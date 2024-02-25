The Red Sox haven’t had a homegrown front-line starting pitcher in a while. Brayan Bello plans to change that.

Considering Lester was drafted in 2002 and Buchholz in 2005, it’s been a staggeringly long drought, especially for a large-market team with vast resources.

The Sox have not developed a starting pitcher deserving of a playoff start since. Their last homegrown starter to make the All-Star team was Jon Lester (2014).

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Clay Buchholz pitched his last game for the Red Sox in Game 3 of the 2016 Division Series against Cleveland.

Brayan Bello was 17 when Buchholz last pitched for the Sox, a teenager in the Dominican Republic still eight months away from signing his first professional contract.

As Buchholz and Lester raise their kids, play golf, and shine those World Series rings, Bello is eager to change history.

Facing a Braves lineup with most of their stars, the righthander threw two scoreless innings Sunday afternoon at CoolToday Park, retiring six of the seven batters he faced with three strikeouts and one walk in the Red Sox’ 5-4 win.

He threw 22 of 33 pitches for strikes and came away from his first start of spring training loaded with optimism.

“That’s a team we’re going to face in the regular season,” Bello said via team translator Carlos Villoria Benitez. “It was good for me to get some looks at their best players.”

In some cases, it was too much of a look.

Matt Olson worked an eight-pitch walk to open the bottom of the second inning. Marcell Ozuna followed with another good at-bat, seeing nine pitches before Bello struck him out with a changeup.

“I was working on some pitches on him,” Bello said. “I executed some very good pitches but he didn’t swing at them. It was good to battle with him.”

Bello was 12-11 with a 4.24 earned run average in 28 starts last season. He started strong but had a 5.58 ERA over his final 13 starts as the season fell apart for the Sox.

Opponents had an .880 OPS in those games. There were too many rough moments.

Bello’s focus in spring training is to get ahead of hitters and better position himself to dictate the at-bat. He’s also working on improving the command of his slider.

“My best pitches are in on righties and away to lefties,” Bello said. “I need something that goes in the other direction. I threw that a lot today and it worked well.”

Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez has worked with Bello on how to grip the slider. Pitching coach Andrew Bailey has shown him how to shape the pitch and create a different look from his changeup.

“That pitch will get him where he wants to be,” said Connor Wong, who caught Bello 14 times last year. “He’s always had a feel for the game and reading hitters. From my time in [Triple A] Worcester with him, I always thought he had a plan and knew what he wanted to do.”

Bello is well aware of the problem the Sox have had developing starters. But the issues of past seasons are not his. He’s looking to the future.

“I have the confidence to be successful in this organization,” Bello said. “I can be one of the pitchers who can do that.”

The Sox have already broached the idea of a contract extension. A good start to the season could push those talks forward.

If Bello can become more durable and sharpen that slider, it’s all on the table. The Braves saw that on Sunday.

Somebody will eventually be that next homegrown ace. Why not him?

“That’s one of my goals, along with pitching in the All-Star Game,” Bello said. “I don’t know if it will be this year or next year. But that’s definitely one of my goals.”

Why not this year?

Bello smiled at the thought. “I’m ready,” he said in English.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.