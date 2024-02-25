Red Sox manager Alex Cora is excited about Roman Anthony, Kyle Teel, and Blaze Jordan. But he knows rushing prospects can backfire.

“He was the second coming of Dwight Gooden,” said Cora Sunday at JetBlue Park. “The hype was great.”

The Dodgers’ top pitching prospect made his debut on Sept. 9, his 20th birthday, against the Diamondbacks. Jackson went six innings, yielding four hits and a run in a 4-1 Los Angeles win.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Manager Alex Cora remembers when the Dodgers called up former teammate Edwin Jackson in the 2003 season.

A connection exists between Jackson and the Red Sox’ current prospects. How relying on prospects as a means of winning can be a risky course of action. That although it’s an inherent part of baseball to salivate over what’s on the horizon, you can’t throw a prospect into the deep end when he just learned to swim in shallow shores.

Jackson never did live up to the hype. He struggled, and in 2006, was a part of a trade that sent him to Tampa Bay for pitchers Danys Baéz and Lance Carter.

“It didn’t happen [in Los Angeles],” Cora said. “Obviously he had a great career and is a great guy. It’s great to push these guys to be great, but you have to be careful because in that situation with the Dodgers, they were so excited about him, and it didn’t happen with the Dodgers.”

The Sox fielded their own young prospects, outfielder Roman Anthony, catcher Kyle Teel, and first baseman Blaze Jordan in Sunday’s Grapefruit League contest against the Twins. Though they represent the future, Cora’s experience tells him prospects don’t help managers keep jobs at the big-league level. He knows rushing players to the big leagues, much like Jackson, can impede development.

Yet for prospects who earned playing in spring training games, rubbing shoulders with big leaguers and picking their brains, is paramount. It’s a part of the developmental process.

“Just playing with the guys, playing with the big-league guys on the big-league side of things with all the fans was super exciting,” said Anthony after the Sox’ 8-6 win. “It was fun to be out there and take it all in.”

Anthony got the start in center field, going 0 for 1 with a strikeout and two walks. Teel pinch hit in the DH spot, finishing 0 for 2 with a strikeout. Meanwhile, Jordan had a productive day, going 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.

“Blaze got two breaking balls up in the zone and put a good swing on it,” Cora said. “And then Anthony took his walk. You can tell the approach is the right one. That’s what we’re trying to accomplish here as far as plate discipline.”

Teel and Anthony belong to a more elite group than Jordan. Anthony rose through the ranks last season, hitting .272/.403/.466 with an .869 OPS and 14 homers between Low A Greenville, High A Salem, and Double A Portland. He was named the Sox’ minor league offensive player of the year.

“He’s very disciplined,” Cora said. “He keeps getting stronger. Every time you see him. He’s getting taller. Just very disciplined in his craft. He understands what he needs to do. He just keeps getting better. Very mature kid.”

In Teel’s case, Sox fans hope he symbolizes a new era of Red Sox catchers, an area that could use an upgrade. He was selected in the first round last year, widely considered the best catcher in the draft. He caught Cora’s attention during the team’s annual Rookie Development Program in January.

“The attention to detail,” Cora said. “He uses the iPad and understands pitch shapes. He uses that tool for feedback with pitchers.”

Anthony got some tips from big-league players before the game Sunday. He got some reps in the outfield, too, learning the nuances of the positions. More importantly, though, players told Anthony to just be himself. To take all of it in. The camaraderie meant something to Anthony.

“It just makes it easier once that time comes [of reaching the big leagues],” Anthony said. “I think the experience with teammates that you hope to play with for a while and win a championship in Boston with [is beneficial]. I was pumped to hear I was in there. I hope to be back there soon.”

The Sox won’t rush that timeline to Boston, however. They have cautionary stories to draw upon.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.