuela to clinch the LPGA Thailand by one stroke.

The 24-year-old Bangkok native showcased her prowess with a brilliant approach shot to tap in an easy birdie on the final hole to card a final-round 67, finishing at 21 under 267 at Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course.

“I’m honestly speechless. I was so nervous today and choked a bit as there are many Thai fans showing up to support me,” said Tavatanakit, whose triumph marked her second LPGA victory since her win at the ANA Inspiration in 2021.

“It’s a dream come true to win a home tournament in front of my parents.”

Tavatanakit has been riding a wave of success, having triumphed at the Ladies European Tour in Saudi Arabia seven days ago. Ranked 43rd in the world, she joins former world No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn as the second local champion of this tournament, following Jutanugarn’s victory in 2021.

Valenzuela, ranked 91st in the world carded a brilliant 63, including an eagle on the fifth hole and seven birdies — six on the back nine — finishing at 20 under-par-268.

Sei Young Kim of Korea closed with a solid 65, ending with a total of 18-under 270, tying for third place alongside compatriot Hye-jin Choi, who posted a 66.

LPGA tournaments are also scheduled over the next two weeks in Singapore and China.

European — Darius Van Driel, who only had four bogeys at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, claimed his first European tour win at age 34, shooting a final-round 67 for a two-stroke win. Van Driel finished at 14 under overall.



