Red Sox righthander Lucas Giolito happy with his performance, JetBlue Park crowd in spring debut

Giolito, whose previous spring trainings came mainly in the Cactus League with the White Sox, worked two scoreless innings. His fastball reached roughly 94 miles per hour, a good sign after a decrease in velocity last season.

“It was amazing,” Giolito said after his spring debut. “The crowd was awesome. I’m not used to crowds like that.”

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It was just a spring training game against the Twins, but righthander Lucas Giolito admitted he had jitters flowing through his 6-foot-6-inch frame during the Red Sox’ 8-6 Grapefruit League win at JetBlue Park on Sunday.

“It’s showing me that my body is working well down the mound, for sure,” Giolito said. “I’m not out there trying to throw really hard but it’s coming out pretty good. So I just want to continue on that track and continue to trust the work that we put in each day to prepare. Hopefully we can continue to maintain that.”

Giolito aimed to fill the strike zone. Apart from a four-pitch walk in the first inning, he succeeded. He struck out Emmanuel Rodriguez in the second, when he retired the side in order on five pitches.

His slider was another area of focus.

“Coming into camp, the whole pitching team, they were showing me some data about my slider and how it was getting a little bit too slow, a little bit too curveball-ish,” Giolito said. “So we switched up the grip about a week ago and have been working on that.”

Giolito’s slider averaged 84 m.p.h. last year.

“I was pleased with how it was coming out [Sunday],” he said. “Still continuing to hone that in, but throwing the slider more in like the mid to high 80s I think it’s a better move for me.”

Mata injured

Righthander Bryan Mata will be sidelined for an undetermined period after straining his right hamstring. The injury occurred during pitcher’s fielding practice prior to Friday’s win over Northeastern. The team will have more information on Mata later in the week.

Mata, who has faced numerous injuries during his minor league career, is out of options, meaning he must earn a spot on the parent club or be designated for assignment.

The uphill battle is now tougher for Mata, once a promising prospect.

Slaten impresses

Mata is battling for a roster spot with fellow righthander Justin Slaten, who the Sox acquired from the Mets in December and is also out of options.

Slaten has turned heads this spring. He topped out at 97 m.p.h. in Saturday’s relief outing against the Orioles, the fastest pitch thrown by the Sox that day.

The team prioritized adding velocity during the offseason. Slaten’s velocity and pitching repertoire should enhance his chances of making the team.

“I do believe that decision-making at 97-88 is a lot more difficult than at 90-91,” manager Alex Cora said. “And last year, we had some nasty pitches, good sliders, cutters, and all of that but velocity wasn’t a part of the repertoire. This year, it’s going to be a little bit different.”

Slaten has struggled with command, walking 4.5 batters per nine innings in the minors. He hit a batter Saturday. Cora said the key for Slaten is to remain around the plate.

“They feel I can get hitters out at the big-league level,” Slaten said. “I’m just trying to build off the work that I put in during the offseason.”

Taking his cuts

The Sox are holding Connor Wong back from catching in games because of a sore right elbow. He was the designated hitter in Sunday’s 5-4 win over the Braves and was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

Wong has never been the DH in a regular-season game. “It was fun to get out there and compete and play the game again,” said Wong, who just missed a second extra-base hit when the ball was caught at the wall.

Wong has been catching during workouts and live batting practice. He played catch with Jason Varitek Sunday and is expected to throw to bases midweek. Once he builds arm strength, he’ll be behind the plate.

Try, try again

Jamie Westbrook hit .294 with an .897 OPS over 117 games for Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season.

But the Yankees, focused on younger prospects, not a 27-year-old utility player with his fifth organization, never called him up.

“It’s as difficult as you make it. It wasn’t the first time in my career I’ve dealt with that,” said Westbrook, a fifth-round pick of the Diamondbacks in 2013.

“You can only play as well as you can. It set me up to continue my career.”

Now he’s taking his shot with the Red Sox. Westbrook was 2 for 2 with a walk and a run against the Braves.

“This felt like the right fit. I knew a lot of these guys from playing against Worcester and I had a good conversation with [Cora],” Westbrook said.

Westbrook said it felt strange to walk into Red Sox camp toting a Yankees equipment bag.

“They do a lot of things the same. The biggest difference is I could grow a beard if I wanted to. No more Yankees rules,” he said. “I’ve been made to feel welcome and I’m eager to see where this goes.”

Pivetta on hold

Nick Pivetta, the Sox’ original starter for Monday’s game against the Phillies, will throw an up and down Wednesday and pitch Saturday instead. Cora said Pivetta is healthy. Tanner Houck will pitch Monday … First baseman Triston Casas has the flu and will be out of the facility at least two or three days, Cora said … Worcester manager Chad Tracy and his staff handled the road game against the Braves. The Sox took batting practice at Fenway South and arrived at CoolToday Park 38 minutes before first pitch. Like a high school team, they got off the bus, laced up their cleats, and hit the field … There was a moment of silence in memory of Tim Wakefield before the game at JetBlue Park.





